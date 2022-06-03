U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,099.29
    -77.53 (-1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,858.29
    -389.99 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,967.15
    -349.75 (-2.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,875.95
    -21.72 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.37
    +2.50 (+2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.30
    -13.10 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.27 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0722
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0440 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2513
    -0.0065 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7300
    +0.8600 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,430.31
    -856.85 (-2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.17
    -22.63 (-3.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Marriott to suspend operations in Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A person passes a Courtyard Marriott hotel in Manhattan, New York City
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MAR
    Watchlist

(Reuters) - Marriott International Inc said on Friday it will suspend its operations in Russia after more than 25 years.

The company on March 10 decided to pause the opening of upcoming hotels and all future hotel developments and investments in Russia, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We remain focused on taking care of our Russia-based associates," Marriott said.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc in March suspended all new development activity in Russia and closed its corporate office in Moscow.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Adopts New Sanctions, Russia Gains in Donbas

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union formally adopted new sanctions against Russia, including a partial ban on crude imports, and the UK said Vladimir Putin’s forces have gained momentum in their push to capture Ukraine’s Donbas region 100 days since he invaded. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple

  • New York Crypto Mining Moratorium Bill Goes to Hochul

    (Bloomberg) -- New York state lawmakers passed a bill that would trigger a two-year moratorium on new permits for certain power plants involved in Bitcoin mining. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneUS Stocks Advance as Traders Weig

  • Colombia higher court rules fracking pilot projects can go ahead

    Investigative fracking operations in Colombia can go ahead after a court in the Andean country's Santander province on Thursday reversed a lower court's decision to block two pilot projects. Commercial development of non-conventional energy deposits - such as by hydraulic fracturing, or fracking for hydrocarbons - is not currently permitted in Colombia, but the country's highest administrative court has allowed pilot projects to go ahead while it considers the issue. Majority state-owned Colombian oil company Ecopetrol and U.S. partner Exxon Mobil Corp are undertaking both pilot projects, with Ecopetrol serving as operator.

  • Join Millions of Businesses Using This Payment Platform

    When looking at the most proven and trusted platforms, you’re going to come across Stripe, which facilitates e-commerce for a large number of registered users.

  • Dream President Sees US Housing Deals in Future After Bumpy IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of one of Canada’s largest publicly traded developers said he sees the potential for acquisitions in the US housing market through a new apartment company that he took public in volatile markets. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Lapt

  • Gemini sued for allegedly misleading statements over bitcoin

    Yahoo Finance’s David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss crypto exchange Gemini being sued for misleading statements over bitcoin.

  • What the May jobs report says about the hospitality and leisure sector

    WorkingNation President Jane Oates joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the May jobs report, labor market woes, and the outlook for wage growth.

  • US Services Gauge Retreats as Business Activity Growth Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- Growth at US service providers moderated in May to the softest pace in over a year, reflecting a pullback in a measure of business activity that suggests persistent supply constraints.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a Ph

  • Moldova, bordering Ukraine, not looking for shortcuts to EU, president says

    Moldova is not seeking shortcuts in its bid to join the European Union, President Maia Sandu said on Friday, in the wake of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Moldova, which borders Ukraine to the east and Romania to the west, has pressed ahead with efforts to join the EU amid fears that it could be drawn into the conflict. "Just granting candidate status doesn't mean accepting us into the EU," she told the GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum.

  • Biden to visit Saudi Arabia, Nike founder bids for Portland Trail Blazers, National Donut Day deals

    Notable business headlines include President Biden visiting Saudi Arabia later this month, Nike founder Phil Knight bidding for the Portland Trail Blazers, and stores handing out free donuts to customers as part of National Donut Day.

  • Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk announces job cuts

    Tesla shares are down after CEO Elon Musk stated the company would be laying off 10% of its workforce amid his bearish sentiment on the economy.

  • Stocks, Bonds Drop After Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks dropped and Treasury yields turned higher after a stronger-than-forecast hiring report sparked speculation the Federal Reserve has room to remain aggressive as it battles inflation.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Li

  • Starbucks Reopening Its Shanghai Stores in Lockdown Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. said it’s reopening its stores in Shanghai after a wave of Covid-19 infections and government lockdowns hurt its business in the key Chinese market.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneUS Stocks Advance

  • Waldorf Astoria now open in downtown D.C., just weeks after Trump hotel's closure

    Just a few weeks after the Trump name was removed from the Old Post Office, the downtown D.C. hotel property has officially reopened as the Waldorf Astoria Washington D.C. McLean hotel giant Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) said Thursday its new luxury hotel property at 1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW is ready for guests. Given The Trump Organization’s deal to sell the ground lease on the property to Miami investment firm CGI Merchant Group LLC only closed May 12, the property likely did not receive much in the way of an overhaul.

  • Japan Passes Stablecoin Bill That Enshrines Investor Protection

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan became one of the first major economies to introduce a legal framework around stablecoins, the cryptocurrencies thrust into the global spotlight by last month’s collapse of the TerraUSD token. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and

  • Wealth Enhancement Group Buys $1.7 Billion RIA Kings Point

    The fifth acquisition of the year for the Minneapolis-based aggregator brings in a team led by former Goldman Sachs executives.

  • American Airlines Is the Latest Carrier to Raise Its Outlook for Sales — and Fuel Costs

    American Airlines raises its revenue guidance for the second quarter, but also notes rising fuel costs.

  • Crypto exchange Gemini sued for 'misleading statements' over bitcoin futures contract

    The Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleged Gemini employees misled the agency when the company was evaluating a potential Bitcoin futures contract.

  • Dollar higher after U.S. job growth tops expectations

    The U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a better-than-expected U.S. employment report pointed to a tight labor market that could lead the Federal Reserve going with interest rate hikes. The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which tracks the greenback against six other major currencies, was 0.2% higher at 101.91, after rising as high as 102.19 following the jobs report. The better-than-anticipated job gain is another sign the economy is still strong, while wage growth is beginning to moderate amid a rebound in the labor force, Michael Pearce, a senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

  • Okta Stock Is Soaring. Strong Earnings Overshadowed the Recent Security Breach.

    Identify-management-software firm Okta shares are rallying in late trading after a surge in the regular session.