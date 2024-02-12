Marks & Spencer says Gove ‘misinterpreted’ planning rules on Marble Arch store

Marks & Spencer wants to demolish and rebuild its art deco Marble Arch store - Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Michael Gove has been accused of “misinterpreting” planning rules by Marks & Spencer in a row over the redevelopment of its Marble Arch store.

M&S will this week begin its High Court battle against the Government over the Housing Secretary’s decision to block the multimillion-pound revamp of the retailer’s flagship Oxford Street department store.

Sacha Berendji, M&S’s operations director, said its case would centre around the claim that Mr Gove had “misinterpreted and wrongly applied planning policy” by blocking the scheme.

The Housing Secretary called in the project for review and last summer refused permission, saying the project would “fail to support the transition to a low carbon future, and would overall fail to encourage the reuse of existing resources, including the conversion of existing buildings”.

However, Marks & Spencer will argue that this reasoning is inconsistent with other planning decisions made by Mr Gove’s department.

Mr Berendji said: “When our proposal to bring one of London’s most sustainable and energy efficient buildings into the heart of the West End is rejected and other schemes with lower sustainability benefits are going ahead, it makes it impossible for developers to interpret planning policy, freezing investment and leading many to ask ‘why bother’, which is a disaster for the economy and the transition to net zero.”

M&S’s plans would have seen its art deco building near Marble Arch demolished and replaced with a new 10-storey complex.

How M&S would redevelop the Oxford Street store - Pilbrow and Partners

The retailer argued that a full rebuild was the only viable option as the age and design of the current building made it unsuitable for retrofitting. The scheme was supported by independent planning inspectors, Westminster City Council and the London Mayor.

Mr Gove’s decision to step in and block the overhaul prompted a public rebuke from M&S chief executive Stuart Machin, who called it a “shortsighted act of self-sabotage”. Writing in the Telegraph, he added that the decision was “a chilling message to the towns and cities across the UK in desperate need of regeneration”.

The High Court hearing is expected to take two days and include arguments from lawyers on both sides. To challenge the decision, M&S will have to convince the courts there was an error in the Government’s decision-making process, rather than in the actual decision itself.

A judgment is expected in a few weeks’ time.

M&S has said it will be forced to review its future on Oxford Street unless it is allowed to demolish and rebuild its Marble Arch site.

It has warned that the row risks worsening the condition of Oxford Street, which is struggling with rising crime and has been overrun by US candy stores in recent years.

The Telegraph revealed last week that muggings and pick-pocketing in London’s West End have risen more than three-fold in the past two years.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

