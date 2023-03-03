U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

MARKHAM WINNER DREAMS TO THE MAX WITH A $60 MILLION LOTTO MAX JACKPOT WIN

·3 min read

"My hands were shaking so much I couldn't hold the pen to sign the ticket!"

TORONTO, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Lai Ching Yau of Markham, Ontario's newest multimillionaire, said like all lottery players, when she buys a ticket, she hopes to win the big one. But hoping for the win did not prepare her for the shock of a lifetime when she discovered she won the $60 million LOTTO MAX jackpot from the January 17, 2023 draw. 

MARKHAM WINNER DREAMS TO THE MAX WITH A $60 MILLION LOTTO MAX JACKPOT WIN (CNW Group/OLG Winners)
MARKHAM WINNER DREAMS TO THE MAX WITH A $60 MILLION LOTTO MAX JACKPOT WIN (CNW Group/OLG Winners)

"My body went numb, and my mind went blank. I couldn't think or feel anything," she recalled after discovering her windfall. "I knew I needed my family to help make sure it was real, so I called them and sent them a screenshot of the win on the OLG App. They told me to calm down and breathe – when they confirmed it was true, they told me to sign the ticket, but my hands were shaking so much I couldn't hold the pen!"

Lai, who is a caregiver, took some time to compose herself before heading to the store to validate her ticket. "I was so shocked in the store that I left before I could even finish validating the ticket. The clerk had to flag me down through the window," she said as OLG needed to speak to her about the next steps in claiming this incredible windfall.

Lai said sharing this unbelievable news with her family in person was an emotional moment. "They all hugged me so tight, and we cried happy tears together. It was so touching to have everyone so happy for me."

With a lot of planning ahead of her, Lai admits her win has been a lot to process. "I plan to take my family out for a nice meal where we can discuss the future and decide what dreams will come true."

She is also considering buying a new home, but travelling is first on the bucket list. "I will let all this sink in while I relax and settle into this incredible win. I plan to take this next part of my journey one step at a time. I feel so lucky to be in these unbelievable circumstances," she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Times Circle Plus on Highway 7 in Richmond Hill.

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $7.6 billion since 2009, including 96 jackpot wins and 843 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That's why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided nearly $57 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

