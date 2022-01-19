U.S. markets open in 8 hours 37 minutes

Marlin completes majority investment in Silobreaker

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlin Equity Partners ("Marlin") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a majority stake in Silobreaker, a leading risk and threat intelligence SaaS provider, to support its continued growth strategy. The company's comprehensive software solution helps business, security and intelligence professionals generate critical and actionable insights from overwhelming amounts of unstructured data on the web through its powerful data enrichment, contextualization and visualization capabilities. Co-founders, Kristofer Mansson and Per Lindh, will continue to lead the company and retain minority ownership in the business.

"Our market-leading, machine learning powered platform enables customers to discover and interpret contextually relevant and often critically important information from massive, unstructured datasets, in real-time, to enhance operational efficiency, domain expertise and critical decision making," said Kristofer Mansson, CEO of Silobreaker. "We're delighted to partner with Marlin given their operational expertise, and long and proven history of working with high growth software businesses to help us achieve scale and accelerate growth. With Marlin's shared vision and support, we are excited to expand our offerings and deepen our capabilities to serve the evolving needs of our customers and further amplify the reach of our platform."

"Silobreaker has delivered outstanding performance due to its excellent industry reputation and market-leading unstructured data aggregation and enrichment capabilities," said Jan-Olivier Fillols, a managing director at Marlin. "We believe Silobreaker is extremely well-positioned to capitalize on the secular tailwinds underpinning growth in the multi-billion-dollar global market for threat intelligence, and we look forward to investing in the platform and partnering with the management team to help achieve their exciting growth ambitions."

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed. Mayer Brown International LLP acted as legal counsel to Marlin. DBO Partners acted as financial advisor to Silobreaker and Druces LLP as legal counsel.

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $8.1 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company's outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 200 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in London. www.marlinequity.com.

About Silobreaker

Silobreaker helps business, security and intelligence professionals organise the overwhelming amount of data on the web. By providing powerful tools and visualisations that cut through noise and analyse data from millions of sources, Silobreaker makes it easy for users to monitor and research companies and industries, threats, vulnerabilities, actors, instabilities, geopolitical developments, or any other topic, incident or event. The company saves customers time by allowing them to work more efficiently through large datasets and improve their expertise, knowledge and decision-making by examining and interpreting contextually relevant data more easily. www.silobreaker.com.

For additional information, please contact Peter Spasov at (310) 364-0100 or via email at pspasov@marlinequity.com, alternatively Hannah Bryant at hannah.bryant@silobreaker.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marlin-completes-majority-investment-in-silobreaker-301463224.html

SOURCE Silobreaker

