Marlowe-led companies have been on Inc.’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for the last ~15 years

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that MCI, LC, a technology-enabled Intelligent Business Process Outsourcing (iBPO) firm, is No. 778 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. MCI’s place on the list represents nearly two decades of recognition by Inc. magazine for companies led by MCI CEO, Anthony Marlowe.



“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

MCI’s Chief Executive Officer Anthony Marlowe said, “We are so proud of the effort, grit, and determination our team put in to ultimately be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the most competitive country in the world, the United States. From developing new customer experience workflows using Conversational AI, Interactive Voice Assistants, Automated BOTS and similar developed and deployed technology for our customers, to providing world-class human capital talent, our team excelled where many in our industry struggled in 2020.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Marlowe further said, “Our team grew exponentially, from a few thousand to a high point of nearly 10,000 across a nationwide footprint. With contracts across the Fortune 1000, to Public Sector Federal, State and Local Government Contracting support, the MCI team developed scalable, customized, and effective technology solutions that saved our clients millions of dollars. The savings and improved customer experience our clients’ customers have seen is nothing short of extraordinary. Utilizing in house development experts, Solutions Architects, and Customer Journey Mapping, our team was able to deploy CPaaS and next-generation AI-driven software with natural language processing to dramatically improve our clients’ customer experience and drive down overall costs.”

To qualify for the Inc. 5000 List, companies were required to be U.S.-based, privately held, and for-profit, as of December 31, 2020. This is Inc. magazine's 39th annual ranking of the fastest-growing innovators in the United States.

Companies led by Marlowe, have appeared on the list almost every year since 2006, an incredible feat. Between 2017 and 2020, Marlowe’s MCI had a 3-year growth rate of 638%, which was good for Number 778 on the 2021 rankings, a Top 15% showing out of the Top 5000. Given the nine-figure scale of MCI, in comparison to much smaller lower ranked companies, MCI considers this year’s placement it’s most proud yet.

About MCI

MCI has seventeen customer contact management centers, IT services, and intelligent business process outsourcing service delivery facilities in Iowa, Georgia, Florida, Honduras, Massachusetts, Mexico, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nova Scotia, South Dakota, and Texas.

Driving modernization through digitalization, MCI ensures clients do more for less. MCI is the holding company for a diverse lineup of tech-enabled business services operating companies. MCI organically grows, acquires and operates companies that have a synergistic products and services portfolios, including but not limited to Automated Contact Center Solutions (ACCS), customer contact management, IT Services (IT Schedule 70), and Temporary and Administrative Professional Staffing (TAPS Schedule 736), Business Process Management (BPM), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Claims Processing, Collections, Customer Experience Provider (CXP), Customer Service, Digital Experience Provider (DXP), Account Receivables Management (ARM), Application Software Development, Managed Services, and Technology Services, to mid-market, Federal & enterprise partners.

MCI now employs 5,000+ talented individuals with 100+ diverse North American client partners across the following MCI brands: GravisApps, Mass Markets, MCI Federal Services (MFS), The Sydney Call Center, OnBrand24, and Valor Intelligent Processing (VIP).

