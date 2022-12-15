MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL ANTICIPATES ITS MILESTONE 50TH HOTEL OPENING IN THAILAND IN 2023

Autograph Collection Hotels and Moxy Hotels are Set to Debut in Thailand's Capital Next Year

BANGKOK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of Thailand celebrating its milestone of 10 million tourist arrivals in 2022, Marriott International, Inc., today announced plans that it expects to reach 50 hotels in the country by mid-2023, including adding an anticipated eight hotels in 2023. With these openings, the company also expects to debut two new brands – Autograph Collection Hotels and Moxy Hotels – in the country.

"Our growth in Thailand signifies the trust hotel owners and franchisees have in Marriott International and their overall confidence in Thailand's tourism industry. Leveraging Thailand's strong hospitality sector, the Thailand Government's spotlight on the industry and Marriott's commitment to excellence, we remain laser-focused to continue to meet the increasing travel demand with our expansion plan," said Jakob Helgen, Area Vice President – Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia & Myanmar, Marriott International.

Premium Brands Continue to Grow in Thailand

Marriott International continues to strengthen the presence of its existing premium brands in Thailand, including Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Westin Hotels & Resorts, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts and Renaissance Hotels. The company anticipates adding its first Autograph Collection Hotels property in Thailand with Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection expected in mid-2023. A diverse portfolio of independent hotels championing individuality, Autograph Collection Hotels properties are selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspective on design and hospitality.

More Options for Extended Stays

With the rise of digital nomads and the fusing of business and leisure travel, the company expects to expand its extended stay portfolio with the anticipated opening of three properties under the Marriott Executive Apartments brand in Bangkok's Sukhumvit Area. Marriott Executive Apartments Bangkok, Sukhumvit 101; Marriott Executive Apartments Bangkok, Sukhumvit 50; and Marriott Executive Apartments Bangkok Townhall Sukhumvit are all set to offer hotel services for longer stays, with all the comforts of a home-away-from-home.

Story continues

Select Service Brands on the Rise

New slated openings from Courtyard by Marriott and Moxy Hotels are expected to add to the country's existing select service portfolio. Each hotel offers distinct value for travelers with streamlined services and amenities, paired with casual, convenient dining options and warm hospitality — all at an approachable price point.

Two Courtyard by Marriott hotels located at Suvarnabhumi Airport and in Bangkok's Sukhumvit area, a well-known downtown commercial district, are anticipated to open in 2023. Courtyard by Marriott offers a sophisticated yet comfortable environment for domestic and international travelers—from savvy business travelers to leisure travelers, no matter the purpose of their trip.

The company also expects to unveil its first Moxy hotel in the country, Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong on Ratchadamri Road, bringing a playful, stylish and unconventional hotel experience to the heart of Bangkok's lifestyle district. With more than 500 rooms, the hotel will provide a spirited, fun and affordable option for young-at-heart travelers looking to discover Bangkok's bustling nightlife, enticing culinary experiences, and retail delights.

"Thailand offers an all-round unique travel experience—from beaches, historical and cultural sites to exquisite dining experiences to a vibrant nightlife. Our 2023 expected openings in Thailand reflect the strong demand from both local and international travelers, to discover new and different facets of the Thai Kingdom," added Jakob Helgen.

Marriott International's growing presence in Thailand augments its current operation of properties across 14 brands in more than 10 destinations in the Kingdom from Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Khao Lak, Koh Samui and more.

