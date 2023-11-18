The Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Half-Yearly Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

The half-yearly results for Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of UK£54m and statutory earnings per share of UK£0.049. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Marks Electrical Group after the latest results.

See our latest analysis for Marks Electrical Group

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Marks Electrical Group from five analysts is for revenues of UK£116.2m in 2024. If met, it would imply a satisfactory 7.2% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 2.3% to UK£0.042. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of UK£115.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.056 in 2024. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the pretty serious reduction to new EPS forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at UK£1.22, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Marks Electrical Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at UK£1.50 and the most bearish at UK£1.10 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Story continues

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Marks Electrical Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 15% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 26% over the past year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.4% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Marks Electrical Group is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Marks Electrical Group analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.