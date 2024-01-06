Marks Electrical Group PLC's (LON:MRK) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 13% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Marks Electrical Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Marks Electrical Group is:

30% = UK£4.3m ÷ UK£14m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.30 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Marks Electrical Group's Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

To begin with, Marks Electrical Group has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 15% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Probably as a result of this, Marks Electrical Group was able to see a decent net income growth of 19% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Marks Electrical Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 19% in the same period.

AIM:MRK Past Earnings Growth January 6th 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is MRK worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MRK is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Marks Electrical Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Marks Electrical Group has a low three-year median payout ratio of 20%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 80% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

While Marks Electrical Group has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 20% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, Marks Electrical Group's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 28% for future ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Marks Electrical Group's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

