MarketsandMarkets™ strengthens its leadership team in 2023

PUNE, India, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets™, a growth consulting and program management firm, announced the appointment of Deepak Kedia, as the Chief Financial Officer. Deepak has over two decades of global finance leadership experience and has been instrumental in growing and transforming multiple tactical businesses into strategic functions across the globe.

Sandeep Sugla, CEO, MarketsandMarkets™, said, "Deepak brings in a very strong strategic business aspect of how we build fundamental building blocks of business such as account penetration, resource productivity, territory view and pipeline management. Majority of Deepak's focus will be to bring in predictive growth across these fundamentals, which cut across major functions, along with clear visibility of what is working. Deepak's mantra for the finance function 'Making numbers talk instead of talking numbers' aligns with our strategic direction and I foresee new heights for MarketsandMarkets in the next two years."

"I am very excited to be joining the MarketsandMarkets team," said Deepak Kedia. "I believe MarketsandMarkets is today amongst the top 100 startups in India and amongst the top 10 in terms of profitability. It is uniquely positioned to provide cost effective research and growth consultancy to industries across the spectrum and become an integral partner in their progression. MarketsandMarkets has a great business model and a talented management team."

Deepak Kedia joins MarketsandMarkets™ with two decades of global finance leadership experience across various fortune 500 companies like Wipro, Hewlett Packard, NTT Ltd, Motorola Solutions. He was in Singapore for the last 12 years and is making a move back to his home country India and will be based out of Pune.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

