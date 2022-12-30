U.S. markets closed

Marlin Technology Corporation will redeem its Public Shares and will not consummate an initial business combination

·4 min read

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlin Technology Corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: FINM), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 previously issued to the public (the "Public Shares"), effective as of the close of business on January 17, 2023, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the "Articles").

As stated in the Company's Articles and in the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-250935), initially filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on November 24, 2020, relating to the Company's initial public offering (the "Form S-1"), if the Company is unable to complete an initial business combination within 24 months of the initial public offering, the Company will: (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Company's trust account (the "Trust Account"), including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its income taxes, if any (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses) divided by the number of the then-outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any); and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining shareholders and the Company's board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii), to the Company's obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law.

Net of taxes and dissolution expenses, the per-share redemption price for the Public Shares is expected to be approximately $10.14 (the "Redemption Amount"). In accordance with the terms of the related trust agreement, the Company expects to retain $100,000 of the interest and dividend income from the Trust Account to pay dissolution expenses.

The Company anticipates that the last day of trading in the Class A ordinary shares will be January 13, 2023. As of the close of business on January 17, 2023, the Public Shares will be deemed cancelled and will represent only the right to receive the Redemption Amount.

The Redemption Amount will be payable to the holders of the Public Shares upon presentation of their respective share or unit certificates or other delivery of their shares or units to the Company's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company. Beneficial owners of Public Shares held in "street name," however, will not need to take any action in order to receive the Redemption Amount.

There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants. The Company's initial shareholders has waived their redemption rights with respect to the outstanding outstanding Class B ordinary shares issued prior to the Company's initial public offering. After January 17, 2023, the Company shall cease all operations except for those required to wind up the Company's business.

The Company expects that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC will file a Form 25 with the Commission to delist its securities. The Company thereafter expects to file a Form 15 with the Commission to terminate the registration of its securities under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

About Marlin Technology Corporation

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "assumes," "may," "should," "will," "seeks," or other similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the impact of the Company's restatement of certain historical financial statements, the Company's cash position and cash held in the Trust Account and any proposed remediation measures with respect to identified material weaknesses. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marlin-technology-corporation-will-redeem-its-public-shares-and-will-not-consummate-an-initial-business-combination-301711606.html

SOURCE Marlin Technology Corporation

