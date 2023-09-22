Do Marks and Spencer Group's (LON:MKS) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Marks and Spencer Group's Improving Profits

In the last three years Marks and Spencer Group's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. It's good to see that Marks and Spencer Group's EPS has grown from UK£0.16 to UK£0.18 over twelve months. That's a 18% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note Marks and Spencer Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 9.7% to UK£12b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Marks and Spencer Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for Marks and Spencer Group shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Fiona Dawson, the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, paid UK£20k for shares at around UK£2.19 each. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within Marks and Spencer Group.

Is Marks and Spencer Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Marks and Spencer Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. It's not easy for business to grow EPS, but Marks and Spencer Group has shown the strengths to do just that. The cherry on top is that we have an insider buying shares. A further encouragement to keep an eye on this stock. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Marks and Spencer Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

