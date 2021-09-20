U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

Marriott International Signs Agreement With Progetto Majestic S.r.l. To Debut The First W Hotel In Tuscany

·3 min read
W Hotels Sets its Sights on the Home of the Renaissance

FLORENCE, Italy, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International today announced it has signed an agreement with Progetto Majestic S.r.l. to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to the iconic Tuscan city of Florence. Expected to welcome its first guests in 2023, W Florence is set to become a buzzing centrepiece in the heart of the artistic city alongside the Ponte Vecchio riverfront and the Duomo.

W Florence
W Florence

"Florence is famed for its passion for culture and style, and therefore a perfect destination for the W Hotels brand," said Candice D'Cruz, Vice President – Luxury Brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. "With its energetic spaces, bold design, innovative programming and iconic Whatever/Whenever® service, W Florence will add its distinct take on modern, social luxury to the city's hospitality scene."

Located steps from Florence's world-renowned art, thriving dining scene and celebrated shopping destination Via de'Tornabuoni, W Florence is well-situated to offer guests the very best of the city at their doorstep. The hotel is expected to feature 120 guestrooms, including 20 suites. The Extreme WOW Suite, W's take on the Presidential Suite, will offer a large living space and private terrace with stunning views across the Duomo and the Santa Maria Novella church. Adding rare and much-sought-after inside and outside living spaces, the ground floor, which will house the W Lounge and Living Room, will seamlessly blend around a central partially covered courtyard.

"We are very excited to have signed this luxury lifestyle hotel that will be a highlight in the city of Florence. The building itself is a historical landmark being the first of only two modern structures built during its era, making the trend-setting W Hotels brand the perfect match. W Hotels embrace the history of each location yet adds an unexpected, thought-provoking experience which will make this hotel a new glamorous, socially driven destination," said Roberto Puccini, CEO, PROGETTO MAJESTIC S.R.L.

"Florence is a dynamic, awe-inspiring city and we are thrilled to collaborate with Progetto Majestic S.r.l. to bring W Hotels to the city," said Gianleo Bosticco, Senior Director, Development Italy, Marriott International. "This key signing underscores the growth of our luxury portfolio across Italy and impressive demand for the W brand."

Marriott International currently operates 14 properties and residences under the W brand across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The brand is expected to make its debut in Italy with the opening of W Rome this autumn.

For more information, please visit www.whotels.com.

About W Hotels

Born from the bold attitude and 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., has disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for over two decades. Trailblazing its way around the globe, with nearly 60 hotels, W is defying expectations and breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With a mission to fuel guests' lust for life, W ignites an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. The brand's provocative design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing Living Rooms create an experience that is often copied but never matched. Innovative, inspiring and infectious, the brand's super-charged energy celebrates guests' endless appetite to discover what's new/next in each destination, to see more, feel more, go longer, stay later. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,800 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-signs-agreement-with-progetto-majestic-srl-to-debut-the-first-w-hotel-in-tuscany-301379493.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

