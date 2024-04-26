Marriott signs deal to bring Ritz-Carlton Reserve to Saudi Arabia’s Trojena

Hospitality giant Marriott International has signed an agreement with NEOM to bring a new Ritz-Carlton Reserve to Trojena, a year-round mountain resort destination under development in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

This marks the second Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Saudi Arabia for Marriott and the seventh collaboration overall between the company and NEOM.

Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a highly selective brand known for its luxury properties in unique locations around the world. Each property offers highly personalised service and reflects the local environment, creating an immersive experience for guests.

The new Trojena resort will feature 60 expansive villas, ranging from one to four bedrooms. Guests can expect a spa, multiple fine-dining options, and swimming pools. The resort's secluded location will offer views of the surrounding desert and mountain ranges.

“Trojena is a rare destination, and we are delighted that Ritz-Carlton Reserve has hand-picked the mountains of NEOM for their next property,” said Philip Gullett, Executive Director, and Trojena Region Head.

“Together we will create an experience that can’t be recreated anywhere else. Our visitors and residents will experience a sanctuary that will capture the magic of Saudi Arabia, embracing ultimate luxury in an unforgettable location.”

Trojena is a key development within NEOM, a futuristic mega-city project under construction in Saudi Arabia. The resort is designed to be a year-round destination offering adventure sports like skiing, water sports, hiking, and mountain biking.

In addition to the Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Trojena will feature various residential options, retail stores, restaurants, entertainment venues, and leisure facilities. Other confirmed hotel brands include W Hotels and JW Marriott.

The new Ritz-Carlton Reserve highlights Marriott's commitment to expanding its luxury portfolio in Saudi Arabia. The country's tourism sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by ambitious government initiatives to diversify the economy.

This agreement adds to Marriott's existing presence in Saudi Arabia, which already includes over 30 properties across multiple brands.

"Marriott signs deal to bring Ritz-Carlton Reserve to Saudi Arabia's Trojena" was originally created and published by Hotel Management Network, a GlobalData owned brand.







