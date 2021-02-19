Maroc Telecom FY2020 Consolidated Results





CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020

Operating results in line with objectives thanks to strong performances at the subsidiaries:

8.1% growth of the Group's customer base , to nearly 73 million customers;

Growth in the revenues of the Moov Africa subsidiaries ( +1.4% on a like-for-like basis*), driven by Data Mobile and Mobile Money services;

Sustained growth in Fixed Data in Morocco ( +13.2% );

Increased profitability with an adjusted EBITDA margin for the Group of 51.9%, an improvement of +0.7 pt on a like-for-like basis*.

Proposed dividend payment of MAD 3.5 billion, implying MAD 4.01 per share, representing a yield of 2.8%**.

Maroc Telecom Group outlook for 2021 at constant scope and exchange rates:

Decrease in revenues;

Decrease in EBITDA;

CAPEX of maximum 15% of revenues, excluding frequencies and licences.

To mark the publication of this press release, Mr Abdeslam Ahizoune, Chairman of the Management Board, stated:





« In 2020, the Maroc Telecom Group posted operating results in line with objectives. Thanks to ongoing efforts to control costs and multiple innovations, the Group has maintained its margins, demonstrating thus its resilience and its strong capacity to adapt to the conditions imposed by an unprecedented health and economic crisis.

In Morocco, despite the effects of this crisis and strong competitive pressure, the significant investments made in Broadband support its leadership and its position as forerunner operator. Internationally, the Group has chosen to bring together its subsidiaries in Africa, under a common “Moov Africa” visual identity, reflecting their good growth momentum .

The digitisation project launched by the Group continues and has proved its effectiveness in front of the constraints imposed by the pandemic. »







* The like-for-like basis illustrates the consolidation effects of Moov Africa Chad and the use of a constant exchange rate MAD/Ouguiya/Franc CFA

** Based on the share price of February,18th 2021 (MAD 145.30)

adjusted consolidated results* of the group

(IFRS in MAD million) Q4-2019 Q4-2020 Change Change on like-for-like basis(1) 2019 2020 Change Change on like-for-like basis(1) Revenues 9,209 9,271 +0.7% +0.4% 36,517 36,769 +0.7% -0.8% Adjusted EBITDA 4,525 4,740 +4.8% +4.6% 18,922 19,100 +0.9% +0.5% Margin (%) 49.1% 51.1% +2.0 pt +2.1 pt 51.8% 51.9% +0.1 pt +0.7 pt Adjusted EBITA 2,552 2,886 +13.1% +13.1% 11,540 11,598 +0.5% +0.8% Margin (%) 27.7% 31.1% +3.4 pt +3.5 pt 31.6% 31.5% -0.1 pt +0.5 pt Group share of adjusted Net Income - 1,382 1,475 +6.7% +6.7% 6,029 6,001 -0.5% -0.4% Margin (%) 15.0% 15.9% +0.9 pt +0.9 pt 16.5% 16.3% -0.2 pt +0.1 pt CAPEX(2) 2,184 1,417 -35.1% -34.9% 6,788 3,448 -49.2% -50.6% Of which frequencies and licences 102 124 1,418 135 CAPEX/revenues (excluding frequencies and licences) 22.7% 13.9% -8.7 pt -8.7 pt 14.7% 9.0% -5.7 pt -5.5 pt Adjusted CFFO 4,185 4,498 +7.5% +7.4% 13,352 15,719 +17.7% +17.8% Net debt 17,350 17,619 +1.6% +2.4% 17,350 17,619 +1.6% +2.4% Net debt/EBITDA(3) 0.9x 0.9x 0.9x 0.8x

*The adjustments to the financial indicators are detailed in Appendix 1.

► Customer base

The Group's customer base grew by 8.1% in 2020, reaching nearly 73 million customers, due to the growth of the customer bases of the Moov Africa subsidiaries and Fixed in Morocco.

► Revenues

Maroc Telecom Group generated revenues(4) of MAD 36,769 million, up 0.7% (-0.8% on a like-for-like basis(1)). The increase in the revenues of the Moov Africa subsidiaries and Fixed Broadband in Morocco offsets the slowdown in Mobile activities in Morocco, heavily impacted by the competitive context.

In the fourth quarter alone and despite the decrease in Mobile call termination rates in Morocco in December 2020, the Group's revenues increased by 0.7% (+0.4% on a like-for-like basis(1)), thanks to the sustained increase in the activities of the Moov Africa subsidiaries and Fixed Broadband in Morocco.

► Earnings from operations before depreciation and amortization

At the end of December 2020, Maroc Telecom Group's adjusted earnings from operations before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached MAD 19,100 million, up 0.9% (+0.5% on a like-for-like basis(1)). The adjusted EBITDA margin was 51.9%, up 0.1 pt (+0.7 pt on a like-for-like basis(1)), thanks to rigorous cost management.

► Earnings from operations

At the end of 2020, Maroc Telecom Group’s adjusted earnings from operations (EBITA)(5) amounted to MAD 11,598 million, up 0.8% on a like-for-like basis(1), thanks to the increase in EBITDA. The adjusted EBITA margin stood at 31.5%, up 0.5 pt on a like-for-like basis(1).

► Group share of Net Income

The adjusted Group share of Net Income decreased slightly by 0.4% on a like-for-like basis(1).

► Investments

The capital expenditures(2) excluding frequencies and licenses, down 38.3% over one year, were adapted to the context of the health crisis and focused on meeting strong demand for Fixed Internet access, extensions of Data infrastructures, and quality of service. They represent 9.0% of revenues, a level in line with the objective announced for the year.

► Cash flow

Adjusted Cash Flow From Operations (CFFO)(6) improved by +17.8% on a like-for-like basis(1), reaching MAD 15,719 million mainly due to the decrease in investments.

At 31 December 2020, Maroc Telecom Group’s consolidated net debt(7) represented 0.8 times(3) the Group's annual EBITDA.

► Highlights of the fourth quarter

In Morocco, the ANRT is implementing a multi-annual framework for Mobile and Fixed termination rates, implying a 35% reduction in Mobile tariffs for Maroc Telecom vs. 25% for Orange and 22% for Inwi, maintaining asymmetry.

In Mauritania, Mauritel obtained a 4G licence for a total amount of MAD 124 million.

The new visual identity “Moov Africa” was launched on 1 January 2021. The ten subsidiaries of the Maroc Telecom Group (based in Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Niger, Central African Republic and Chad) are now united around a common visual identity.

► Dividend

At the General Meeting of Shareholders of 30 April 2021, the Supervisory Board of Maroc Telecom will propose the distribution of a dividend of MAD 4.01 per share, representing a total amount of MAD 3.5 billion.

► Maroc Telecom Group outlook for 2021 at constant scope and exchange rates:

Based on recent market developments and insofar as no new major exceptional event disrupts the Group's activity, Maroc Telecom forecasts for 2021, at constant scope and exchange rates:

Decrease in revenues;

Decrease in EBITDA;

CAPEX of maximum 15% of revenues, excluding frequencies and licences.







review of the Group's activities

The adjustments to the "Morocco" and "International" financial indicators are detailed in Appendix 1.

·Morocco

(IFRS in MAD million) Q4-2019 Q4-2020



Change



2019



2020



Change



Revenues 5,378 5,152 -4.2% 21,690 20,881 -3.7% Mobile 3,557 3,219 -9.5% 14,276 13,351 -6.5% Services 3,523 3,084 -12.4% 14,046 13,009 -7.4% Equipment 35 135 ns 230 342 +48.9% Fixed 2,306 2,424



+5.1% 9,261 9,517 +2.8% Of which Fixed Data* 886 966 +9.1% 3,186 3,608 +13.2% Elimination and other income -485 -491 -1,846 -1,987 Adjusted EBITDA 2,948 2,979 +1.1% 12,294 11,950 -2.8% Margin (%) 54.8% 57.8% +3.0 pt 56.7% 57.2% +0.5 pt Adjusted EBITA 1,917 2,024 +5.6% 8,294 8,079 -2.6% Margin (%) 35.6% 39.3% +3.6 pt 38.2% 38.7% +0.5 pt CAPEX(2) 1,289 584 -54.7% 3,022 1,466 -51.5% Of which frequencies and licences 102 102 CAPEX/revenues (excluding frequencies and licences) 22.1% 11.3% -10.8 pt 13.5% 7.0% -6.4 pt Adjusted CFFO 3,000 3,246 +8.2% 9,425 10,300 +9.3% Net debt 11,101 11,515 +3.7% 11,101 11,515 +3.7% Net debt/EBITDA(3) 0.9x 0.9x 0.8x 0.9x

*Fixed Data includes the Internet, TV on ADSL and Data services to businesses

The Group's activities in Morocco generated revenues down 3.7% compared with 2019, affected in particular by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on Mobile activities and partially offset by the solid momentum of Fixed and Internet. This change was more marked in the fourth quarter of the year due in particular to the fall in national call termination prices, which has applied from December, 1st 2020.

At the end of 2020, the adjusted earnings from operations before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to MAD 11,950 million, down 2.8% compared with 2019. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 0.5 pt to a high level of 57.2%, thanks to the control of operating costs.

The adjusted earnings from operations (EBITA)(5) reached MAD 8,079 million, down 2.6%. It represents an adjusted margin rate of 38.7%, up 0.5 pt.

Adjusted Cash Flow From Operations (CFFO)(6) in Morocco increased by 9.3% to MAD 10,300 million due to efficient investment management adapted to the context of the crisis.

Mobile





Unit 2019 2020 Change Customer base(8) (000) 20,054 19,498 -2.8% Prepaid (000) 17,752 17,181 -3.2% Postpaid (000) 2,302 2,317 +0.6% Of which Internet 3G/4G+(9) (000) 11,789 11,060 -6.2% ARPU(10) (MAD/month) 58.3 54.3 -6.9%

At the end of 2020, the Mobile customer base(8) totaled 19.5 million customers, down 2.8% over one year.

Mobile revenues fell by 6.5% compared to the same period in 2019, to MAD 13,351 million impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic effects and the competitive context.

The 2020 combined ARPU(10) stood at MAD 54.3, down 6.9% over one year.

Fixed and Internet





Unit 2019 2020 Change Fixed lines (000) 1,882 2,008 +6.6% Broadband Access(11) (000) 1,573 1,738 +10.4%

The Fixed customer base maintained its good momentum and increased by 6.6% to 2 million lines. The Broadband customer base now has 1.7 million subscribers, up 10.4%.

The Fixed and Internet activities in Morocco continue to improve their performance and generate revenues of MAD 9,517 million, up 2.8% compared to 2019. This growth accelerated in the last three months of the year, thanks to the enthusiasm for the FTTH offers and the ADSL service.







International

Financial indicators

(IFRS in MAD million) Q4-2019 Q4-2020 Change Change on like-for-like basis(1) 2019 2020 Change Change on like-for-like basis(1) Revenues 4,102 4,367 +6.4% +5.8% 16,095 16,883 +4.9% +1.4% Of which mobile services 3,752 4,031 +7.4% +6.8% 14,693 15,507 +5.5% +1.7% Adjusted EBITDA 1,576 1,761 +11.7% +11.2% 6,629 7,150 +7.9% +6.5% Margin (%) 38.4% 40.3% +1.9 pt +2.0 pt 41.2% 42.4% +1.2 pt +2.0 pt Adjusted EBITA 635 861 +35.7% +35.7% 3,246 3,520 +8.4% +9.6% Margin (%) 15.5% 19.7% +4.3 pt +4.4 pt 20.2% 20.8% +0.7 pt +1.6 pt CAPEX(2) 895 832 -7.0% -6.3% 3,766 1,982 -47.4% -50.0% Of which frequencies and licences 124 1,316 135 CAPEX/revenues (excluding frequencies and licences) 21.9% 16.2% -5.7 pt -5.6 pt 15.2% 10.9% -4.3 pt -3.8 pt Adjusted CFFO 1,185 1,252 +5.7% +5.3% 3,927 5,419 +38.0% +38.4% Net debt 8,748 7,517 -14.1% -12.3% 8,748 7,517 -14.1% -12.3% Net debt/EBITDA(3) 1.3x 1.0x 1.3x 1.0x

The Group's international activities recorded revenues of MAD 16,883 million, up 1.4% on a like-for-like basis(1), explained by the recovery in post-lockdown activities and the growth in Data Mobile and Mobile Money services.

In 2020, the adjusted earnings from operations before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to MAD 7,150 million, up 7.9% (+6.5% on a like-for-like basis(1)). The adjusted EBITDA margin was 42.4%, up 1.2 pt (+2.0 pt on a like-for-like basis(1)). This performance comes from the improvement in the gross margin rate and rigorous cost management.

During the same period, the adjusted earnings from operations (EBITA)(5) improved by 8.4% (+9.6% on a like-for-like basis(1)) to MAD 3,520 million, thanks to the increase in EBITDA.

Adjusted Cash Flow From Operations (CFFO)(6) from international activities improved by +38.4% on a like-for-like basis(1) to MAD 5,419 million.





Operating indicators

Unit 2019 2020



Change Mobile Customer base(8) (000) 43,531 49,226 Mauritania 2,470 2,641 +6.9% Burkina Faso 8,546 9,388 +9.8% Gabon 1,621 1,632 +0.6% Mali 7,447 9,684 +30.0% Côte d’Ivoire 8,975 10,050 +12.0% Benin 4,377 4,682 +6.9% Togo 3,030 3,380 +11.6% Niger 2,922 3,005 +2.8% Central African Republic 168 189 +12.0% Chad 3,975 4,577 +15.2% Fixed-Line Customer Base (000) 325 337 Mauritania 56 57 +0.9% Burkina Faso 75 75 -0.3% Gabon 22 25 +13.9% Mali 171 180 +5.1% Fixed-Line Broadband Customer base(11) (000) 116 131 Mauritania 10 18 +82.7% Burkina Faso 15 14 -2.2% Gabon 18 22 +19.9% Mali 73 77 +5.2%





Notes:

(1) "Like-for-like" refers to the effects of consolidating Moov Africa Chad as if it had taken place on January 1, 2019, and an unchanged MAD/Ouguiya/CFA franc exchange rate.

(2) CAPEX corresponds to purchases of tangible and intangible assets recognized for the period.

(3) The ratio Net Debt/EBITDA excludes the impact of IFRS 16.

(4) Maroc Telecom consolidates in its financial statements Casanet and Moov Africa subsidiaries in Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Niger, Central African Republic and Chad since July 1, 2019.

(6) EBITA corresponds to EBIT before the amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, write-downs of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through business combinations, and other income and expenses relating to financial investment transactions and transactions with shareholders (except when recognized directly in equity).

(6) CFFO includes net cash flow from operations before tax, as set out in the cash flow statement, as well as the dividends received from companies accounted for by the equity method and non-consolidated equity investments. CFFO also includes net capital expenditure, which corresponds to net uses of cash for acquisitions and disposals of tangible and intangible assets.

(7) Loans and other current and non-current liabilities less cash and cash equivalents, including cash held in escrow for bank loans.

(8) The active customer base consists of prepaid customers who have made or received a voice call (excluding ERPT or Call-Center calls) or received an SMS/MMS or used Data services (excluding ERPT services) during the past three months, and postpaid customers who have not terminated their agreements.

(9) The active customer base for 3G and 4G+ Mobile Internet includes holders of a postpaid subscription agreement (with or without a voice offer) and holders of a prepaid Internet subscription agreement who have made at least one top-up during the past three months or whose top-up is still valid and who have used the service during that period.

(10) ARPU is defined as revenues (generated by inbound and outbound calls and by data services) net of promotional offers, excluding roaming and equipment sales, divided by the average customer base for the period. In this instance, blended ARPU covers both the prepaid and postpaid segments.

(11) The broadband customer base includes ADSL access, FTTH and leased lines as well as the CDMA customer base in Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Mali.

Important notice:

Forward-looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Maroc Telecom’s financial position, income from operations, strategy, and outlook, as well as the impact of certain transactions. Although Maroc Telecom believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they do not amount to guarantees for the company’s future performance. The actual results may be very different from the forward-looking statements, due to a number of risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The majority of these risks are beyond our control, namely the risks described in the public documents filed by Maroc Telecom with the Moroccan Capital Markets Authority ( www.ammc.ma ) and the French Financial Markets Authority ( www.amf-france.org ), which are also available in French on our website ( www.iam.ma ). This press release contains forward-looking information that can only be assessed at its publication date. Maroc Telecom does not undertake to supplement, update, or alter these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or for any other reason, subject to the applicable regulations, and especially to Articles 2.19 et seq. of the circular issued by the Moroccan Capital Markets Authority and to Articles 223-1 et seq. of the French Financial Markets Authority’s General Regulations.

Maroc Telecom is a full-service telecommunications operator in Morocco and the leader in all of its Fixed-Line, Mobile and Internet business sectors. It has expanded internationally, and currently operates in 11 African countries. Maroc Telecom is listed on both the Casablanca and Paris Stock Exchanges, and its majority shareholders are Société de Participation dans les Télécommunications (SPT*) (53%), and the Kingdom of Morocco (22%).

* SPT is a company incorporated under Moroccan law and controlled by Etisalat.

Appendix 1: Transition from adjusted financial indicators to published financial indicators

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITA, Group share of adjusted Net Income, and adjusted CFFO are not strictly accounting measures, and should be considered as additional information. They are a better indicator of the Group's performance as they exclude non-recurring items.

2019 2020 (in MAD million) Morocco International Group Morocco International Group Adjusted EBITDA 12,294 6,629 18,922 11,950 7,150 19,100 Exceptional items: Dispute resolution +420 +420 Published EBITDA 12,294 6,629 18,922 12,370 7,150 19,520 Adjusted EBITA 8,294 3,246 11,540 8,079 3,520 11,598 Exceptional items:

Dispute resolution Restructuring costs -9 -9 Dispute resolution +420 +420 ANRT fine -3,300 -3,300 Published EBITA 4,994 3,237 8,231 8,499 3,520 12,018 Group share of adjusted Net Income 6,029 6,001 Exceptional items:







Restructuring costs Restructuring costs -4 Dispute resolution +469 COVID contributions -1,047 ANRT fine -3,300 Published net income – Group share 2,726 5,423 Adjusted CFFO 9,425 3,927 13,352 10,300 5,419 15,719 Exceptional items:







Payment of licences Licences Payment -102 -1,835 -1,937 -143 -143 ANRT fine -3,300 -3,300 Published CFFO 9,324 2,091 11,415 7,000 5,277 12,276

2020 CFFO was marked by the disbursement of MAD 3,300 million linked to the full payment of the ANRT fine in Morocco as well as MAD 143 million for licences obtained in Mauritania, Gabon and Togo.

2019 CFFO included the payment of MAD 1,937 million corresponding to the licences obtained in Burkina Faso, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire and Togo as well as the widening of the bandwidth spectrum in Morocco.

Appendix 2: Impact of the adoption of IFRS 16

As at end-December 2020, the impacts of this standard on Maroc Telecom’s key indicators were as follows:

2020 (in MAD million) Morocco International Group Adjusted EBITDA +266 +292 +557 Adjusted EBITA +33 +29 +62 Group share of adjusted Net Income -17 Adjusted CFFO +266 +292 +557 Net Debt +838 +801 +1,639

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

ASSETS (in MAD million) 2019 2020 Goodwill 9,201 9,315 Other intangible assets 8,808 8,120 Property, plant and equipment 31,037 28,319 Right-of-use asset 1,630 1,592 Equity affiliates 0 0 Non-current financial assets 470 654 Deferred tax assets 339 580 Non-current assets 51,485



48,579 Inventories 321 271 Trade and other receivables 11,380 11,816 Short-term financial assets 128 130 Cash and cash equivalents 1,483 2,690 Assets available for sale 54 54 Current assets 13,365



14,960 TOTAL ASSETS 64,851



63,540 LIABILITIES (in MAD million) 2019 2020 Share capital 5,275 5,275 Consolidated reserves 4,069 2,023 Consolidated net income for the period 2,726 5,423 Shareholders’ equity – Group share 12,069 12,721 Non-controlling interests 3,934 3,968 Shareholder’s equity 16,003 16,688



Non-current provisions 504 521 Borrowings and other long-term financial liabilities 4,178 4,748 Deferred tax liabilities 258 45 Other non-current liabilities 0 0 Non-current liabilities 4,939 5,314



Trade payables 23,794 24,007 Current tax liabilities 733 671 Current provisions 4,634 1,247 Borrowings and other short-term financial liabilities 14,748 15,612 Current liabilities 43,908 41,538 TOTAL LIABILITIES 64,851 63,540

Consolidated Income Statement

(In MAD million) 2019 2020 Revenues 36,517 36,769



Cost of purchases -5,670 -5,416 Payroll costs -3,098 -3,005 Taxes, royalties and dues -3,183 -3,344 Other operating income and expenses -5,610 -8,746 Net depreciation, amortization, and provisions -10,724 -4,240 Earnings from operations 8,231 12,018



Other income and expenses from ordinary activities -11 -1,513 Income from equity affiliates 0 0 Income from ordinary activities 8,220 10,505 Income from cash and cash equivalents 2 17 Gross cost of financial debt -756 -888 Net cost of financial debt -754 -871 Other financial income and expenses -38 26 Financial income -792 -844 Income tax -3,830 -3,372 Net Income 3,598 6,289 Translation difference resulting from foreign business activities -226 134 Other comprehensive income and expenses 43 -14 Total comprehensive income for the period 3,415 6,409



Net Income 3,598 6,289 Earnings attributable to equity holders of the parents 2,726 5,423 Non-controlling interests 873 866 Earnings per share 2019 2020 Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent (in MAD million) 2,726 5,423 Number of stocks at December 31 879,095,340 879,095,340 Net earnings per share (in MAD) 3.10 6.17 Diluted net earnings per share (in MAD) 3.10 6.17

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

(In MAD million) 2019 2020 Earnings from operations 8,231 12,018 Depreciation, amortization, and other restatements 10,721 2,719 Gross cash flow from operating activities 18,952 14,738



Other changes in net working capital requirement 419 139



Net cash flow from operating activities before tax 19,372 14,877



Income tax paid -4,091 -3,789



Net cash flow from operating activities (a) 15,281 11,088



Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -7,949 -4,141



Purchases of consolidated investments after acquired cash -1,096 0 Increase in financial assets -73 -249



Disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 6 14 Decrease in financial assets 287 144 Dividends received from non-consolidated equity investments 6 14 Net cash flow used in investing activities (b) -8,819



-4,219



Capital increase 0 0 Dividends paid to shareholders -6,003 -4,870 Dividends paid by subsidiaries to their non-controlling shareholders -838 -855 Changes in equity capital -6,841 -5,725 Proceeds from borrowings and increase in other long-term financial liabilities 2,270



2,307



Proceeds from borrowings and increase in other short-term financial liabilities 2,860 1,167



Payments on borrowings and decrease in other short-term financial liabilities -4,548 -2,687



Net interest paid -473



-626 Other cash items relating to financing activities -13



-35 Change in borrowings and other financial liabilities 96 125



Net cash flow used in financing activities (d) -6,744



-5,600



Translation adjustments and other non-cash items (g) 65 -62



Total cash flows (a)+(b)+(d)+(g) -217 1,207



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,700 1,483



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,483 2,690





Attachment



