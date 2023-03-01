MARKSMEN ANNOUNCES GRANTING OF STOCK OPTIONS

Marksmen Energy Inc.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marksmen Energy Inc. (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MAH) announces the granting of stock options to purchase 6,105,000 common shares of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The options were issued with an exercise price of $0.075 per share, vest immediately and have terms ranging from one to five years from the date of issuance.



Marksmen also sadly announces the passing of Mr. Don Jones, long standing Director and Audit Committee Chairman. Don will be missed by his friends and colleagues at Marksmen and the Company extends its sincere condolences to his family.

For additional information regarding this news release please contact Archie Nesbitt, Director, and CEO of the Company at (403) 265-7270 or e-mail ajnesbitt@marksmenenergy.com.

