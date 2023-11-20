Marks & Spencer given green light to take Gove to court over blocked project

Michael Gove rejected M&S’s Oxford Street regeneration plan in July - Carl Court/Getty Images Europe

Marks & Spencer has been given the green light to take Michael Gove to court over his decision to block a multimillion-pound redevelopment of its flagship Marble Arch store.

The High Court has given M&S permission to pursue a judicial review against the Government, during which the retail giant will challenge Mr Gove’s “senseless” decision to reject the project.

Mr Gove rejected M&S’s Oxford Street regeneration plan in July, saying it would “fail to support the transition to a low carbon future” by demolishing the building rather than renovating it.

The judicial review is not expected to take place until next year.

Stuart Machin, M&S chief executive, said: “We are pleased that the court has recognised the merits of our legal challenge on every single one of the six counts that we raised, and has approved our case to proceed to the next stage.”

M&S’s plans involved demolishing its flagship building near Marble Arch and replacing it with a new 10-storey complex - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

To challenge the decision, M&S will have to convince the courts there was an error in the Government’s decision-making process, rather than in the actual decision itself.

This means arguing either that the Secretary of State failed to consider material information that was relevant, or took into account material which was not.

Mr Machin said: “We have been clear from the very start that the refurbishment of the existing store was not possible, so this is only the first step in the lengthy process of overturning the Government’s senseless decision to reject our Marble Arch proposal – the only retail-led regeneration on Oxford Street.

“With the investment and amazing plans we have to transform the site into a modern, sustainable building it remains bewildering that we are again having to go through this after two years of support and approvals. But we will do everything necessary to secure a better future at Marble Arch for our local customers and communities.”

It comes months after M&S first launched its legal challenge linked to the project, which was previously approved by Westminster Council and Mr Gove’s own independent planning inspector.

Story continues

M&S’s plans for the project included demolishing its Art Deco building near Marble Arch and replacing it with a new 10-storey complex.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has been contacted for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.