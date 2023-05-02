U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,180.00
    -5.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,096.00
    -56.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,307.25
    +0.50 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.90
    -8.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.44
    -0.22 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.10
    +5.90 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    -0.22 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0971
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.51
    +0.73 (+4.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2473
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3710
    -0.0970 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,065.89
    -481.96 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.47
    -8.53 (-1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,873.08
    +2.51 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.77 (+0.12%)
     

Marriott raises full-year profit forecast on strong travel demand

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Marriott hotel is seen in Vienna

(Reuters) -Marriott International Inc raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Tuesday, as the U.S. hotel operator benefits from pent-up demand for leisure and business travel.

Flexible work arrangements have fueled travel demand and helped hotel operators to improve their margins after they took a beating during the pandemic.

The travel industry has also benefited in the last few quarters from a strong U.S. dollar.

Marriott, which owns hotels such as Sheraton, Westin and St. Regis, has seen a steady uptick in bookings, even as experts have raised concerns that high inflation and fears of an economic slowdown could dent consumer spending.

Marriott posted a 34.3% rise in its first-quarter revenue per available room, a key measure for a hotel's top-line performance, for the quarter ended March, from a year earlier on a constant currency basis.

The company expects full-year adjusted profit between $7.97 and $8.42 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $7.23 to $7.91.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)