Marriott Vacations Worldwide ("MVW") Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ORLANDO, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (the "Company") reported first quarter 2022 financial results.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/Marriott Vacations Worldwide)

"Our start to 2022 was very strong, with first quarter adjusted EBITDA totaling $188 million and contract sales of $394 million, both exceeding pre-pandemic levels," said Stephen P. Weisz, chief executive officer. "Vacations continue to play an infinitely more meaningful role in people's lives, and with our resilient business model and portfolio of leading brands, we are well positioned for growth."

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Consolidated Vacation Ownership contract sales totaled $394 million in the first quarter of 2022; VPG remained strong at $4,706, slightly higher than the prior year quarter and up 9% sequentially.





Net income attributable to common shareholders was $58 million, or $1.23 fully diluted earnings per share.





Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $81 million and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was $1.70.





Adjusted EBITDA was $188 million in the first quarter of 2022, 13% higher than 2019, as the Company continues to see a strong recovery in the business.





During the first quarter of 2022, the Company returned approximately $168 million to shareholders, repurchasing nearly 765,000 shares of its common stock for $119 million at an average price per share of $156.50 and paying two quarterly dividends totaling $49 million.





The Company amended its revolving corporate credit facility, increasing its borrowing capacity to $750 million and extending the maturity date to March 31, 2027.





Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company closed on the sale of its VRI Americas business.

Vacation Ownership

Revenues excluding cost reimbursements increased 60% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year, reflecting improved performance from all of the Company's lines of business.

Segment financial results were $173 million in the first quarter of 2022 and Segment margin was 27%. Segment adjusted EBITDA increased $131 million to $199 million, with Segment adjusted EBITDA margin of 32%, over 1,400 basis points higher than the first quarter of 2021.

Story continues

Exchange & Third-Party Management

Revenues excluding cost reimbursements increased 5% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year. Interval International active members increased 9% to 1.6 million and Average revenue per member decreased 6% compared to the prior year.

Segment financial results were $33 million in the first quarter of 2022 and Segment margin was 45%. Segment adjusted EBITDA was $43 million, an increase of $2 million compared to the prior year, with Segment adjusted EBITDA margin of 57%, roughly in line with the first quarter of 2021.

Corporate and Other

General and administrative costs increased $15 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year as a result of higher salary costs due to reduced work week programs in the prior year, higher bonus expense, and a decrease in credits related to incentives under the CARES Act.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with approximately $1.2 billion in liquidity, including $354 million of cash and cash equivalents, $120 million of gross notes receivable that were eligible for securitization, and $748 million of available capacity under its revolving corporate credit facility.

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, the Company had $2.7 billion of net corporate debt and $1.8 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable.

Full Year 2022 Outlook (in millions, except per share amounts)

The Financial Schedules that follow reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below to the following full year 2022 expected GAAP results for the Company.

The Company is re-affirming guidance as reflected in the chart below for the full year 2022.











Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders

$443 to $483 Net income attributable to common shareholders

$317 to $347 Earnings per share - diluted(1)

$6.85 to $7.49 Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities

$300 to $309 Contract sales

$1,675 to $1,775 Adjusted EBITDA

$860 to $920 Adjusted pretax net income

$585 to $645 Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$424 to $469 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted(1)

$9.13 to $10.09 Adjusted free cash flow

$560 to $640



(1) Earnings per share - diluted and Adjusted earnings per share - diluted increased from the previous guidance of $6.52 to $7.14 and $8.72 to $9.65, respectively, primarily from the impact of additional share repurchase activity through

May 4, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Segment adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted pretax net income, Adjusted fully diluted earnings or loss per share, Adjusted development profit, Adjusted development profit margin, and other adjusted financial measures, are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Note on forward-looking statements

Financial Schedules Follow

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

QUARTER 1, 2022





TABLE OF CONTENTS





Summary Financial Information and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment A-1

Consolidated Statements of Income A-2

Revenues and Profit by Segment A-3

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted A-5

Adjusted EBITDA A-6

Consolidated Contract Sales to Adjusted Development Profit A-7

Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment Adjusted EBITDA A-8

Consolidated Balance Sheets A-9

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows A-10

2022 Outlook



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders, Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted



and Adjusted EBITDA A-11

Adjusted Free Cash Flow A-12

Quarterly Operating Metrics A-13

Non-GAAP Financial Measures A-14



A-1





















MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION









(In millions, except VPG, tours, total active members, average revenue per member and per share amounts)









(Unaudited)





















SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION























Three Months Ended

Change %











March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021











Key Measures



















Total consolidated contract sales $ 394

$ 226

75%









VPG $ 4,706

$ 4,644

1%









Tours 78,505

45,871

71%









Total active members (000's)(1) 1,606

1,479

9%









Average revenue per member(1) $ 44.33

$ 47.13

(6%)































GAAP Measures



















Revenues $ 1,052

$ 759

39%









Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests $ 90

$ (36)

NM









Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 58

$ (28)

NM









Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 1.23

$ (0.68)

NM































Non-GAAP Measures **



















Adjusted EBITDA $ 188

$ 69

NM









Adjusted pretax income (loss) $ 120

$ (23)

NM









Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 81

$ (20)

NM









Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 1.70

$ (0.49)

NM































(1) Includes members at the end of each period for the Interval International exchange network only.

ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT











Three Months Ended

Change %











March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021











Vacation Ownership $ 199

$ 68

NM









Exchange & Third-Party Management 43

41

4%









Segment adjusted EBITDA** 242

109

NM









General and administrative (54)

(40)

(35%)









Consolidated property owners' associations(1) —

—

NM









Adjusted EBITDA** $ 188

$ 69

NM

































(1) Prior year amounts eliminated to conform with our current year presentation.









** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.









NM - Not meaningful











A-2

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 REVENUES







Sale of vacation ownership products

$ 310

$ 163 Management and exchange

222

193 Rental

133

89 Financing

71

59 Cost reimbursements

316

255 TOTAL REVENUES

1,052

759 EXPENSES







Cost of vacation ownership products

60

40 Marketing and sales

182

109 Management and exchange

127

117 Rental

81

82 Financing

21

21 General and administrative

61

46 Depreciation and amortization

33

41 Litigation charges

3

3 Royalty fee

27

25 Cost reimbursements

316

255 TOTAL EXPENSES

911

739 Gains and other income, net

4

6 Interest expense

(27)

(43) Transaction and integration costs

(28)

(19) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING







INTERESTS

90

(36) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes

(32)

11 NET INCOME (LOSS)

58

(25) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

—

(3) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 58

$ (28)









EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON







SHAREHOLDERS







Basic

$ 1.36

$ (0.68) Diluted

$ 1.23

$ (0.68)











NOTE: Earnings (loss) per share - Basic and Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted are calculated using whole dollars.