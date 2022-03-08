U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

Marrone Bio Innovations to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Monday, March 28 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Marrone Bio Innovations
·4 min read
In this article:
  • MBII
Marrone Bio Innovations
Marrone Bio Innovations

RALEIGH, N.C., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII), an international leader in providing growers with sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, after market close on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss Marrone Bio Innovations’ fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 2021 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Monday, March 28, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern
U.S. Dial-in: 1-844-612-2103
International Dial-in: 1-918-922-3145
Conference ID: 2075879
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7u5z3faa

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.
A telephonic playback of the call will be available through April 4, 2022. To listen, call 1-855-859-2056 in the United States, or 1-404-537-3406 internationally. Please use the conference ID number 2075879. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Marrone Bio Innovations website or by clicking here: https://investors.marronebio.com/

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented agricultural company leading the movement to environmentally sustainable farming practices through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, crop health and crop nutrition. Our portfolio of 18 products helps customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. The company’s commercial products are sold globally and supported by a robust portfolio of more than 500 issued and pending patents. Our end markets include row crops; fruits and vegetables; trees, nuts and vines; and greenhouse production. Marrone Bio’s research and development program uses proprietary technologies to isolate and screen naturally occurring microorganisms and plant extracts to create new, environmentally sound solutions in agriculture.

Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com. We also use our investor relations website, https://investors.marronebio.com, as well as our corporate Twitter account, @Marronebio, as means of disclosing material non-public information, and encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations. Follow us on social media: Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Marrone Bio Innovations Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any subsequent date. Examples of such statements include financial guidance and other statements regarding the company’s future revenue growth, margins, operating expenses, other financial results and progress toward breakeven on an Adjusted EBITDA basis; adoption of the company’s seed treatment, anticipated new product launches in the United States and Europe and further global expansion of the company’s business; and the potential benefits and value of the company’s products. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including the recent uncertainty in the global economy and industry-specific economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the company’s products, any difficulty in expanding the company’s sales and marketing infrastructure or marketing the company’s products in global markets, competition in the market for pest management products, lack of understanding of bio-based pest management products by customers and growers, adverse actions by distributors, manufacturers, regulatory agencies and other relevant third parties and costs associated with any strategic acquisitions or other business opportunities we elect to pursue. Additional information that could lead to material changes in the company’s performance is contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations Telephone: 530-750-2800
info@marronebio.com


