Marktech Optoelectronics Introduces New High Speed InGaAs PIN Photodiode

·3 min read

Unique SMD package, offering both high sensitivity and high reliability

LATHAM, N.Y., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marktech Optoelectronics, one of the world's leading manufacturers of UV, visible, near-infrared, and short wavelength infrared (SWIR) emitters and detectors, today announced the introduction of its new high speed InGaAs PIN photodiode, the MTSM1346SMF2-100. This PIN Photodiode offers both high sensitivity and high reliability with a speed response of 2Gbps and a spectral range of 600nm to 1750nm.

The MTSM1346SMF2-100 is Marktech's first device to utilize the company's newly designed SMD package. The "Atlas" is a hermetically sealed seam welded ceramic package that offers higher reliability than current standard thru-hole types. This unique 5mm x 5mm surface mount package is constructed using a glass to ceramic seam welded process and is reflow solderable. Its compact size and shape allow for dense packing and placement in small areas. Among the benefits of using this package are for applications requiring no moisture or oxygen ingress, wide or narrow Lambertian radiation pattern (flat or domed type lens), and a package capable of accommodating multiple chips.

According to William Moore, President of Marktech, "The MTSM1346SMF2-100 is the first product introduction utilizing our new Atlas SMD package. It will be followed by both standard and custom designed components in the UV, Visible, Near IR, and SWIR range. Due to its lifetime and reliability advantages this package offers advantages for the Medical, Industrial, High Speed Communications, Aerospace, and Security Industries."

Marktech is one of a few limited manufacturers of SWIR Emitters in these ranges. The company's standard product offering includes both through-hole and surface mount packages. Higher wavelength ranges up to 3000nm are available as well. In addition to standard series of products, Marktech offers custom packages with options such as various wavelengths, emitters and detectors in the same header or assemblies. Marktech is able to work with clients to develop a custom wafer / die that meets the parameters of a specific application.

For more information, visit https://marktechopto.com/

About Marktech Optoelectronics
Marktech Optoelectronics is one of the world's leading manufacturers of UV, visible, near-infrared, and short wavelength infrared (SWIR) emitters and detectors. The company also creates materials such as Si Photodetector wafers, chips and InP epiwafers. Marktech's expert optoelectronic application engineering team with 35+ years of experience assist customers in defining, developing, and producing the optimal solutions to the customer's application requirements. Marktech can design custom components and assemblies, working with manufacturers of any size to optimize the performance of customers' applications. Marktech's extensive support capabilities include onsite labs with state-of-the-art equipment. The Marktech team has deep test and validation capabilities for all optical and electrical parameters. In addition to Marktech's own sensor line, they are a Cree Solutions Provider for high-brightness LED products and materials.

Related Links

Mark G Campito
C.E.O.
Marktech Optoelectronics
5189562980
info@marktechopto.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marktech-optoelectronics-introduces-new-high-speed-ingaas-pin-photodiode-301255394.html

SOURCE Marktech Optoelectronics

