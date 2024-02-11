Marley Spoon Group SE (ETR:MS1): Are Analysts Optimistic?

Marley Spoon Group SE (ETR:MS1) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Marley Spoon Group SE, through its subsidiary, Marley Spoon SE, operates as a direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal-kit company. The €81m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a €13m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €7.2m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Marley Spoon Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 2 of the German Hospitality analysts is that Marley Spoon Group is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of €1.3m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 64% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Marley Spoon Group given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Marley Spoon Group is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

