Marlette Promotes Swift to President of Card Services

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Former COO Takes New Leadership Role</span>

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlette Holdings, Inc, the owner and operator of Best Egg, the AI-powered online financial platform, is pleased to share that it has promoted Jason Swift to the position of President of Credit Card Services.

Jason Swift, Marlette Holdings
Jason Swift, Marlette Holdings

"2021 was a tremendous year for Best Egg," Jeffrey Meiler, CEO and founder of Marlette said. "Among the accomplishments we achieved was the introduction of a Visa® credit card that is carried by over 20,000 customers across the Unites States. Our success is owed to our outstanding team of experts. With the promotion of Jason to President of Credit Card Services, we will be able to build upon a great foundation that was laid in the past year to achieve new heights as we focus on expanding our offerings and value proposition to customers."

Swift has served in several capacities at Marlette, including Chief Operations Officer, Bank Secrecy Act Officer, and Head of Enterprise Risk Management. Joining the company prior to its public launch in 2014, Swift was instrumental in helping the company build the operations that enabled it to launch in less than six months. Prior to this new role, he led the lending platform conversion and operating model overhaul that positioned the company's operations to expand beyond its personal loan product. With an impressive career spanning more than twenty-six years, Swift is noted as an industry expert and has worked with organizations such as First USA, Bank One and Barclays Bank.

"I am proud to be part of an organization that is focused on building the confidence and financial well-being of our customers," Swift said. "The introduction of the Best Egg Credit Card increases access to credit for those who wish to take control of their finances. With valuable features like state-of-the art fraud protection, no annual fees and spending controls, the Best Egg Card provides peace of mind while helping our customers build and rebuild their credit. I look forward to building upon our initial success in the years to come."

A native Delawarean, Swift lives in New Castle County with his wife and two boys and is an alumnus of Goldey-Beacom College for both his undergraduate and graduate degrees. When he's not attending his kids' sporting events, he dedicates his time and leadership to local causes such as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Delaware, Junior Achievement Delaware, and the Better Business Bureau of Delaware.

About Marlette Holdings, Inc
Marlette Holdings, Inc, d/b/a Best Egg, is a leading financial technology provider whose subsidiaries developed and operate the AI-powered Best Egg financial platform, which aims to help people feel more confident about their everyday finances. The team mixes decades of banking experience with deep customer knowledge and smart technology to deliver digital products, services and experiences in a more relevant way. Since March 2014, the platform has delivered over $16 billion of consumer loans with strong credit performance. For more information, visit www.MarletteFunding.com or www.BestEgg.com.

Media Contact:
Mark Ladley
mladley@slicecommunications.org
267-644-9077






View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marlette-promotes-swift-to-president-of-card-services-301468680.html

SOURCE Best Egg

