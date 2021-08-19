U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,405.80
    +5.53 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,894.12
    -66.57 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,541.79
    +15.87 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,132.42
    -26.36 (-1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.99
    +0.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.30
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1681
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    -0.0112 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7690
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,539.75
    +1,691.39 (+3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.50
    +64.45 (+5.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Marlowe-led companies have been on Inc.’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for the last ~15 years

MCI, LC
·4 min read

Anthony Marlowe

MCI CEO Anthony Marlowe
MCI CEO Anthony Marlowe
MCI CEO Anthony Marlowe

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that MCI, LC, a technology-enabled Intelligent Business Process Outsourcing (iBPO) firm, is No. 778 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. MCI’s place on the list represents nearly two decades of recognition by Inc. magazine for companies led by MCI CEO, Anthony Marlowe.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

MCI’s Chief Executive Officer Anthony Marlowe said, “We are so proud of the effort, grit, and determination our team put in to ultimately be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the most competitive country in the world, the United States. From developing new customer experience workflows using Conversational AI, Interactive Voice Assistants, Automated BOTS and similar developed and deployed technology for our customers, to providing world-class human capital talent, our team excelled where many in our industry struggled in 2020.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Marlowe further said, “Our team grew exponentially, from a few thousand to a high point of nearly 10,000 across a nationwide footprint. With contracts across the Fortune 1000, to Public Sector Federal, State and Local Government Contracting support, the MCI team developed scalable, customized, and effective technology solutions that saved our clients millions of dollars. The savings and improved customer experience our clients’ customers have seen is nothing short of extraordinary. Utilizing in house development experts, Solutions Architects, and Customer Journey Mapping, our team was able to deploy CPaaS and next-generation AI-driven software with natural language processing to dramatically improve our clients’ customer experience and drive down overall costs.”

To qualify for the Inc. 5000 List, companies were required to be U.S.-based, privately held, and for-profit, as of December 31, 2020. This is Inc. magazine's 39th annual ranking of the fastest-growing innovators in the United States.

Companies led by Marlowe, have appeared on the list almost every year since 2006, an incredible feat. Between 2017 and 2020, Marlowe’s MCI had a 3-year growth rate of 638%, which was good for Number 778 on the 2021 rankings, a Top 15% showing out of the Top 5000. Given the nine-figure scale of MCI, in comparison to much smaller lower ranked companies, MCI considers this year’s placement it’s most proud yet.

About MCI

MCI has seventeen customer contact management centers, IT services, and intelligent business process outsourcing service delivery facilities in Iowa, Georgia, Florida, Honduras, Massachusetts, Mexico, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nova Scotia, South Dakota, and Texas.

Driving modernization through digitalization, MCI ensures clients do more for less. MCI is the holding company for a diverse lineup of tech-enabled business services operating companies. MCI organically grows, acquires and operates companies that have a synergistic products and services portfolios, including but not limited to Automated Contact Center Solutions (ACCS), customer contact management, IT Services (IT Schedule 70), and Temporary and Administrative Professional Staffing (TAPS Schedule 736), Business Process Management (BPM), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Claims Processing, Collections, Customer Experience Provider (CXP), Customer Service, Digital Experience Provider (DXP), Account Receivables Management (ARM), Application Software Development, Managed Services, and Technology Services, to mid-market, Federal & enterprise partners.

MCI now employs 5,000+ talented individuals with 100+ diverse North American client partners across the following MCI brands: GravisApps, Mass Markets, MCI Federal Services (MFS), The Sydney Call Center, OnBrand24, and Valor Intelligent Processing (VIP).

★ For more information, please visit or https://www.mci.world/

Media Inquiries please contact: Lyndee Rose, Lyndee.Rose@mci.world

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e81e420-5278-4491-a0f9-827dba57e4a8


Recommended Stories

  • Daily Crunch: Under pressure from 'banking partners and payout providers,’ OnlyFans bans explicit content

    Today is a good day, with lots of interesting news, and even a hot, fresh newsletter from the TechCrunch team. Before we start, UiPath CEO Daniel Dines is coming to our October SaaS event. OnlyFans to kick some adult content off its service: In a move that temporarily broke Twitter and melted TechCrunch servers, well-known subscription content service OnlyFans is moving away from its traditional content varietal.

  • Why annual COVID-19 booster shots might be unlikely

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Apple Shuts Store After More Than 20 Employees Exposed to Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. closed its store in Charleston, South Carolina, after more than 20 staff members were exposed to Covid-19, underscoring the company’s challenges getting its retail operations back to normal. The store’s website shows it will be closed until next week, with a sign on the front of the location also alerting customers to the shutdown. Stores of the Charleston location’s size typically have 70 to 80 staff members, suggesting that about a quarter of employees were exposed. A

  • Judge blocks Alaskan oil project, Wells Fargo reinstates personal credit line, former Netflix employees charged for insider trading

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • Amazon plans to open department stores

    Amazon is plotting to open physical department stores as it steps up its assault on bricks-and-mortar rivals.

  • Sendle CEO: Just Say No To Peak Surcharges

    An annual rite of passage is upon us: peak season surcharges. UPS (NYSE: UPS), FedEx (NYSE: FDX), and the U.S. Postal Service have all announced their peak season surcharges in the past month. The surcharges are designed to provide additional revenue during peak shipping times, such as the holiday season, when carriers often look to hire more delivery help and place additional vehicles on the roads to meet delivery demand. Sendle, though, is forgoing any surcharges and promising customers they w

  • Ignore Fastly -- Here Are 2 Better Stocks

    Fastly's (NYSE: FSLY) stock was cut in half this year after the company missed analysts' expectations for two straight quarters. A service outage in June also tarnished the cloud service provider's reputation, resulted in the loss of a top-10 customer, and caused delays for upcoming projects. As a result, Fastly expects its revenue to rise just 17%-20% this year, compared to its 45% growth in 2020, and it could fall further behind its competitors in the content distribution network (CDN) and edge computing markets.

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO’s extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • Toyota Cuts Shows Covid Ravaging Even Best Supply Planners

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp.’s efforts to stockpile enough chips and other key components to ride out supply disruptions only protected the company so long before it too succumbed to the shortages eviscerating automakers.The manufacturer will suspend output at 14 plants across Japan for various lengths of time through next month. The impact of these cuts will be harshest in September, with Toyota slashing its production plan by 40%, though risks will carry forward beyond next month.It’s the

  • Mastercard set to face UK’s largest class action over fees

    Court gives green light to push ahead with £10bn claim over credit card fees on behalf of 46 million customers

  • This company wants to let you pay your mortgage with crypto

    United Wholesale Mortgage is aiming to allow customers to make monthly payments using crypto, says CEO Mat Ishbia.

  • Facebook Hit by New U.S. Antitrust Case as FTC Seeks Do-Over

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. antitrust officials refiled their monopoly lawsuit against Facebook Inc., seeking to salvage the landmark case that a judge threw out in June.The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday filed the new complaint in federal court in Washington, alleging that Facebook violated antitrust laws by buying Instagram and WhatsApp in order to eliminate them as competitors. The FTC is asking the court to unwind the acquisitions, as in the previous complaint.“After failing to compete with ne

  • Why Is Gen Z Saving More for Retirement Than Their Parents?

    A 2021 survey from TransAmerica says that the youngest generation of American adults is getting a jumpstart on retirement by saving a lot earlier than older generations. Financial experts will point out that this is in part due to the decline … Continue reading → The post Why Is Gen Z Saving More for Retirement Than Their Parents? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Cuts Steel Production. How That Hurts Iron-Ore Prices.

    China is limiting steel production to reduce carbon emissions, hurting the demand for iron ore, the raw material used to produce it.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With 83% to 116% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Famed investor Benjamin Graham once made an interesting observation: "In the short term, the market is a voting machine; but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." Put another way, a stock's price on any given day is heavily influenced by its popularity, but the underlying fundamentals ultimately matter more over time.

  • CP Applauds KCS Board's Action to Adjourn Stockholder Meeting so Stockholders Can Fully Consider an STB Decision on CN Voting Trust

    Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) ("CP") today issued the following statement on the Kansas City Southern ("KCS") Board of Directors' action today to postpone its Aug. 19 special meeting of stockholders to Sept. 3:

  • Why Toyota's Production Cuts Are a Warning Sign for All Auto Stocks

    Auto giant Toyota (NYSE: TM) said on Thursday that it will cut its global production output by 40% in September, because of parts shortages affecting its factories in Japan and elsewhere. This is a big deal, not just because of Toyota's huge global footprint but because Toyota has so far largely avoided production cuts amid a global shortage semiconductors.