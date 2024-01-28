Marqeta Insiders Added US$1.58m Of Stock To Their Holdings

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Marqeta Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Godfrey Sullivan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$5.88 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$6.23. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.6m for 279.70k shares. On the other hand they divested 92.33k shares, for US$538k. Overall, Marqeta insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Marqeta Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Marqeta. In total, Chief Technology Officer Randall Kern dumped US$538k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Marqeta insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$333m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Marqeta Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Marqeta shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're happy to look past recent trading. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Marqeta you should know about.

