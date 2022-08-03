U.S. markets closed

Marnie H. Wilking Elected to Robert Half Board of Directors

·1 min read
In this article:
  • RHI
    Watchlist

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has elected Marnie H. Wilking to its board of directors, effective August 2, 2022.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)
Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

Wilking is a Fortune 250 chief information security officer and the global head of security and technology risk management at Wayfair, one of the world's largest online destinations for the home. She has more than 20 years of experience implementing cybersecurity strategy in alignment with regulatory requirements and business objectives. Prior to joining Wayfair, Wilking was global chief information security officer at Orion Health Group, Ltd; senior director of security compliance at Early Warning; and business information security officer at Wells Fargo Mortgage. She also spent five years with Accenture as a consultant focusing on technology systems integration.

In 2022, Wilking was included on CISOs Connect™ list of Top 100 CISOs — her second year receiving this honor. She was also selected as one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity by The Software Report in 2021. Wilking holds the CISSP, CISA and CISM designations.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download the company's award-winning mobile app.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marnie-h-wilking-elected-to-robert-half-board-of-directors-301599470.html

SOURCE Robert Half

