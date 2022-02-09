MARRIOTT BONVOY AND AMERICAN EXPRESS LAUNCH NEW COBRAND CREDIT CARDS IN JAPAN

Longstanding partners Marriott Bonvoy and American Express have refreshed their growing Cobrand Credit Card portfolio with new travel offerings

HONG KONG, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel loyalty program, and American Express today announced the launch of two new Cobrand Cards for Card Members in Japan. The Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Premium Card is a refreshed edition of the existing Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express® Card launched in 2013, and the Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Card is a new Cobrand Card for travelers looking for memorable travel experiences. The almost decade-long collaboration has already generated a promising Cobrand Card portfolio for American Express in Japan.

Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Premium Card & Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Card

"The launch of the new and refreshed Marriott Bonvoy American Express Cobrand Cards offer a greater choice of products tailored to the needs of Card Members in Japan," said Bart Buiring, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. "This is a timely launch as international travel gradually opens up and Card Members can earn points for free stays faster when making purchases with our Cobrand Cards."

With the new Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Card, Card Members can earn Marriott Bonvoy points with daily spend. Card Members will be instantly given Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status and will be upgraded to Gold status if they spend JPY 1 million annually on their Card. Eligible Card Members can also enjoy a welcome bonus of 10,000 Marriott Bonvoy points if they spend JPY 300,000 in the first three months.

The Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Premium Card offers Card Members instant Gold Elite status and allows Card Members to achieve Platinum status if they spend JPY 4 million a year on their Card. Card Members can also take advantage of accelerated points earnings with 6 Marriott Bonvoy points earned for every JPY100 spent at hotels across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.

Story continues

Other Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card perks include a $100 USD Property Credit, which can be used on eligible purchases with a two-night minimum stay at participating The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis hotels worldwide, designated airport lounge access and travel insurance with Card usage from American Express. With nearly 8,000 hotels and resorts across 30 brands globally, Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card Members can use their accumulated points to redeem free hotel nights and bid and redeem points for exclusive money-can't-buy experiences at world-class events in sports, arts, culture and entertainment via Marriott Bonvoy Moments.

"The launch of the Marriott Bonvoy American Express Cards will offer immediate added value for our Card Members in Japan," said Karl Hudson, Area Vice President, Japan & Guam, Marriott International. "In addition to redeeming points for travel benefits globally, Card Members have the added advantage of Marriott Bonvoy membership when they stay, dine and shop across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in Japan, which encompasses over 200 restaurants and bars across 18 hotel brands in the country."

"People's desire and passion to travel has been growing each day, and the ways people enjoy travel have diversified with new styles of traveling being created. To meet this demand, American Express has decided to provide a wider range of options to customers seeking an enriching hotel stay and travel experience," said Hiroyuki Yoshimoto, Senior Vice President and Japan Country Manager, American Express International, Inc. "We've been growing a robust partnership in the market by offering premium travel and hotel experiences to deliver satisfaction to our Card Members through our Cobrand Card product launched in Japan in 2013. With the change in people's lifestyles and travel preferences, Marriott and American Express have decided to renew and evolve our partnership to provide even more valuable and memorable experiences to customers by releasing two new Cobrand Cards."

Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Cards: Key Features

Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Card

Annual Fee JPY 21,000 (USD $190) Welcome bonus points 10,000 welcome bonus points after JPY 300,000 in first three months Complimentary Elite Status Automatic Marriott Bonvoy® Sliver Elite Status upon issuance Status upgrade based on spending Spend over JPY 1 million, upgrade to Gold status Earn Marriott Bonvoy® Points (Per JPY 100) Free Night Award 35,000 points upon Card renewal Annual spending over JPY 1.5M $100 Property Credit USD $100 credit can be used for eligible ancillary hotel spending with a minimum two-night paid stay at The Ritz-Carlton or St. Regis hotels Supplementary Card Fee No annual fee for one supplementary Card and JPY 10,500 (USD $95) annual fee for a second supplementary Card Other benefits

Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Premium Card

Annual Fee JPY 45,000 (USD $409) Welcome bonus points 30,000 welcome bonus points after JPY 300,000 in first three months Complimentary Elite Status Automatic Marriott Bonvoy® Gold Elite Status upon issuance Status upgrade based on spending Spend over JPY 4 million, upgrade to Platinum status Earn Marriott Bonvoy® Points (Per JPY 100) Free Night Award 50,000 points upon Card renewal Annual spending over JPY 1.5M $100 Property Credit USD $100 credit can be used for eligible ancillary hotel spending with a minimum two-night paid stay at The Ritz-Carlton or St. Regis hotels Supplementary Card Fee No annual fee for one supplementary Card and JPY 22,500 (USD $204) annual for a second supplementary Card Other benefits

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress , instagram.com/americanexpress , linkedin.com/company/american-express , twitter.com/americanexpress , and youtube.com/americanexpress .

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards , business cards , travel services , gift cards , prepaid cards , merchant services , Accertify , Kabbage , Resy , corporate card , business travel , diversity and inclusion , corporate responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports .

About Marriott Bonvoy ®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com . To download the Marriott app, go here . Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

SOURCE Marriott International