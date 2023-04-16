Marlborough Wine Estates Group Limited's (NZSE:MWE) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Marlborough Wine Estates Group's (NZSE:MWE) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Marlborough Wine Estates Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Marlborough Wine Estates Group is:

1.4% = NZ$421k ÷ NZ$29m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each NZ$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made NZ$0.01 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Marlborough Wine Estates Group's Earnings Growth And 1.4% ROE

It is hard to argue that Marlborough Wine Estates Group's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 5.7%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Marlborough Wine Estates Group grew its net income at a significant rate of 69% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Marlborough Wine Estates Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 9.2% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Marlborough Wine Estates Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Marlborough Wine Estates Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Marlborough Wine Estates Group doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Marlborough Wine Estates Group has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Marlborough Wine Estates Group visit our risks dashboard for free.

