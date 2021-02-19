U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

Maroc Telecom FY2020 Consolidated Results

Maroc Telecom
·21 min read
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020

Operating results in line with objectives thanks to strong performances at the subsidiaries:

  • 8.1% growth of the Group's customer base, to nearly 73 million customers;

  • Growth in the revenues of the Moov Africa subsidiaries (+1.4% on a like-for-like basis*), driven by Data Mobile and Mobile Money services;

  • Sustained growth in Fixed Data in Morocco (+13.2%);

  • Increased profitability with an adjusted EBITDA margin for the Group of 51.9%, an improvement of +0.7 pt on a like-for-like basis*.

Proposed dividend payment of MAD 3.5 billion, implying MAD 4.01 per share, representing a yield of 2.8%**.

Maroc Telecom Group outlook for 2021 at constant scope and exchange rates:

  • Decrease in revenues;

  • Decrease in EBITDA;

  • CAPEX of maximum 15% of revenues, excluding frequencies and licences.

To mark the publication of this press release, Mr Abdeslam Ahizoune, Chairman of the Management Board, stated:


« In 2020, the Maroc Telecom Group posted operating results in line with objectives. Thanks to ongoing efforts to control costs and multiple innovations, the Group has maintained its margins, demonstrating thus its resilience and its strong capacity to adapt to the conditions imposed by an unprecedented health and economic crisis.

In Morocco, despite the effects of this crisis and strong competitive pressure, the significant investments made in Broadband support its leadership and its position as forerunner operator. Internationally, the Group has chosen to bring together its subsidiaries in Africa, under a common “Moov Africa” visual identity, reflecting their good growth momentum .

The digitisation project launched by the Group continues and has proved its effectiveness in front of the constraints imposed by the pandemic. »



* The like-for-like basis illustrates the consolidation effects of Moov Africa Chad and the use of a constant exchange rate MAD/Ouguiya/Franc CFA
** Based on the share price of February,18th 2021 (MAD 145.30)


adjusted consolidated results* of the group

(IFRS in MAD million)

Q4-2019

Q4-2020

Change

Change on like-for-like basis(1)

2019

2020

Change

Change on like-for-like basis(1)

Revenues

9,209

9,271

+0.7%

+0.4%

36,517

36,769

+0.7%

-0.8%

Adjusted EBITDA

4,525

4,740

+4.8%

+4.6%

18,922

19,100

+0.9%

+0.5%

Margin (%)

49.1%

51.1%

+2.0 pt

+2.1 pt

51.8%

51.9%

+0.1 pt

+0.7 pt

Adjusted EBITA

2,552

2,886

+13.1%

+13.1%

11,540

11,598

+0.5%

+0.8%

Margin (%)

27.7%

31.1%

+3.4 pt

+3.5 pt

31.6%

31.5%

-0.1 pt

+0.5 pt

Group share of adjusted Net Income -

1,382

1,475

+6.7%

+6.7%

6,029

6,001

-0.5%

-0.4%

Margin (%)

15.0%

15.9%

+0.9 pt

+0.9 pt

16.5%

16.3%

-0.2 pt

+0.1 pt

CAPEX(2)

2,184

1,417

-35.1%

-34.9%

6,788

3,448

-49.2%

-50.6%

Of which frequencies and licences

102

124

1,418

135

CAPEX/revenues (excluding frequencies and licences)

22.7%

13.9%

-8.7 pt

-8.7 pt

14.7%

9.0%

-5.7 pt

-5.5 pt

Adjusted CFFO

4,185

4,498

+7.5%

+7.4%

13,352

15,719

+17.7%

+17.8%

Net debt

17,350

17,619

+1.6%

+2.4%

17,350

17,619

+1.6%

+2.4%

Net debt/EBITDA(3)

0.9x

0.9x

0.9x

0.8x

*The adjustments to the financial indicators are detailed in Appendix 1.

Customer base

The Group's customer base grew by 8.1% in 2020, reaching nearly 73 million customers, due to the growth of the customer bases of the Moov Africa subsidiaries and Fixed in Morocco.

Revenues

Maroc Telecom Group generated revenues(4) of MAD 36,769 million, up 0.7% (-0.8% on a like-for-like basis(1)). The increase in the revenues of the Moov Africa subsidiaries and Fixed Broadband in Morocco offsets the slowdown in Mobile activities in Morocco, heavily impacted by the competitive context.

In the fourth quarter alone and despite the decrease in Mobile call termination rates in Morocco in December 2020, the Group's revenues increased by 0.7% (+0.4% on a like-for-like basis(1)), thanks to the sustained increase in the activities of the Moov Africa subsidiaries and Fixed Broadband in Morocco.

Earnings from operations before depreciation and amortization

At the end of December 2020, Maroc Telecom Group's adjusted earnings from operations before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached MAD 19,100 million, up 0.9% (+0.5% on a like-for-like basis(1)). The adjusted EBITDA margin was 51.9%, up 0.1 pt (+0.7 pt on a like-for-like basis(1)), thanks to rigorous cost management.

Earnings from operations

At the end of 2020, Maroc Telecom Group’s adjusted earnings from operations (EBITA)(5) amounted to MAD 11,598 million, up 0.8% on a like-for-like basis(1), thanks to the increase in EBITDA. The adjusted EBITA margin stood at 31.5%, up 0.5 pt on a like-for-like basis(1).

Group share of Net Income

The adjusted Group share of Net Income decreased slightly by 0.4% on a like-for-like basis(1).

Investments

The capital expenditures(2) excluding frequencies and licenses, down 38.3% over one year, were adapted to the context of the health crisis and focused on meeting strong demand for Fixed Internet access, extensions of Data infrastructures, and quality of service. They represent 9.0% of revenues, a level in line with the objective announced for the year.

Cash flow

Adjusted Cash Flow From Operations (CFFO)(6) improved by +17.8% on a like-for-like basis(1), reaching MAD 15,719 million mainly due to the decrease in investments.

At 31 December 2020, Maroc Telecom Group’s consolidated net debt(7) represented 0.8 times(3) the Group's annual EBITDA.

Highlights of the fourth quarter

In Morocco, the ANRT is implementing a multi-annual framework for Mobile and Fixed termination rates, implying a 35% reduction in Mobile tariffs for Maroc Telecom vs. 25% for Orange and 22% for Inwi, maintaining asymmetry.

In Mauritania, Mauritel obtained a 4G licence for a total amount of MAD 124 million.

The new visual identity “Moov Africa” was launched on 1 January 2021. The ten subsidiaries of the Maroc Telecom Group (based in Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Niger, Central African Republic and Chad) are now united around a common visual identity.

Dividend

At the General Meeting of Shareholders of 30 April 2021, the Supervisory Board of Maroc Telecom will propose the distribution of a dividend of MAD 4.01 per share, representing a total amount of MAD 3.5 billion.

Maroc Telecom Group outlook for 2021 at constant scope and exchange rates:

Based on recent market developments and insofar as no new major exceptional event disrupts the Group's activity, Maroc Telecom forecasts for 2021, at constant scope and exchange rates:

  • Decrease in revenues;

  • Decrease in EBITDA;

  • CAPEX of maximum 15% of revenues, excluding frequencies and licences.



review of the Group's activities

The adjustments to the "Morocco" and "International" financial indicators are detailed in Appendix 1.

·Morocco

(IFRS in MAD million)

Q4-2019

Q4-2020

Change

2019

2020

Change

Revenues

5,378

5,152

-4.2%

21,690

20,881

-3.7%

Mobile

3,557

3,219

-9.5%

14,276

13,351

-6.5%

Services

3,523

3,084

-12.4%

14,046

13,009

-7.4%

Equipment

35

135

ns

230

342

+48.9%

Fixed

2,306

2,424

+5.1%

9,261

9,517

+2.8%

Of which Fixed Data*

886

966

+9.1%

3,186

3,608

+13.2%

Elimination and other income

-485

-491

-1,846

-1,987

Adjusted EBITDA

2,948

2,979

+1.1%

12,294

11,950

-2.8%

Margin (%)

54.8%

57.8%

+3.0 pt

56.7%

57.2%

+0.5 pt

Adjusted EBITA

1,917

2,024

+5.6%

8,294

8,079

-2.6%

Margin (%)

35.6%

39.3%

+3.6 pt

38.2%

38.7%

+0.5 pt

CAPEX(2)

1,289

584

-54.7%

3,022

1,466

-51.5%

Of which frequencies and licences

102

102

CAPEX/revenues (excluding frequencies and licences)

22.1%

11.3%

-10.8 pt

13.5%

7.0%

-6.4 pt

Adjusted CFFO

3,000

3,246

+8.2%

9,425

10,300

+9.3%

Net debt

11,101

11,515

+3.7%

11,101

11,515

+3.7%

Net debt/EBITDA(3)

0.9x

0.9x

0.8x

0.9x

*Fixed Data includes the Internet, TV on ADSL and Data services to businesses

The Group's activities in Morocco generated revenues down 3.7% compared with 2019, affected in particular by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on Mobile activities and partially offset by the solid momentum of Fixed and Internet. This change was more marked in the fourth quarter of the year due in particular to the fall in national call termination prices, which has applied from December, 1st 2020.

At the end of 2020, the adjusted earnings from operations before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to MAD 11,950 million, down 2.8% compared with 2019. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 0.5 pt to a high level of 57.2%, thanks to the control of operating costs.

The adjusted earnings from operations (EBITA)(5) reached MAD 8,079 million, down 2.6%. It represents an adjusted margin rate of 38.7%, up 0.5 pt.

Adjusted Cash Flow From Operations (CFFO)(6) in Morocco increased by 9.3% to MAD 10,300 million due to efficient investment management adapted to the context of the crisis.

Mobile



Unit

2019

2020

Change

Customer base(8)

(000)

20,054

19,498

-2.8%

Prepaid

(000)

17,752

17,181

-3.2%

Postpaid

(000)

2,302

2,317

+0.6%

Of which Internet 3G/4G+(9)

(000)

11,789

11,060

-6.2%

ARPU(10)

(MAD/month)

58.3

54.3

-6.9%

At the end of 2020, the Mobile customer base(8) totaled 19.5 million customers, down 2.8% over one year.

Mobile revenues fell by 6.5% compared to the same period in 2019, to MAD 13,351 million impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic effects and the competitive context.

The 2020 combined ARPU(10) stood at MAD 54.3, down 6.9% over one year.

Fixed and Internet



Unit

2019

2020

Change

Fixed lines

(000)

1,882

2,008

+6.6%

Broadband Access(11)

(000)

1,573

1,738

+10.4%

The Fixed customer base maintained its good momentum and increased by 6.6% to 2 million lines. The Broadband customer base now has 1.7 million subscribers, up 10.4%.

The Fixed and Internet activities in Morocco continue to improve their performance and generate revenues of MAD 9,517 million, up 2.8% compared to 2019. This growth accelerated in the last three months of the year, thanks to the enthusiasm for the FTTH offers and the ADSL service.



  • International

Financial indicators

(IFRS in MAD million)

Q4-2019

Q4-2020

Change

Change on like-for-like basis(1)

2019

2020

Change

Change on like-for-like basis(1)

Revenues

4,102

4,367

+6.4%

+5.8%

16,095

16,883

+4.9%

+1.4%

Of which mobile services

3,752

4,031

+7.4%

+6.8%

14,693

15,507

+5.5%

+1.7%

Adjusted EBITDA

1,576

1,761

+11.7%

+11.2%

6,629

7,150

+7.9%

+6.5%

Margin (%)

38.4%

40.3%

+1.9 pt

+2.0 pt

41.2%

42.4%

+1.2 pt

+2.0 pt

Adjusted EBITA

635

861

+35.7%

+35.7%

3,246

3,520

+8.4%

+9.6%

Margin (%)

15.5%

19.7%

+4.3 pt

+4.4 pt

20.2%

20.8%

+0.7 pt

+1.6 pt

CAPEX(2)

895

832

-7.0%

-6.3%

3,766

1,982

-47.4%

-50.0%

Of which frequencies and licences

124

1,316

135

CAPEX/revenues (excluding frequencies and licences)

21.9%

16.2%

-5.7 pt

-5.6 pt

15.2%

10.9%

-4.3 pt

-3.8 pt

Adjusted CFFO

1,185

1,252

+5.7%

+5.3%

3,927

5,419

+38.0%

+38.4%

Net debt

8,748

7,517

-14.1%

-12.3%

8,748

7,517

-14.1%

-12.3%

Net debt/EBITDA(3)

1.3x

1.0x

1.3x

1.0x

The Group's international activities recorded revenues of MAD 16,883 million, up 1.4% on a like-for-like basis(1), explained by the recovery in post-lockdown activities and the growth in Data Mobile and Mobile Money services.

In 2020, the adjusted earnings from operations before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to MAD 7,150 million, up 7.9% (+6.5% on a like-for-like basis(1)). The adjusted EBITDA margin was 42.4%, up 1.2 pt (+2.0 pt on a like-for-like basis(1)). This performance comes from the improvement in the gross margin rate and rigorous cost management.

During the same period, the adjusted earnings from operations (EBITA)(5) improved by 8.4% (+9.6% on a like-for-like basis(1)) to MAD 3,520 million, thanks to the increase in EBITDA.

Adjusted Cash Flow From Operations (CFFO)(6) from international activities improved by +38.4% on a like-for-like basis(1) to MAD 5,419 million.


Operating indicators

Unit

2019

2020



Change

Mobile

Customer base(8)

(000)

43,531

49,226

Mauritania

2,470

2,641

+6.9%

Burkina Faso

8,546

9,388

+9.8%

Gabon

1,621

1,632

+0.6%

Mali

7,447

9,684

+30.0%

Côte d’Ivoire

8,975

10,050

+12.0%

Benin

4,377

4,682

+6.9%

Togo

3,030

3,380

+11.6%

Niger

2,922

3,005

+2.8%

Central African Republic

168

189

+12.0%

Chad

3,975

4,577

+15.2%

Fixed-Line

Customer Base

(000)

325

337

Mauritania

56

57

+0.9%

Burkina Faso

75

75

-0.3%

Gabon

22

25

+13.9%

Mali

171

180

+5.1%

Fixed-Line Broadband

Customer base(11)

(000)

116

131

Mauritania

10

18

+82.7%

Burkina Faso

15

14

-2.2%

Gabon

18

22

+19.9%

Mali

73

77

+5.2%


Notes:

(1) "Like-for-like" refers to the effects of consolidating Moov Africa Chad as if it had taken place on January 1, 2019, and an unchanged MAD/Ouguiya/CFA franc exchange rate.
(2) CAPEX corresponds to purchases of tangible and intangible assets recognized for the period.
(3) The ratio Net Debt/EBITDA excludes the impact of IFRS 16.
(4) Maroc Telecom consolidates in its financial statements Casanet and Moov Africa subsidiaries in Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Niger, Central African Republic and Chad since July 1, 2019.
(6) EBITA corresponds to EBIT before the amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, write-downs of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through business combinations, and other income and expenses relating to financial investment transactions and transactions with shareholders (except when recognized directly in equity).
(6) CFFO includes net cash flow from operations before tax, as set out in the cash flow statement, as well as the dividends received from companies accounted for by the equity method and non-consolidated equity investments. CFFO also includes net capital expenditure, which corresponds to net uses of cash for acquisitions and disposals of tangible and intangible assets.
(7) Loans and other current and non-current liabilities less cash and cash equivalents, including cash held in escrow for bank loans.
(8) The active customer base consists of prepaid customers who have made or received a voice call (excluding ERPT or Call-Center calls) or received an SMS/MMS or used Data services (excluding ERPT services) during the past three months, and postpaid customers who have not terminated their agreements.
(9) The active customer base for 3G and 4G+ Mobile Internet includes holders of a postpaid subscription agreement (with or without a voice offer) and holders of a prepaid Internet subscription agreement who have made at least one top-up during the past three months or whose top-up is still valid and who have used the service during that period.
(10) ARPU is defined as revenues (generated by inbound and outbound calls and by data services) net of promotional offers, excluding roaming and equipment sales, divided by the average customer base for the period. In this instance, blended ARPU covers both the prepaid and postpaid segments.
(11) The broadband customer base includes ADSL access, FTTH and leased lines as well as the CDMA customer base in Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Mali.

Important notice:
Forward-looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Maroc Telecom’s financial position, income from operations, strategy, and outlook, as well as the impact of certain transactions. Although Maroc Telecom believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they do not amount to guarantees for the company’s future performance. The actual results may be very different from the forward-looking statements, due to a number of risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The majority of these risks are beyond our control, namely the risks described in the public documents filed by Maroc Telecom with the Moroccan Capital Markets Authority (www.ammc.ma) and the French Financial Markets Authority (www.amf-france.org), which are also available in French on our website (www.iam.ma). This press release contains forward-looking information that can only be assessed at its publication date. Maroc Telecom does not undertake to supplement, update, or alter these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or for any other reason, subject to the applicable regulations, and especially to Articles 2.19 et seq. of the circular issued by the Moroccan Capital Markets Authority and to Articles 223-1 et seq. of the French Financial Markets Authority’s General Regulations.

Maroc Telecom is a full-service telecommunications operator in Morocco and the leader in all of its Fixed-Line, Mobile and Internet business sectors. It has expanded internationally, and currently operates in 11 African countries. Maroc Telecom is listed on both the Casablanca and Paris Stock Exchanges, and its majority shareholders are Société de Participation dans les Télécommunications (SPT*) (53%), and the Kingdom of Morocco (22%).

* SPT is a company incorporated under Moroccan law and controlled by Etisalat.

Contacts

Investor relations
relations.investisseurs@iam.ma

Press relations
relations.presse@iam.ma

Appendix 1: Transition from adjusted financial indicators to published financial indicators

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITA, Group share of adjusted Net Income, and adjusted CFFO are not strictly accounting measures, and should be considered as additional information. They are a better indicator of the Group's performance as they exclude non-recurring items.

2019

2020

(in MAD million)

Morocco

International

Group

Morocco

International

Group

Adjusted EBITDA

12,294

6,629

18,922

11,950

7,150

19,100

Exceptional items:

Dispute resolution

+420

+420

Published EBITDA

12,294

6,629

18,922

12,370

7,150

19,520

Adjusted EBITA

8,294

3,246

11,540

8,079

3,520

11,598

Exceptional items:
Dispute resolution

Restructuring costs

-9

-9

Dispute resolution

+420

+420

ANRT fine

-3,300

-3,300

Published EBITA

4,994

3,237

8,231

8,499

3,520

12,018

Group share of adjusted Net Income

6,029

6,001

Exceptional items:



Restructuring costs

Restructuring costs

-4

Dispute resolution

+469

COVID contributions

-1,047

ANRT fine

-3,300

Published net income – Group share

2,726

5,423

Adjusted CFFO

9,425

3,927

13,352

10,300

5,419

15,719

Exceptional items:



Payment of licences

Licences Payment

-102

-1,835

-1,937

-143

-143

ANRT fine

-3,300

-3,300

Published CFFO

9,324

2,091

11,415

7,000

5,277

12,276

2020 CFFO was marked by the disbursement of MAD 3,300 million linked to the full payment of the ANRT fine in Morocco as well as MAD 143 million for licences obtained in Mauritania, Gabon and Togo.

2019 CFFO included the payment of MAD 1,937 million corresponding to the licences obtained in Burkina Faso, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire and Togo as well as the widening of the bandwidth spectrum in Morocco.

Appendix 2: Impact of the adoption of IFRS 16

As at end-December 2020, the impacts of this standard on Maroc Telecom’s key indicators were as follows:

2020

(in MAD million)

Morocco

International

Group

Adjusted EBITDA

+266

+292

+557

Adjusted EBITA

+33

+29

+62

Group share of adjusted Net Income

-17

Adjusted CFFO

+266

+292

+557

Net Debt

+838

+801

+1,639

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

ASSETS (in MAD million)

2019

2020

Goodwill

9,201

9,315

Other intangible assets

8,808

8,120

Property, plant and equipment

31,037

28,319

Right-of-use asset

1,630

1,592

Equity affiliates

0

0

Non-current financial assets

470

654

Deferred tax assets

339

580

Non-current assets

51,485

48,579

Inventories

321

271

Trade and other receivables

11,380

11,816

Short-term financial assets

128

130

Cash and cash equivalents

1,483

2,690

Assets available for sale

54

54

Current assets

13,365

14,960

TOTAL ASSETS

64,851

63,540

LIABILITIES (in MAD million)

2019

2020

Share capital

5,275

5,275

Consolidated reserves

4,069

2,023

Consolidated net income for the period

2,726

5,423

Shareholders’ equity – Group share

12,069

12,721

Non-controlling interests

3,934

3,968

Shareholder’s equity

16,003

16,688

Non-current provisions

504

521

Borrowings and other long-term financial liabilities

4,178

4,748

Deferred tax liabilities

258

45

Other non-current liabilities

0

0

Non-current liabilities

4,939

5,314

Trade payables

23,794

24,007

Current tax liabilities

733

671

Current provisions

4,634

1,247

Borrowings and other short-term financial liabilities

14,748

15,612

Current liabilities

43,908

41,538

TOTAL LIABILITIES

64,851

63,540

Consolidated Income Statement

(In MAD million)

2019

2020

Revenues

36,517

36,769

Cost of purchases

-5,670

-5,416

Payroll costs

-3,098

-3,005

Taxes, royalties and dues

-3,183

-3,344

Other operating income and expenses

-5,610

-8,746

Net depreciation, amortization, and provisions

-10,724

-4,240

Earnings from operations

8,231

12,018

Other income and expenses from ordinary activities

-11

-1,513

Income from equity affiliates

0

0

Income from ordinary activities

8,220

10,505

Income from cash and cash equivalents

2

17

Gross cost of financial debt

-756

-888

Net cost of financial debt

-754

-871

Other financial income and expenses

-38

26

Financial income

-792

-844

Income tax

-3,830

-3,372

Net Income

3,598

6,289

Translation difference resulting from foreign business activities

-226

134

Other comprehensive income and expenses

43

-14

Total comprehensive income for the period

3,415

6,409

Net Income

3,598

6,289

Earnings attributable to equity holders of the parents

2,726

5,423

Non-controlling interests

873

866

Earnings per share

2019

2020

Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent (in MAD million)

2,726

5,423

Number of stocks at December 31

879,095,340

879,095,340

Net earnings per share (in MAD)

3.10

6.17

Diluted net earnings per share (in MAD)

3.10

6.17

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

(In MAD million)

2019

2020

Earnings from operations

8,231

12,018

Depreciation, amortization, and other restatements

10,721

2,719

Gross cash flow from operating activities

18,952

14,738

Other changes in net working capital requirement

419

139

Net cash flow from operating activities before tax

19,372

14,877

Income tax paid

-4,091

-3,789

Net cash flow from operating activities (a)

15,281

11,088

Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

-7,949

-4,141

Purchases of consolidated investments after acquired cash

-1,096

0

Increase in financial assets

-73

-249

Disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

6

14

Decrease in financial assets

287

144

Dividends received from non-consolidated equity investments

6

14

Net cash flow used in investing activities (b)

-8,819

-4,219

Capital increase

0

0

Dividends paid to shareholders

-6,003

-4,870

Dividends paid by subsidiaries to their non-controlling shareholders

-838

-855

Changes in equity capital

-6,841

-5,725

Proceeds from borrowings and increase in other long-term financial liabilities

2,270

2,307

Proceeds from borrowings and increase in other short-term financial liabilities

2,860

1,167

Payments on borrowings and decrease in other short-term financial liabilities

-4,548

-2,687

Net interest paid

-473

-626

Other cash items relating to financing activities

-13

-35

Change in borrowings and other financial liabilities

96

125

Net cash flow used in financing activities (d)

-6,744

-5,600

Translation adjustments and other non-cash items (g)

65

-62

Total cash flows (a)+(b)+(d)+(g)

-217

1,207

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,700

1,483

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

1,483

2,690

Attachment


