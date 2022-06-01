U.S. markets closed

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL CEO TO SPEAK AT GOLDMAN SACHS TRAVEL AND LEISURE CONFERENCE JUNE 7; REMARKS TO BE WEBCAST

1 min read
In this article:
BETHESDA, Md., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony Capuano, chief executive officer at Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR), will speak at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference, to be held on Tuesday, June 7.  Mr. Capuano's remarks will be at approximately 9:20 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

Marriott International, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.)
To access the webcast, please go to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the "Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference" under "Events and Presentations."

The webcast will be available until August 30, 2022, at the same site.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

