Marquette Savings Bank to sell its North Street property to Country Fair

Mar. 4—Marquette Savings Bank of Erie has announced plans to sell one of its two Meadville banking properties to a neighboring, non-banking business.

The bank intends to sell its drive-thru-only branch property at 349 North St. to Country Fair Inc., the Erie-based convenience store chain. The branch will close down at 6 p.m. March 29.

Country Fair Inc., with 72 convenience stores located in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York, has two Meadville-area locations.

Country Fair's locations are at 18163 Conneaut Lake Road in Vernon Township, and 333 North St., the intersection of North and North Main streets, in Meadville. Its North Street location abuts the Marquette's drive-thru-only office on North Street.

"Country Fair has been exploring the potential for additional parking and storage at its location on North and Main streets," Steve Danch, chairman of Marquette's board of trustees, said in a statement.

Country Fair Inc. officials did not return Meadville Tribune emails and telephone messages on Thursday and Friday requesting comment about its plans or a timeline for any changes.

On Jan. 18, the Meadville Zoning Hearing Board did approve a request for a special exception for 349 North St. to serve as additional parking and additional storage space for Country Fair's North Street location. Approval of the special exception was required for the potential land sale to move forward.

Marquette will maintain its Meadville full-service walk-in and drive-thru location at 1075 Park Ave., Danch said. The two bank branches are about three-quarters of a mile apart.

"With a full-service Marquette branch located nearby on Park Avenue, this sale offers Marquette an opportunity to support and benefit the Meadville community while maintaining a strong presence to serve our customers here," Danch said.

No banking jobs will be lost as the North Street employees may transfer to other Marquette locations in the Meadville area, Danch said.

In addition to Park Avenue, the bank has another full-service office in the Meadville area at 16272 Conneaut Lake Road in Vernon Township.

