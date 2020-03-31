Marriott says 5.2 million guest records were stolen in another data breach

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2017/04/27: Marriott Hotel Sign or Logo. Upper floors with railings in balconies in white building. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Marriott has confirmed a second data breach in three years — this time involving the personal information on 5.2 million guests.

The hotel giant said Tuesday it discovered the breach of an unspecified property system at a franchise hotel in late February. The hackers obtained the login details of two employees, a hotel statement said, which broke in weeks earlier during mid-January.

Marriott said it has "no reason" to believe payment data was stolen, but warned that names, addresses, phone numbers, loyalty member data, dates of birth and other travel information — such as linked airline loyalty numbers and room preferences — were taken in the breach.

Starwood, a subsidiary of Marriott, said in 2018 its central reservation system was hacked, exposing the personal data and guest records on 383 million guests. The data included five million unencrypted passport numbers and eight million credit card records.

It prompted a swift response from European authorities, which issued Marriott with a fine of $123 million in the wake of the breach.



