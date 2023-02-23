Marriott International raises US$251,000 with 'Road to Give' in Asia Pacific

More than 20,000 associates volunteered 47,769 hours to support local communities

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concluding the series of its annual charity event, 'Road to Give', across Asia Pacific, Marriott International today announced that it has raised more than US$251,000 to support charitable organizations in local communities. Over a three-month period, more than 20,000 associates from 327 hotels volunteered 47,769 hours as part of this charity event.

Marriott International’s annual charity event, ‘Road to Give’, provides an opportunity for associates to stay active while raising funds for local community causes

Now in its eighth year and previously known as 'Run to Give', the annual charity event returned in 2022 as 'Road to Give' to offer more inclusivity for all types of movement. From running to cycling, walking and more, Marriott International associates were encouraged to support meaningful causes whilst taking care of their physical and mental wellbeing. These causes include providing cleft surgery to children, purchasing medical equipment for patients with kidney-related diseases, improving the lives of children from disadvantaged communities, and more.

"Guided by our core value, Serve Our World, Marriott strives to be a force for good wherever we do business. We are proud of our associates and their families who put this value into action and bring passion to making the communities where they operate better places to live, work and visit," said Andrew Newmark, Vice President of Human Resources, Marriott International, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China). "During the pandemic, we switched our fundraising efforts to virtual events but our commitment to serving our communities never swayed. This year, we are thrilled to bring back our in-person events, and offer more inclusivity for all types of movement – all in the spirit of making meaningful impact and helping others."

In Asia Pacific, Marriott International hotels came together to organize 67 'Road to Give' fundraising events in Australia, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Philippines, Samoa, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. Through Marriott International's Asia Pacific Business Councils, a network of general managers and other hotel leaders, hotels collaborate with each other to organize a 'Road to Give' event in partnership with a local charitable organization, with each event featuring a movement activity for associates to run, walk, cycle and more. All proceeds are donated to the partner charitable organization.

Guided by Marriott International's sustainability and social impact platform, Serve 360, 'Road to Give' supports the company's goal to achieve 15 million hours of volunteerism globally by 2025. More details about Serve 360 can be found at Marriott.com/Serve360.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com , and for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewscenter.com . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE Marriott International