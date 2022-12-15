U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

Marriott International Celebrates the Power of "One in a Million" in Anti-Trafficking Milestone

·3 min read

One million Marriott International associates globally have been trained to recognize and respond to signs of human trafficking

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the United Nations General Assembly recognition of Human Rights Day on December 10, 2022, Marriott International today announced it has successfully trained one million associates to spot the signs of and respond to human trafficking. This marks a significant moment in the global fight against trafficking.

Marriott International's Human Trafficking Awareness Training by the Numbers
Marriott International's Human Trafficking Awareness Training by the Numbers

Marriott International first introduced human trafficking awareness training in 2016 and rolled out enhanced training in 2021. Designed in collaboration with Polaris, a leading nonprofit that specializes in combating human trafficking and helping survivors of trafficking, the training features scenario-based examples to help hotel associates recognize the signs of trafficking in real-world context and provides response guidance for managers.

"I could not be prouder of our one million associates who completed their training — they truly are one in a million," said Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International. "While it is heart-wrenching to hear stories of human trafficking, Marriott is empowering associates across the globe to learn the signs, act quickly, and help combat these horrible crimes. Today is an important milestone along our journey to train all on-property associates by 2025. It takes just one associate to stop a trafficking situation and we are pleased to have donated the training to the broader industry to expand the impact."

The training extends beyond Marriott International's portfolio of hotels. With the support of the American Hotel and Lodging Association Foundation, Marriott International continues to make the training available to the hospitality industry and beyond via ECPAT-USA.

Marriott International Training by the Numbers

  • 1 million+ unique associate training completions

  • 8,200 hotels

  • 138 countries and territories

  • 570,000+ training hours

  • 90 job functions trained

  • 17 languages provided

The latest estimates from the International Labour Organization indicate that 28 million people are trafficked each year globally. The number of trafficked people has risen significantly in the last five years. Ten million more people were involved in trafficking situations in 2021 compared to 2016 global estimates, and women and children remain disproportionately vulnerable.

To hear firsthand accounts about the company's training in action, watch this video on the Marriott International YouTube page.

The online training can be taken for free at https://www.ECPATUSA.org/Hotel-Training.

To learn more about Marriott International's work to combat human trafficking globally visit Welcome All and Advance Human Rights I Marriott International Serve360.

About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-celebrates-the-power-of-one-in-a-million-in-anti-trafficking-milestone-301704436.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

