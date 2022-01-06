U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,669.25
    -23.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,175.00
    -116.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,641.00
    -125.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,175.10
    -15.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.85
    -1.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.20
    -19.90 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    -0.53 (-2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    +0.0370 (+2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    19.73
    +2.82 (+16.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3528
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9060
    -0.2240 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,085.50
    -3,291.64 (-7.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.81
    -92.79 (-7.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,529.03
    -803.13 (-2.74%)
     

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL CONTINUES TO EXPAND FOOTPRINT IN MALAYSIA WITH THE INTRODUCTION OF THE LE MÉRIDIEN BRAND TO PENANG

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Le Méridien Penang Airport is expected to mark the brand's fifth property in the country by end of 2026

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Rackson Hospitality Sdn. Bhd to bring the Paris-born Le Méridien brand to Penang, the 'Pearl of The Orient'. As part of the Penang Gateway development, the 200-room Le Méridien Penang Airport will be strategically located by the Penang International Airport and will be part of a mixed-use development that will also comprise of an independent residential tower, medical center, commercial, and retail space. The hotel construction is due to commence by mid-2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Le M&#xe9;ridien Penang Airport
Le Méridien Penang Airport

"We are thrilled to work with Rackson Hospitality Sdn. Bhd to bring the Le Méridien brand to Penang," said Rivero Delgado, Marriott International's Area Vice President for Singapore, Malaysia, and The Maldives. "This signing underscores Marriott International's commitment to further growing its footprint across Malaysia. We are confident that Le Méridien Penang Airport will enhance the hospitality offering on the island and will inspire travellers to explore the world in style, savour the good life and enjoy experiences that offer something more than meets the eye."

Known for its famous soft sandy beaches, art, architecture and fondly regarded as the food capital of Malaysia, Penang is a melting pot of cultures and holds the status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Located on the main Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah road, the Le Méridien Penang Airport will feature a sky bridge connecting guests directly to the adjacent shopping mall. The new hotel will also offer guests convenient access to Bayan Lepas industrial areas and Georgetown, which are just a 15- and 25-minutes' drive away.

"We are proud to be associated with such a prestigious brand. This means a lot to us and represents a big leap forward for an up-and-coming developer like us. The hotel building façade will stand out prominently with its interesting design elements. It will be almost impossible for business clientele and holidaymakers, both local and international, to miss this landmark upon touching down at the airport. Upon completion of Penang Gateway, I believe it has the potential to become an accessible iconic landmark in the heart of Bayan Lepas that will raise the economic and architectural standards of the city," said Mr. Kelvin Lor, CEO for Rackson Group.

Designed by SA Architects Malaysia, Le Méridien Penang Airport's distinct timeless chic Mid-Century design is inspired by the brand's roots in the glamorous halcyon days of travel, something that permeates throughout the Le Méridien experience. The property is slated to feature the brand's signature Le Méridien Hub, a modern reinterpretation of the traditional hotel lobby for guests to gather, socialize and simply savour the moment. The hotel is anticipated to offer 186 thoughtfully designed guestrooms and 14 suites, including a 2000sqft Presidential Suite. An eclectic mix of dining options can also be expected, including an all-day dining restaurant offering a blend of modern European and Asian buffet, a specialty restaurant, a café with fresh bakes and the brand's signature Latitude Bar. Plans also call for a Club Lounge, fitness facilities, a pool area with a sundeck and 7000sqft of comfortable meeting and event spaces.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,900 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts

Born in 1960's Paris during an era of glamorous travel, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts continues to celebrate cultures around the world through the distinctly European spirit of savouring the good life. With over 100 hotels and resorts in more than 30 countries and territories, spanning from Mauritius to Monaco and from Santa Monica to Sichuan, Le Méridien's engaging mid-century designed spaces coupled with chic signature programmes put a playful twist on art, coffee, sparkling cocktails, summer, family, and inspire creative-minded travellers to explore the world in style. Stay connected to Le Méridien on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Le Méridien is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Rackson Group

Incorporated in 2018, Rackson Group is an emerging innovative developer that specialises in integrated mixed developments with well-planned infrastructure. It prides itself with a strong leadership of four high-profile company directors who have carved their names in the industry with their vast experience and expertise in various disciplines.

The Group marks its major foray into the Malaysia real estate industry with the Penang Gateway @ Penang Airport that is set to be the future pulse of Penang. Spanning 7.17 acres, the meticulously crafted development in Bayan Lepas with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM1.5bil will be completed in phases

It will feature the five-star Le Meridien Hotel, a designated office tower, serviced suites, serviced and wellness apartments and a wellness centre with future-forward technology and care. The urban development is also seamlessly connected to the impending future Light Rail Transit (LRT) station of Penang International Airport, Mitsui Outlet Park and Penang International Airport via a link bridge.

The upcoming prime address of Penang is also just a short drive away from the Silicon Valley of the East (Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone) and the Second Penang bridge, ticking the boxes of a strategic location of choice.

SOURCE Marriott International Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Cruise Line Stocks Face More Choppy Waters

    Things are starting to get difficult again for the cruise line operators. This could've been a good week for the industry, as Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) successfully raised money to push out upcoming debt maturities. It's now been nearly 22 months since the cruise lines had to shut down as the COVID-19 crisis became a global calamity.

  • Delta and Other Top Airline Picks for 2022—and One Stock to Avoid

    MKM says carriers benefiting from international and corporate recovery or have a compelling cost story will be this year's winners.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Again

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock got another bump higher Tuesday morning, rising 2% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. You can probably thank the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) for that. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control delivered a punch in the gut to Carnival's business, warning would-be cruise travelers to "avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status" because it was detecting "increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the omicron variant."

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Airbnb at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    The promise of a reopened economy hasn't been as kind to the short-term rental specialist as hoped.

  • Every U.S. cruise with passengers has coronavirus cases on board

    Coronavirus cases have been reported on every cruise ship sailing with passengers in U.S. waters. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all 92 ships with passengers have met the threshold for investigation by the public health agency. In every case, the CDC has either started an investigation or has investigated and continues to observe the ship.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. The number of ship

  • COVID-19 cases cut cruise short, cancel other sailings

    Hundreds of passengers who embarked on an 11-day cruise from Miami were returned to port Wednesday after less than two days at sea because several dozen crew members got infected with COVID-19. Cheryl Rogers, of Starke, Florida, was among the passengers that were returned to Miami on the Norwegian Pearl, which had only left port Monday. Matt Daly, of Surf City, North Carolina, said he drove to Miami and was supposed to leave Wednesday on the Norwegian Getaway for a five-day cruise.

  • Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise cancel voyages amid Omicron scare

    Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line on Wednesday canceled sailings amid rising fears of Omicron-related coronavirus infections that have dampened the nascent recovery of the pandemic-ravaged cruise industry. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd called off its Spectrum of the Seas cruise for Jan. 6 after nine guests on its Jan. 2 trip were identified as close contacts to a local Hong Kong COVID-19 case. The contacts have tested negative but the cruise ship will return to Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong on Jan. 5 to test all guests and crew who must take a second test on Jan. 8, the company said.

  • Southwest Airlines Kicks Off the New Year With Flights for As Low As $39 — but You Have to Book Fast

    The sale ends on Jan. 6.

  • Leisure travel is ‘four times the size' of business travel: Marriott International President

    Marriott International President Stephanie Linnartz joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss a new design lab, the recovery in the travel industry, and the market for travel in China.

  • Boeing Stock Rises on New 737 MAX Order

    Allegiant Air is ordering up to 100 of Boeing's 737 MAX jets in a deal valued at roughly $10 billion based on list prices.

  • Airbnb Won’t Show First Names of Some Bookers in Bias Settlement

    Growing out of a discrimination lawsuit settlement, Airbnb this month will start to forgo showing the first names of prospective guests who are Oregon residents, replacing first names with the guests’ initials, until a booking request gets confirmed. Once the booking is confirmed, hosts will see their guests’ first names, according to an Airbnb announcement […]

  • Mexico COVID-19 infections up, especially at tourism centers

    COVID-19 infections are rising across Mexico, especially in two states home to major tourism destinations on the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean that were busy during the holiday season. According to data from the federal government, Quintana Roo, where tourists flock to Cancun, Tulum and other spots along the Mayan Riviera, and Baja California Sur, which draws beachgoers to the twin Pacific resorts that make up Los Cabos, are both experiencing some of their highest infection totals since the start of the pandemic. During the holidays, the waterfront and beaches in La Paz, the capital of Baja California Sur perched on the Sea of Cortez, were packed with tourists.

  • These are the best places to live in Mexico as a U.S. expat

    With more than a million expats estimated to live there, Mexico is far and away the most popular destination for North Americans looking to move abroad.

  • Famous Fayetteville "amp" house is now on Airbnb

    Asha Mevlana's tiny house is 400 square feet, but you'd never know it by how much she manages to pack into the space.What's happening: The one-bedroom home, featured on "Tiny House Nation," is now on Airbnb for $141+ a night.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The impeccably designed tiny house has also been featured in Architectural Digest, Houzz, Country Living, GQ and Dwell Magazine.What to expect: The space is flooded with natural light thanks to glass-

  • This Iconic Las Vegas Hotel Just Debuted Invite-only Suites — and We Got a Sneak Peek

    Aria Resort & Casino continues to set the standard for luxury on the Las Vegas Strip.

  • Disney World Gets Rid of Free Airport Transportation — and Replaces It With These Paid Options

    Companies like Mears Connect and rideshares are available.

  • U.K. Airlines Surge on Virus Data as London Traders Catch Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?U.K. airline stocks surged as London traders played catch-up following Monday’s holiday while digesting data suggesting a milder impact from omicron than prior Covid-19 variants

  • Airbnb hides guest names from hosts to fight racial bias - but only in Oregon

    Airbnb is limiting the way guest profiles are displayed on its platform to guard against racial discrimination by its hosts - but only in Oregon. Beginning Jan. 31, hosts on the short-term vacation rental app will see only the initials of a prospective guest until the booking is confirmed. The policy stems from a voluntary settlement agreement Airbnb reached in 2019 with three Oregon women, who claimed that requiring users to disclose their full names and photos allowed hosts to discriminate aga

  • CDC Says to 'Avoid' Aruba As Other Caribbean Islands Update Travel Protocols

    U.S. Virgin Islands, Barbados, and Puerto Rico have tightened their entry requirements due to the omicron variant.

  • Airbnb users clamour for crypto payment option

    The option to pay with cryptocurrency is what a lot of Airbnb customers want to see established in 2022 after CEO Brian Chesky asked his Twitter followers what the accommodation app should focus on this year.