U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,879.75
    +7.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,868.00
    +67.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,922.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.00
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.94
    +2.00 (+2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.80
    +11.70 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    +0.35 (+1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9927
    -0.0046 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.14
    +1.38 (+5.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1342
    -0.0038 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9010
    +0.1980 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,003.18
    -253.77 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.76
    -6.27 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,246.49
    +53.83 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global Multi-Cloud Networking market to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.5%

0
ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. period. The major factors driving the growth of the Multi-Cloud Networking market include growing adoption of hybrid cloud and multi-cloud strategies across enterprises from different industry verticals, need of the hour for higher-level governance and policy to be administered, large shift of workforce to remote working caused due to the pandemic outbreak.

New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Multi-Cloud Networking Market by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320081/?utm_source=GNW


Solutions segment to hold the highest market size during the forecast period
A multi-cloud solution is one in which an organization uses multiple public cloud services, often from different providers.It is a cloud computing solution that is portable across the cloud infrastructures of multiple cloud providers.

Multi-cloud solutions are usually built on open-source, cloud-native technologies, such as Kubernetes, which are supported by all public cloud providers.They also usually include the ability to manage workloads across multiple clouds from a single console (or ‘single pane of glass’).

As multi-cloud environments become the norm for today’s distributed applications, connecting cloud-based services through a more efficient, software-defined networking approach is becoming increasingly difficult.Traditional networking solutions, such as physical/virtual firewalls, routers, and VPNs, necessitate manual service stitching, provide little visibility into cloud service provider environments, create security gaps, and are built with a jumble of proprietary tools.

It is obvious that modern enterprises require a new method of ensuring seamless connectivity, end-to-end security, and observability between services in a multi-cloud environment.

Public Cloud segment to record the highest market size during the forecast period
The public cloud refers to computing that shares resources, such as storage, compute, and networking, with external entities outside the organization depending on the demand.In the public deployment model, various resources, such as applications, storage, virtual servers, and hardware, are available to client enterprises over the internet.

The services offered over the public deployment model are either free or offered under a subscription model.It helps organizations meet their scalability demands, provides pay-per-usage pricing strategy, and ease of deployment.

The public cloud is typically designed with built-ins redundancies to prevent data loss.Public cloud is based on the multi-cloud networking model, on which the service providers build applications and offer them to the public over the internet.

Multi-cloud deployment is best effective when the public cloud is used together with the on-premises resources. The public cloud services may be offered free of cost or on the pay-per-usage model, depending upon the requirement of the end-users. Generally, the public cloud deployment model is used for web servers or system architecture, where security and compliance are not an issue. The public cloud deployment model offers various benefits to organizations, such as scalability, reliability, flexibility, and location-independent services, at any place. Public CSPs own and operate the infrastructure and offer access via the internet. The major concern with the public cloud deployment model is data security, so many companies are moving toward private and hybrid cloud deployment models for cloud operations.

Europe to record for the second largest market size during the forecast period
The established internet and robust economic infrastructure with business demand for cloud services, make Europe one of the top 3 markets for cloud-based services and the second largest market in the overall multi-cloud networking market.The major countries considered in this report for analysis are the UK, Germany, and others.

The UK and Germany are the countries with the highest potential for the multi-cloud networking market among all other countries.Business demands in the European market are diverse, reasonably like North America.

Enterprises in this region have strong technical expertise along with bigger IT budgets.However, Internet of Things (IoT) and growing customer expectations are a few drivers expected to increase the adoption of multi-cloud networking in the European market.

Major players, such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and OVH, have established their data centers in European regions to cater to customers’ growing demands and increase the customer base. The region is an early adopter of cloud technology due to the strong technical expertise and better IT budget of enterprises.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 40%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Directors Level – 40%, Manager Level (other designation)-25%
• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 20% and Rest of the World – 10%.

Some prominent players across all service types profiled in the Multi-Cloud Networking market study include VMware (US), Oracle (US), F5 (US), HPE (US), Cisco (US), Nutanix (US), CloudFlare (US), Juniper (US), Citrix (US), Versa networks (US), Illumio (US), Akamai (US), Alkira (US), Aviatrix (US), Arista (US), Aryaka (US), Nefeli networks (US), Volterra (US), Prosimo (US), Infoblox (US).

Research coverage
The market study covers the Multi-Cloud Networking market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components (solutions and services ), deployment type (public cloud and private cloud), region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key benefits of buying the report
The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Multi-Cloud Networking market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320081/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla set to unveil humanoid robot Optimus

    Tech billionaire says AI bot could one day be used in homes to make dinner, mow lawns and care for the elderly

  • Microsoft Appears Programmed to Keep Going Down

    Microsoft was reviewed on Sept. 1, and we continued our bearish outlook for the shares. Prices have made a new 52-week low, even though the company raised its dividend by 10%. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Elon Musk is getting ready to unleash an army of humanoid robots. Here's what he wants to use them for

    On September 30, Tesla plans to unveil a prototype of Optimus, its humanoid robot.

  • This Company Is Taking Cloud Customers From Amazon

    With stocks looking like they're taking another dive down this year, it might be a good time to consider one of the few remaining areas that's still growing -- the cloud. Cloud revenue, that is, not cloud stocks. Cloud stocks are down across the board.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Demand Is Strong. Will There Be Any Left for Christmas?

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives sees "minimal inventory in Apple stores or on the website by mid-November." He notes the higher-end models are doing well for a reason.

  • Micron Technology Flirts With New Lows

    The technical picture of MU could turn quickly but here's what the charts and indicators are saying.

  • Intel Might Be Moving On From Its Gaming GPU Ambitions -- That Wouldn't Be a Bad Thing

    Rumor has it that Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) Arc lineup of video gaming GPUs (graphics processing units) is already being nixed -- just a handful of years after originally being announced and long before any of these dedicated graphics cards ever really took root in the market. For sure, it's just a rumor, and Intel has subsequently defended its Arc gaming lineup as safe. Before I go into what I think all this means for the company (and the stock), I first want it known that I'm certainly not rooting against Intel.

  • Nvidia Puts AI at Center of Latest GeForce Graphics Card Upgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., the most valuable semiconductor maker in the US, unveiled a new type of graphics chip that uses enhanced artificial intelligence to create more realistic images in games.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation Fight‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosSouthwest Mexico Struck

  • This Mighty Software Company Is in Need of a Recharge

    Even the biggest of them all eventually lose to the bear market. The mighty Microsoft cannot overcome a slew of sellers that have hit this stock all year long. That daily chart, below, tells the story (blue, Chaikin), with resistance at $290 and the stock in the middle of this range (bounded by yellow bars), there is little reason to get excited.

  • Push to Cut Ethereum Network Fees Opens Funds-Draining Bug in Scaling Tool Arbitrum

    The vulnerability would have allowed attackers to steal all ether deposits into Arbitrum after its latest upgrade, known as Nitro.

  • Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs. Musk's Texas company now is floating ambitious plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots, known as Tesla Bot or Optimus, within its factories, expanding eventually to millions around the world, according to job postings. Buzz is building within the company as Tesla is having more internal meetings on robots, a person familiar with the matter said.

  • Apple iPhone 14's Emergency SOS Satellite Connectivity Feature Runs On Qualcomm Chips And More

    Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 14 models have a Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) chip that can talk to satellites, Reuters reports citing iFixit and an Apple statement. The chips have additional custom-designed Apple components as its most important new feature. One of Apple's significant new features is connecting to satellites to send emergency messages without WiFi or cellular data. iFixit revealed that it runs on a Qualcomm X65 modem chip. The Qualcomm chip provides 5G connectivity for cellula

  • What to Know About the Apple Watch Series 8 and Its Best New Features

    The best features of the Apple Watch Series 8, and what to look for in terms of upgrades from watchOS 9.

  • Musk’s Grammar or a Tesla Robot: One Is Pushing Up the EV Stock

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday about Optimus, the labor-saving robot. The CEO may have implied that it will be unveiled at the end of September.

  • Apple iPhone camera shake issue may be ‘software fix,’ analyst says

    Bank of America Senior IT Hardware Analyst Wamsi Mohan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what Apple’s iPhone 14 camera shaking means for future launches, resolving the issue through software changes, and the consumer demand for the iPhone despite supply chain issues and inflation.

  • Windows 11 PC is getting a ton of updates, including live captions, gaming upgrades

    Microsoft is bringing a host of major improvements to Windows 11 as part of its free 2022 update.

  • The best smartwatches

    Here’s a list of the best smartwatches you can buy, plus advice on how to choose one.

  • NVIDIA reveals its next-gen chipset for autonomous vehicles

    The Drive Thor SoC will first appear in 2025 models.

  • Got the new iPhone 14? These are the 8 best cases to buy for your new device

    Whether you're looking for a protective case, a leather case or one with a built-in grip, these are the best iPhone 14 cases to buy.

  • Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 update with File Explorer tabs, systemwide captions and more

    Microsoft today announced that the next major version of Windows 11, the aptly-named Windows 11 2022 Update, has begun rolling out to the more than 190 countries where Windows is available. The highlights include updates to the Start menu and tabs in File Explorer, as well as new accessibility features including systemwide live captions, Voice Access that allows you to control a PC with your voice and Smart App Control for enhanced security. Users with eligible devices running Windows 11 can upgrade by opening the Windows Update settings screen (Settings > Windows Update) and selecting "Check for updates."