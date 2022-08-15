U.S. markets open in 7 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,270.00
    -11.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,640.00
    -78.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,541.25
    -36.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.60
    -6.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.03
    -1.06 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.30
    -7.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    20.58
    -0.11 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0247
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.53
    -0.67 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2114
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2040
    -0.2760 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,785.35
    +239.77 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    590.21
    +18.93 (+3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.89
    +34.98 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,875.90
    +328.92 (+1.15%)
     

MARRIOTT BONVOY TAKES YOU 'HERE'

·2 min read

New campaign celebrates the return of travel through the unscripted moments missed by travelers in Asia Pacific.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, unveils 'Here', its newest campaign in Asia Pacific to celebrate the return of travel. The campaign builds on Marriott Bonvoy's global tagline "Where Can We Take You", with 'Here' as an expression for reveling the authentic, relatable little moments loved and missed by travelers.

Marriott Bonvoy launches ‘Here’, its newest campaign in Asia Pacific to celebrate the return of travel
Marriott Bonvoy launches ‘Here’, its newest campaign in Asia Pacific to celebrate the return of travel

"While traveling can be about fabulous bucket-list destinations and dining in world-class restaurants or local food at hawker stalls; we recognize that there are likely also unexpected, spontaneous, and perhaps some less-than-perfect but memorable moments," shares Bart Buiring, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Marriott International Asia Pacific. "With our new Marriott Bonvoy campaign, we hope to inspire travelers to embark on their next Asian journey and thoroughly enjoy the return of travel. We want to remind them that the joy of travel is as much about unscripted and authentic moments as the picture-perfect ones. It's all these little moments that make big memories and leave you craving for your next adventure."

Produced in collaboration with Singapore-based creative company, The Secret Little Agency, the breathtaking films are shot across Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and New Zealand. The films are playful, authentic, and fast-paced – celebrating the power of travel with moments that everyone can relate to, from trips with best friends to family vacations. The idea also extends to the key visuals. From wading through the muddy but scenic green rice terraces in Bali, to getting unexpectedly caught in the lively celebration of Holi in India, Marriott Bonvoy invites travelers to take their next trip and revel in these spontaneous moments of travel.

This campaign is available across Asia Pacific and will launch today in both digital and out-of-home media. The campaign film and visuals will be prominently featured across several locations including at Seoul's Gimpo Airport, Tokyo's bustling Shibuya Metro Station and Melbourne's Central Station. The campaign will also appear on select inflight entertainment and across digital and social channels.

Travelers are invited to join the conversation and connect with one another by using #TravelMakesUs to share their travel moments on Instagram and TikTok. For more information about Marriott Bonvoy or to enroll as a member for free, visit here.

Watch the campaign video here.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International

Recommended Stories

  • Thai Economy Grows Slower Than Estimated Amid Inflation Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaThe Thai economy grew at a slower pace than economists estimated last quarter as the

  • China's Domestic Demand Is Still Pretty Weak: Qiao

    Helen Qiao, chief Greater China economist and head of APAC economics at BofA Global Research, discusses China's economic data for July and what it means for the economy and her outlook. China's central bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rates as it ramps up support for its economy. Industrial production rose 3.8% from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said, lower than June's 3.9% and missing economists' forecast of a 4.3% increase. Qiao speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Fenner: ASEAN's Growth Momentum Set To Cool

    Oxford Economics Lead Asia Economist Sian Fenner believes Southeast Asia's economic momentum is poised to cool later this year - as tighter global financial conditions start to bite and external demand shifts away from goods to services. She speaks with Yvonne Man and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Exclusive-Wall Street revives Russian bond trading after U.S. go-ahead

    Several major Wall Street banks have begun offering to facilitate trades in Russian debt in recent days, according to bank documents seen by Reuters, giving investors another chance to dispose of assets widely seen in the West as toxic. Most U.S. and European banks had pulled back from the market in June after the Treasury Department banned U.S. investors from purchasing any Russian security as part of economic sanctions to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine, according to an investor who holds Russian securities and two banking sources.

  • Memecoins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Jump as Ethereum Optimism Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Dog-themed cryptocurrencies jumped on Monday amid broader retail-investor enthusiasm in the market, particularly as Ethereum works toward its much-anticipated software upgrade.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaDogec

  • Cruise Lines’ Crew Shortages Lead to Canceled Trips, Less Pizza

    (Bloomberg) -- Cruise ships are filling up again, but passengers have been reporting back quicker than crew members.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaCarnival Corp.’s Princess Cruises this week canceled 11 fall sailings on its Dia

  • Money: 9 top tips to save while you’re on holiday

    There are ways to keep costs down so that you can enjoy the summer abroad.

  • Airbnb Boosts Marketing Advantage Over Rivals in 2nd Quarter

    If one hadn’t become so accustomed to it over the last few years, then Airbnb’s sales and marketing advantage over its major rivals would be stunning. Then again, Airbnb widened that gap in the second quarter. In the accompanying chart, Skift examined online travel and short-term rental players sales and marketing spend as a percentage […]

  • Where Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean Sit on Covid Vaccines

    Cruise line covid-19 vaccination and testing rules, which were imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the beginning of the pandemic, have been stricter than most. The rules and regulations were set forth to begin to return cruise lines to operational status. The cruise lines first had to be staffed accordingly and set up with the ability to test, treat and quarantine for covid medical emergencies.

  • 6 Best Countries To Own Vacation Property

    Opting to purchase a vacation property in another country has multiple advantages. Not only will you have a foreign getaway to use at your convenience, but you'll also gain an asset that doesn't have...

  • Travel Insurance Is Hugely Popular This Year. So Are Claims.

    Some insurers raised premiums after including pandemic coverage but travel snarls could lead many to take a loss on policies.

  • Giada De Laurentiis shares her travel essentials

    Recommended essentials you should consider never traveling without.

  • Italy's Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought

    Italy’s worst drought in decades has reduced Lake Garda, the country's largest lake, to near its lowest level ever recorded, exposing swaths of previously underwater rocks and warming the water to temperatures that approach the average in the Caribbean Sea. Tourists flocking to the popular northern lake Friday for the start of Italy’s key summer long weekend found a vastly different landscape than in past years.

  • Disney is wildly expensive. Super fans gave their 7 best tips to save.

    A trip to Walt Disney World can really add up. We're talking thousands of dollars between the basics - park tickets, airfare, hotels, ground transportation and regular meals - and extras like character dining, bubble-blowing machines and line-skipping privileges. "I often say that Disney is the very best company at getting you to spend money and be happy doing it," said Don Munsil, who runs the Disney discount site MouseSavers.com with his wife, Sarah Stone. "You're like, 'Oh, gosh, I can get th

  • Silver-Haired and Shameless About Perks: Retirees Take Part-time Work in Travel

    Maria Boyd-Scott turned 60 last month, and she and her wife, Joey Boyd-Scott, 68, celebrated the milestone in style: They flew business class to Amsterdam, staying at a Hilton for two nights, and then headed to France for two nights at the Waldorf Astoria Versailles. The damage to their wallets? Thanks to their part-time travel jobs, their flights cost $462 total — they paid only the taxes. The Hilton in Amsterdam was $55 a night, and the five-star hotel in France was $75 a night. The Boyd-Scott

  • Some cruise lines drop vaccination requirements

    Carnival Cruise Line and Princess Cruises will no longer require guests to apply for a vaccination exemption for most trips fewer than 16 days.

  • How to effortlessly eat well and avoid the tourist traps on holiday

    After a long day hobbling over the cobblestones of ancient Rome, fuelled by gelato and Campari, I succumbed to an overzealous Italian.

  • Las Vegas airport flights grounded after ‘unfounded’ reports of shooting spark panic

    Las Vegas police said reports of a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport were unfounded, but an unruly subject was taken into custody and a loud noise sent crowds running.

  • Institutional Investors Are Increasingly Using Crypto Options Trading to Hedge Their Bets in Bear Market

    Options trading volume has risen on crypto exchanges, and even miners are using options strategies to muddle through the current, uncertain environment.

  • Germany Proposes Cooler Office Temperatures to Save Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is proposing additional energy-saving measures as Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government seeks to reduce the country’s dependence on Russian natural gas supplies.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaThe Economy Mi