U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,931.25
    +15.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,876.00
    +104.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,158.75
    +45.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.10
    +7.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.14
    +2.37 (+3.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.30
    +7.60 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0679
    +0.0031 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.76
    -0.70 (-3.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2126
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5040
    +0.4740 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,270.61
    +327.63 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.02
    +16.46 (+4.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,695.74
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

MarketsandMarkets™ strengthens its leadership team in 2023

·2 min read

PUNE, India, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets™, a growth consulting and program management firm, announced the appointment of Deepak Kedia, as the Chief Financial Officer. Deepak has over two decades of global finance leadership experience and has been instrumental in growing and transforming multiple tactical businesses into strategic functions across the globe.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Sandeep Sugla, CEO, MarketsandMarkets™, said, "Deepak brings in a very strong strategic business aspect of how we build fundamental building blocks of business such as account penetration, resource productivity, territory view and pipeline management. Majority of Deepak's focus will be to bring in predictive growth across these fundamentals, which cut across major functions, along with clear visibility of what is working. Deepak's mantra for the finance function 'Making numbers talk instead of talking numbers' aligns with our strategic direction and I foresee new heights for MarketsandMarkets in the next two years."

"I am very excited to be joining the MarketsandMarkets team," said Deepak Kedia. "I believe MarketsandMarkets is today amongst the top 100 startups in India and amongst the top 10 in terms of profitability. It is uniquely positioned to provide cost effective research and growth consultancy to industries across the spectrum and become an integral partner in their progression. MarketsandMarkets has a great business model and a talented management team."

Deepak Kedia joins MarketsandMarkets™ with two decades of global finance leadership experience across various fortune 500 companies like Wipro, Hewlett Packard, NTT Ltd, Motorola Solutions. He was in Singapore for the last 12 years and is making a move back to his home country India and will be based out of Pune.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines.  The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketsandmarkets-strengthens-its-leadership-team-in-2023-301716257.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • How to Invest $15,000 Today If You Had to Start From Scratch

    What you could do, though, is learn from the investing journeys of these three Motley Fool contributors. If these three had to build a stock portfolio from scratch starting with $15,000 right now, they would split the money across DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), as well as an S&P 500 index fund. Anthony Di Pizio (DigitalOcean): If I had to make a series of investments today, I'd start by identifying industries that are primed for growth over the next decade (and beyond).

  • How Can I Invest in Small Businesses This Year?

    Investors can diversify their portfolios and potentially achieve higher returns investing in small businesses. Purchasing equity stakes or lending money to the nation's more than 30 million small enterprises provides an alternative to more conventional investments such as stocks, bonds … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Small Businesses: Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • Ford, SK Cancel Turkey Battery Joint Venture Plan, Daily Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation Co.’s battery unit canceled plans to build an electric-vehicle battery plant in Turkey amid rising global interest rates and weaker EV demand in Europe, the Korea Economic Daily reported. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth A

  • Goldman Sachs to start cutting thousands of jobs midweek -sources

    The job cuts are expected to be just over 3,000, one of the sources said, but the final number is yet to be determined. The sources could not be named as the information was not yet public disclosure. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

  • Elon Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California in Tesla shareholder suit, wants Texas

    Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him.

  • U.S. stock futures gain as investors look to extend ‘soft landing’ rally

    Week is starting on a firm note as traders look to add to Friday's surge, when jobs and services data raised hopes the Fed can soon stop raising interest rates

  • Efforts to keep workers from cashing out their 401(k)s gain steam

    New legislation paves the way for employer retirement plans to provide automatic portability services.

  • Benefits of a SIMPLE IRA

    If you're at a small company, you may be offered a SIMPLE IRA retirement plan. Contribution limits are lower, but vesting is instant, with other benefits.

  • Macy's Stock Slumps As Retailer Cautions On Holiday Quarter Spending

    "Based on current macro-economic indicators, we believe the consumer will continue to be pressured in 2023, particularly in the first half," said CEO Jeff Gennette.

  • Bed Bath Is Failing. Why It’s Not a Trend.

    For investors following the Bed Bath & Beyond  saga, news that the troubled home goods retailer is teetering on the edge of bankruptcy isn’t a surprise. Moreover, three of the 10 biggest retailers don’t have any debt coming due this year at all: The nearest maturity date for bonds from Costco Wholesale ( COST ), Dollar General ( DG ) and Target ( TGT ) aren’t until May, September, and July of 2024, respectively.

  • Stocks Extend Risk Rally on China; Dollar Weakens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended global gains in risk assets, driven by China’s reopening trade and expectations of slower rate hikes. The dollar weakened and oil rallied.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantEurope’

  • One of Corporate America's Favorite Tricks Comes Under Attack

    Many companies use the maneuver to control what departing employees can do when they leave for other jobs.

  • 3 Recession-Proof Dividend Stocks for a Bear Market

    With a potential recession looming in 2023, we look for those names with the best chances of continuing to raise their payouts irrespective of economic conditions.

  • The IRS just warned that your tax refund could be 'smaller in 2023' — here are the 2 big reasons why and what you should do to respond

    Bigger isn't always better though.

  • 'I'm begging all of you': Suze Orman says avoid these 5 financial missteps if you are trying to climb out of debt

    The finance icon doesn't mince words when it comes to debt.

  • Hong Kong Stresses Pro-Crypto Stance as Industry Reels

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will be a great place for crypto, fintech and other startups to set up shop in the new year, the city’s financial secretary said on Monday, looking past the current upheaval in the industry.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Africa Has Its First C

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • DoorDash Wants to Run Your Errands Now

    DoorDash started in 2013 helping restaurants meet their delivery demands, and the business has grown exponentially and currently has over 50% of the food delivery service market. DoorDash wasn't just a great business for restaurants needing help meeting the demand of delivery services, but for the consumers who were requesting delivery service as well. DoorDash came to the rescue, and they brought fries with that.

  • Markets: Bitcoin back above US$17,000; Ether, crypto market extend weekend gains

    Bitcoin and Ether rose in Monday morning trading in Asia, rising with the rest of the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, with Cardano and BNB changing the most.