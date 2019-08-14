Can Marriott Employees Combat Sex Trafficking? Why Sex Workers Don't Think So

When the hotel behemoth Marriott International announced it was doing its part in the fight against sex trafficking by training more than 700,000 employees to spot the signs of potential trafficking in their guests earlier this year, the reaction wasn't what the company expected. Vocal critics lambasted the initiative as misguided, if not outright discriminatory against sex workers — and even single female travelers.

Hotels and motels are often used by traffickers to facilitate forced commercial sex work and other labor — according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 74% of its potential sex trafficking cases between 2012 and 2016 were for hotel and motel-based sex trafficking. Solving the problem has become a topic of discussion in the industry. With hotels currently facing lawsuits from survivors of sex trafficking, companies including Marriott, Hyatt Hotels, Hilton, and Airbnb have publicly vowed to actively address the issue. Marriott, Hyatt, and Hilton each initiated mandatory human trafficking awareness training programs — a move that some, including sex work advocates, say impedes hotel guests’ safety and freedom.

To develop its program, Marriott spent nearly a year working with two leading anti-trafficking organizations, ECPAT-USA and Polaris, according to a January news release. “Through Marriott’s training, hotel workers learn to observe and take notes about what they remember and then report their suspicions to a manager, who may then contact law enforcement,” the statement reads.

Some examples of human trafficking indicators included in the training program, provided by a spokesperson for Marriott International, include “guests with minimal luggage and clothing,” “individuals who can’t speak freely or seem disoriented,” “guests who insist on little or no housekeeping,” and “multiple men seen being escorted one at a time to a guest room.”

“One of the things that [Marriott International] recognized is that human trafficking unfortunately negatively impacts the industry, but also our company, so the company identified it as a salient issue for us to address,” Tu Rinsche, Marriott International’s social responsibility director, told Refinery29 in an interview. Rinsche was hired three years ago to focus on human rights issues for the global hotel chain.

“We absolutely believe that it has been instrumental in having associates directly identify vulnerable individuals, including minors who are being human trafficked,” Rinsche said, citing an example where Marriott’s training allegedly led to the arrest of a potential child sex trafficker at one of their London hotels.

For many sex workers and sex work advocates, though, Marriott’s training program doesn’t do enough to make clear distinctions between sex trafficking and consensual adult sex work. "Some [of the signs] listed were not speaking English well, having sex toys, condoms and lube, asking for extra towels and sheets, and not wanting housekeeping in your room," escort Veronica Santos told PAPER. "I realized how dangerous that could be for pretty much any woman, especially [trans women, as well as Black and Brown sex workers traveling] alone and booking a room at any Marriott hotel, because the tips just seemed very subjective." Santos was not alone in pointing out that the program could target consensual sex workers.

Many took to social media to criticize the company’s initiative.

Maybe someone genius told you this was a great plan and would play well but if so, you got played. You’re not stopping sex trafficking by helping cops arrest sex workers. You’re just hurting women. Trafficking victims aren’t sitting alone at the bar, you tools. — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) January 26, 2019

Oh, hello @Marriott.

Your insistence on targeting women is sexist.

Your inability to separate sex work from sex trafficking is putting sex workers in danger.

Your surveillance of your guests is inhospitable.

This is more disgusting than bedbugs.

You’re on blast. pic.twitter.com/dc1t6RCdsD









— Conner Habib (@ConnerHabib) January 27, 2019

Clients of #sexworkers! conference-throwers who support sex workers! Don’t stay at @marriott. Don’t host at Marriott. I know you *love* those damn rewards points, but good clients don’t support companies who harass & profile. And please stop talking about the rewards points. pic.twitter.com/MybwULojXF — Kate (@KateDAdamo) July 2, 2019