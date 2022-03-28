Marleine Shafik Clay, MD, FACEP is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FAIRFAX, Va., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marleine Shafik Clay, MD, FACEP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Name in Emergency Medicine for her outstanding achievements in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of her work with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

A board-certified emergency medicine physician with over 15 years of experience in her field, Dr. Clay has been affiliated for ten years as an Emergency Physician at Inova Fairfax Hospital. The nationally recognized medical center is home to Northern Virginia's only Level 1 Trauma Center. As such, Dr. Clay provides expert care to critically injured patients needing immediate, life-saving expertise and the state-of-the-art medical equipment provided at Inova. She is highly focused on utilizing the latest medical devices available, such as the newly developed, hand-held brain scope that rapidly provides diagnostics to detect brain bleeds and concussions.

In addition to her emergency services work, Dr. Clay also serves as an Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine for the University of Virginia School of Medicine, educating medical students on the most recent developments in her field.

In pursuit of her medical career, Dr. Clay obtained a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Pre-Medical Studies from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, where she graduated with honors in 2006. She earned her Medical Degree from Howard University College of Medicine and completed an Emergency Medicine Residency in 2009 at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

As a result of her in-depth training, Dr. Clay is board certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine. A Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians, Dr. Clay also maintains an active affiliation with the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians, the American Academy of Emergency Physicians, the Society of Academic Emergency Medicine, and the American Medical Association, among her professional affiliations.

To serve her community, the doctor volunteers her time and expertise to treat needy patients at St. Mark's Coptic Orthodox Church's medical clinic. She previously served as a volunteer with the North Massapequa Fire and Rescue Department and the Nassau County Medical Center. She is the recipient of the Emergency Medicine Technician Honorary Citation, Top Doctor Award Recipient, and received the Excellence in Teaching Award in April 2019. She is the author of Clinical Utility of an EEG Based Biomarker for the Triage of Head Injured Patients in the ED: Inova Pilot Study, published in 2021.

Of personal note, Dr. Clay is fluent in three languages: English, Arabic, and Spanish. During her free time, she enjoys trapeze, skydiving, travel, multi-cultural integration, art, and is a shark enthusiast. She wishes to dedicate this recognition to her husband of 11 years, Curtis Clay, their two children, and her mother, Mrs. Amal Shafik, for all their love and support. She also desires to acknowledge and thank her mentor, Glenn Druckenbrod, MD, and her teacher Mrs. Rozicki.

