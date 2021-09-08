U.S. markets closed

Marriott International CFO To Speak At J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum September 14; Remarks To Be Webcast

1 min read
BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeny Oberg, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq:MAR), will speak at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum, to be held on Tuesday, September 14. Ms. Oberg's remarks will be at approximately 11:45 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

Marriott International, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.)
Marriott International, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.)

To access the webcast, please go to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the "J.P. Morgan Management Access Forum" under "Events & Presentations."

The webcast will be available until October 14, 2021 at the same site.

About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,800 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

IRPR#1

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-cfo-to-speak-at-jp-morgan-gaming-lodging-restaurant--leisure-management-access-forum-september-14-remarks-to-be-webcast-301371716.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

