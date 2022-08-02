U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,102.32
    -16.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,545.33
    -253.07 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,336.59
    -32.39 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,880.32
    -2.99 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.06
    +0.17 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.70
    +13.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0210
    -0.0052 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6230
    +0.0170 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2209
    -0.0047 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4820
    -0.1570 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,806.82
    -546.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.69
    -1.13 (-0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,414.51
    +1.09 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

MarqVision grabs $20M to nab counterfeiters with an AI-powered IP protection platform

Kate Park and Ingrid Lunden
·7 min read

As of 2020, the clothing sector lost about $27 billion in annual sales due to counterfeits, an illicit trade that results in huge losses to both brands and buyers. Clothes, accessories and luxury goods are the most popular product items for counterfeiting, according to the 2022 intellectual property crime threat assessment report. But that's not where the problem starts and ends: the explosion of digital content has also led to a wide number of digital counterfeiters as well.

MarqVision IP detection example
MarqVision IP detection example

Image Credits: MarqVision (opens in a new window) under a license.

MarqVision has built an AI-powered intellectual property (IP) protection platform that monitors both e-commerce marketplaces and digital content, automatically detecting counterfeits and removing them from online sales and distribution. And now, the startup has raised $20 million in Series A funding to continue expanding its platform.

The company, based in Los Angeles and originally incubated at Y Combinator, says its customers -- which include fashion labels like Ralph Lauren and Kangol, LVMH, crystal icon Baccarat, as well as media behemoth Pokemon -- use MarqVision to scan places where their brands are most likely to be misappropriated.

These include the top 1,500 online marketplaces globally, as well as popular social media platforms that are becoming increasingly used for commerce, NFT platforms, gaming sites and other places where counterfeit products might appear. It says that its tech is already leading to more than 20,000 enforcements weekly. Its founding team has roots in Asia -- specifically Seoul -- and it claims to have the most extensive IP enforcement platform in the region, an important point given that some 90% of counterfeit sales globally are traced back to Asia.

DST Global Partners and Atinum Investment led the latest funding along with its existing backers SoftBank Ventures, Bass Investment and Y Combinator. The Series A funding brings its total raised to $25 million, including a seed round of $5 million in 2021. The company is not disclosing its valuation.

The challenge that MarqVision is tackling is the speed and scale of counterfeit sales.

Millions of counterfeits are traded in real-time, and the opportunity, so to speak, is wide: it impacts both small and large brands and selling platforms. Companies like Amazon have developed extensive IP protection strategies over the years to proactively track and take down fake goods, but the argument here is that even this is not enough (and that's saying nothing of the thousands of platforms smaller than Amazon that lack the resources to manage this on their own).

In other words, as with any digital challenge, the problem with fake goods -- be it products or content -- is one of outsized scale, one that is hard, if not impossible, for humans alone to tackle.

Mark Lee, together with the startup's CBO DK Lee and with other friends from Harvard and MIT, founded MarqVision in 2020. (Mark) Lee approached the problem initially from a legal perspective when he was still a Harvard law student. Interested in the field of IP, he realized that counterfeiting was the largest criminal enterprise in the world, with $3 trillion of products being transacted annually. Newer digital innovations such as the growth of e-commerce marketplaces -- which gives third party sellers routes to reaching a lot of new customers quickly -- and new routes for disseminating content, such as apps marketplaces, have all accelerated the practice.

MarqVision uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technology its founders first worked on at MIT: its approach is to automate both the scanning and reporting of illicit usage. Those uses that are harder to definitely detect are in turn triaged by humans, but that's not the case for all of the items MarqVision scans. About half of all reports the company files to online marketplaces, for example, are automatically drafted using AI and software do not need to go through a human inspection, co-founder and CEO Mark Lee told TechCrunch. He claims that the technology has 97% accuracy, which means for every 100 items it reports, the company can take down 97 of them.

“Creative assets are under assault in today’s digital world, with content owners left largely unprotected as consumers get hoodwinked into buying fake goods and NFTs by sophisticated counterfeiters,” said Lee. “Unlike our competitors, which are forced to review manually in time-consuming processes, MarqVision’s process end-to-end is mostly automated.”

This is something that other companies in the industry have been unable to accomplish, Lee argues. "Other brand protection companies hire thousands of employees (or what they call analysts) to manually search and report counterfeits online," he noted. "Traditionally, the most time-consuming part of the entire process is product-matching and documentation."

The product matching, he continued, "is an extremely laborious process if done manually."

Documentation and reporting, meanwhile, represent another kind of problem, almost one of robotic process automation.

In essence, when a product is identified as fake, it needs to be reported to a marketplace. Each marketplace, Lee said, "requires a different set of documents, proofs and reporting templates to state the reasons for reporting." MarqVision has automated all of this. "Traditionally, it took about an hour to draft a full report when reporting a single product listing," he said. "Now, we can process thousands of reports every hour."

It's important to note that a lot of the IP tech that is being built by third parties today is mainly used at the moment by rights holders themselves, as it is for MarqVision, too. To that end, the funding here is essentially going to be used to further that particular business funnel. MarqVision plans to use the proceeds to develop a new and comprehensive IP operating system that allows brand owners to manage, protect and monetize intellectual properties, all in one place, Lee said.

That's not to say that platform operators have not been making efforts, too.

Amazon, as one example, has spent years building up a strategy to tackle IP theft, working with authorities both to identify and then prosecute bad actors. But it's been a tricky problem for marketplaces more generally. On one hand, their priority as a business is to enable as many transactions as possible, which in the past has led to accusations that it was in their interest to be weak on counterfeit prevention (it means less sales!). On the other hand, this is a bad look, is illegal, and no commerce site wants to have a reputation of being untrustworthy either to buyers or  sellers, so it's definitely in platforms' interests to tackle this.

Critics, however, believe that the horse has bolted due to a failure to control IP theft early on -- hence the opportunity to build technology that brands can adopt and use to defend themselves more directly.

There is another issue, as Lee sees it, that will keep marketplaces from being able to build or provide the kind of tools that it (or its direct competitors like Red Points and Brandshield, among many others) provide:

"Most marketplaces want to strictly maintain their position as an intermediary, a mere connecter between the buyer and seller," Lee believes. "They do not want to take direct responsibility for whatever is being sold on their marketplaces, or else they'll face many liability claims. Therefore, most marketplaces take the stance that they are willing to address the counterfeit issues to the extent that they'll examine and take down any reported items. Even if they want to proactively monitor and takedown counterfeits, there are millions of product being listed and sold every day, so it's not an efficient use of their resources to run an anti-counterfeiting program on a broad scale." In contrast, he said, "MarqVision focuses on a set number of brands that are highly interested in protecting their brands and safety of their customers, so we can be much more accurate and efficient."

MarqVision will also be using some of the funding to opening a new operation in Paris this fall, which will be the startup's European base. Paris is a great place to start because many of its current clients are European luxury brands, Lee told TechCrunch. MarqVision won the LVMH Innovation Award in June 2022 and is participating in the LVMH’s accelerator program, La Maison des Startups.

“No one else is doing anything remotely this advanced, and it’s possible in large part due to Mark’s background not only as a respected technologist and startup founder, but as a legal expert with a specialization in trademark, copyright, and patent laws," said Cheuk Kim, managing director at Atinum Investment. “He understands the holes counterfeiters exploit and is developing a new way forward.”

Recommended Stories

  • A16z-backed Shein challenger Cider is growing rapidly

    Shein has shown the world how combining social media marketing, data analytics, and China's well-oiled supply chain has created a $100 billion fast fashion behemoth. Among its fastest-growing challengers is Cider, which, like Shein, relies on China's responsive clothing manufacturers to sell affordable, trend-led pieces to customers around the world. Cider has racked up roughly 7.4 million installs across the world to date, according to data provided by market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

  • 10 Dollar Store Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Buck

    When you're shopping for a bargain, sometimes the dollar store is a great place to snag deals. In fact, you might be tempted to spring for items that aren't on your shopping list simply because they...

  • Daughter of jailed Capitol rioter says Trump ‘deserves life in prison’

    ‘Trump deserves life in prison if my father is in prison for this long’

  • Locket, the popular app that lets you post photos to your loved ones' homescreens, raises $12.5M

    Locket, a popular app for sharing photos straight to your family and friends’ homescreens, has raised $12.5 million in funding. The app rose to the top of the App Store charts after launching on New Year’s Day this year and has since amassed more than 20 million downloads. Locket’s simple premise of putting photos from your friends and family onto your homescreen embodies a private social networking platform that aims to make you feel closer to your loved ones.

  • Amazon offers same-day Prime delivery for select retail chains

    The Prime perk is currently available in 10 metro areas in the US.

  • Breaking Bad meets Better Call Saul as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman finally return

    After six seasons putting clear blue New Mexico sky between itself and the methamphetamine mothership of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul (Netflix) has finally gone all White on the night.

  • Militia member given longest prison sentence for U.S. Capitol attack

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -An associate of the far-right Three Percenters militia was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday for joining a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and later threatening to harm his children if they informed on him to the FBI. Guy Reffitt, of Wylie, Texas, was convicted by a jury in March of five felony charges, including bringing a gun onto the Capitol grounds and obstructing an official proceeding. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich issued a sentence of seven years, three months - the longest yet for anyone involved in the riot.

  • Vitalik Buterin calls MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor a ‘total clown’

    Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin has taken a shot at MicroStrategy chief executive officer Michael Saylor, calling him a “total clown” after the latter called the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency “inherently unethical.” See related article: Crypto continues tear while Vitalik Buterin says Eth2 ‘not priced in’ Fast facts “Why do maximalists keep picking heroes that turn out […]

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Cloud Companies Outperform?

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • U.S. crypto firm Nomad hit by $190 million theft

    LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. crypto firm Nomad has been hit by a $190 million theft, blockchain researchers said on Tuesday, the latest such heist to hit the digital asset sector this year. Nomad said in a tweet https://twitter.com/nomadxyz_/status/1554246853348036608 that it was "aware of the incident" and was currently investigating, without giving further details or the value of the theft. San Francisco-based Nomad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Ethereum needs scalability to retain market share: report

    Bank of America (BofA) has said Ethereum needs improvements in scalability in order to retain its market share from newer blockchains such as Binance Smart Chain, Tron, Avalanche and Solana, according to a CoinDesk report. See related article: Ethereum will soon turn 7 — and its upcoming ‘Merge’ will be well worth the wait Fast […]

  • SEC charges 11 with creating, promoting $300 million crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

    The SEC on Monday charges 11 individuals, accusing them of engaging in a crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme.

  • Bell set to deliver North America's fastest Internet speeds and Wi-Fi technology of any major provider

    Today, Bell announced that it is set to deliver the fastest Internet speeds in North America of any major provider. As announced previously this year, Bell is already the fastest of any major provider in the country with 3Gbps and is now introducing even faster symmetrical speeds of up to 8Gbps, the fastest of any speeds offered today by any major provider. With these speeds, and in select areas of Toronto, Bell pure fibre Internet will have download speeds five times faster than cable technolog

  • Impel Adds Bitcoin to ISO 20022 Financial Messaging on XDC Network

    New Cross-chain Interoperability via WanBridge Provides More Robust Options for Instant Settlement

  • Hackers abuse 'chaotic' Nomad exploit to drain almost $200M in crypto

    Cross-chain messaging protocol Nomad has become the target of crypto’s latest nine-figure attack after hackers abused a "chaotic" security exploit to steal almost $200 million in digital assets. Nomad, a token bridge that allows users to send and receive tokens between Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), Evmos (EVMOS), Moonbeam (GLMR) and Milkomeda C1 blockchains, was attacked on Monday, with hackers draining almost all of the protocol's funds. This meant that when a user transferred funds from one blockchain to another, Nomad allegedly never checked the amount, enabling the user to withdraw funds didn't that didn’t belong to them.

  • Coinbase Prime Adds Ethereum Staking for US Institutional Clients

    The product offers another entry point for financial institutions eager to delve into crypto but unsure of how best to do it.

  • Indonesia Briefly Blocks PayPal in Move to Police Its Internet

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia began blocking websites from gaming store Steam to digital wallet PayPal Holdings Inc. over the weekend, making good on promises to bar internet services that don’t register locally and submit to a tightening regulatory regime.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum fall back after posting monthly gains for July

    Bitcoin ended July trading at US$23,737 for a monthly gain of nearly 24% — its highest since October last year when it rose 40%. Ethereum gained about 60% in July. See related article: Bitcoin, Ether rally continues in Friday afternoon trading in Asia Fast facts Bitcoin fell about 1% on Monday morning in Asia, with […]

  • Developers score $585M loan for Allston mixed-use project

    More than 530,000 square feet of the project will be lab space, with 20,000 square feet for retail and 35 residential units, a quarter of them income-restricted.