Mars Labs announces 3rd global Closed Beta Test for Aqua Farm

·1 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Labs, the publisher of Aqua Farm, a collectible role-playing game (RPG) with P2E features, has announced the start of the 3rd global Closed Beta Test (CBT). Aqua Farm has already gained a significant amount of attention, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, due to its adorable graphics and engaging story. The game has received over 50,000 global pre-registrations in just two weeks.

In Aqua Farm, players join Aree, the ocean fairy, on a journey to reclaim the PODO (Power of Deep Ocean), a source of peace that has been stolen by invaders threatening the peace of Aqua World. During the 3rd CBT, users will have the opportunity to experience a range of advanced game content, including tutorials, an in-game marketplace, a redesigned rewarding system, and player versus player (PvP) content.

Additionally, unlike in previous CBTs, players will be able to earn actual Aree Shards ($AES), a key monetary token that can be used to purchase non-fungible token (NFT) assets in the game, as a gameplay reward through the pre-mining feature. Aqua Farm is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and more information about the game can be found on the website https://playaquafarm.io.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mars-labs-announces-3rd-global-closed-beta-test-for-aqua-farm-301710489.html

SOURCE Mars Labs

