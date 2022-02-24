Marquis Who's Who Premieres the Spotlight Series to Recognize Top-Tier Biographees
October 2021 marked the launch of the Spotlight Series, an effort that highlights the Marquis resumes and career accomplishments of hand-selected professionals
UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to announce the launch of the Monthly Spotlight Series. The program shines a light on a select group of biographees to share their unique bodies of work through exposure on the MWW corporate home page and the official Spotlight website. Spotlight listees exhibit qualities that complement the MWW motto: "Often imitated, never duplicated." These exemplary professionals hold influence, status and proficiency within their fields that mark them as respected and trusted experts. It is Marquis' great honor to celebrate these individuals' accomplishments and highlight their work, influence and impact.
Each month, distinguished MWW listees are selected for positions in the Spotlight Series. Listees' Marquis features are carefully curated to share in a convenient location online. These features include highlights, such as Marquis-issued awards and narratives in one of many print or online publications. Each Spotlight feature is introduced by a biography, which provides a snapshot of a listee's career highlights, philanthropic endeavors, and/or career achievements.
The Marquis Spotlight Series recognized 24 prominent listees in the fourth quarter of 2021:
October 2021
Myrna L. Fischman, PhD, CPA
Professor Emerita, Accountant, Director (Retired)
Finance, Law, Accounting and Taxation Department
Long Island University Brooklyn
Connie Goodman-Milone
MSW, Humanitarian, Regarded Writer
Geoffrey D. Nusbaum, PhD
Psychotherapist
Medpsych Associates
Dr. Petra Seidler
Team Leader
COWI
November 2021
William A. Brandt Jr.
Management Consultant
Development Specialists Inc.
Louise Fay Despres
Secondary School Educator, World Languages (Retired)
New Canaan High School
Joan Ava Gillman
Educator
The Browning School
Pam Hall
Environmental Consulting Firm Executive
Normandeau Associates Inc.
Dr. Ikar J. Kalogjera
Psychiatrist, Educator
Donald R. Paul, PhD
Director (Retired), Professor, Endowed Chair
Brian Abel Ragen, PhD
Emeritus Professor of English
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Susan O. Schall, PhD
Founder, Lead Consultant
SOS Consulting, LLC
Michael J. Walzer
Teacher, Coach
Akron Public Schools
Sara Ann Young, RN, BSN, MSN
OB-GYN, Clinical Nurse Specialist
December 2021
Jan Buch, MD
Cardiologist, Senior Medical Director, Global Team Leader (Retired)
Pfizer
Florence L. Denmark-Wesner, PhD
Distinguished Research Professor
Pace University
Melanie L. Freese, MLS
Associate Professor of Library Services
Joan and Donald E. Axinn Library, Hofstra University
Joan Karen Gaut
Music Educator
Make A Joyful Noise Music Studio
Michael T. Moore
Owner, Attorney
Moore & Co., PA
Jayme A. Oliveira Filho, DDS, FAGD, FICOI
Dentist, Owner
Alencar Family Dentistry
Victor M. Renteria
Secondary School Educator, Mathematics
Bowie High School
Sharon L. Telleen, PhD
Research Associate Professor Emerita
University of Illinois at Chicago
Ronald C. Whittemore
Senior Olympian
Datamann, Wilder
Jonathan R. Yarowsky
Partner, Co-chairman Legislation
WilmerHale
Congratulations to these Spotlight listees, who are pillars of the Marquis Who's Who community and examples of the highest standard in their fields and among their professional networks.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marquis-whos-who-premieres-the-spotlight-series-to-recognize-top-tier-biographees-301489766.html
SOURCE Marquis Who's Who