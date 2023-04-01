MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) insiders need another US$1.1m to breakeven on a US$3.8m stock purchase even after recent gains

Insiders who purchased US$3.8m worth of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 12% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$1.1m since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

MarketWise Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Frank Stansberry bought US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$2.73 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.85). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months MarketWise insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.3% of MarketWise shares, worth about US$8.1m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At MarketWise Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded MarketWise shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think MarketWise insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for MarketWise that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

