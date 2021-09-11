U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.42 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,637.66
    -111.04 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Perseverance rover samples hint Mars had water for a long time

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

The Perseverance rover's first rock samples from Mars are already providing insights. NASA researchers' early analysis of the samples indicates water was present in Jezero Crater for a "long time" — think tens of thousands or millions of years. That, in turn, suggests Mars' water was stable enough to make it relatively welcoming to microscopic life.

The mission team also detected crucial salts that might have formed when water flowed through the sampled rock. The salt might have not only trapped pockets of Mars' old water, but could have preserved signs of life.

The two samples so far come from just one rock. It will take much longer to develop a better sense of Mars' secrets. Perseverance won't even collect samples from its next location, South Séitah, until after a weeks-long break where all missions on the planet will go into a "protective" state until the end of a Mars solar conjuction. The pause should take effect for everyone by early October. The samples won't return to Earth until future missions collect the samples Perseverance left behind.

Even so, the early data bodes well for the Perseverance mission — the team has already discovered useful information about Mars' history. These and other findings could not only reshape humanity's understanding of the planet, but set the direction for future Mars exploration missions.

Recommended Stories

  • Mars Rover collects first samples for return to Earth

    Tools attached to Perseverance and operated by mission specialists from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles drilled a rock core slightly thicker than a pencil from an ancient Martian lake bed called the Jezero Crater, then hermetically sealed it in a titanium specimen tube inside the rover.The feat, accomplished on Sept. 6 and initially announced by NASA the same day, marked the first such mineral sample obtained from the surface of another planet, according to the space agency.The space agency plans to collect as many as 43 mineral samples over the next few months from the floor of Jerezo, a wide basin where scientists think water flowed and microbial life may have flourished billions of years ago.The six-wheeled, SUV-sized vehicle is also expected to explore walls of sediment deposited at the foot of a remnant river delta once etched into a corner of the crater and considered a prime spot for study.Mineral collection is the heart of the $2.7 billion Perseverance project.Among the early findings from preliminary analysis of the samples was the presence of salt, NASA said."The presence of salt indicates that this rock was subject to water," Yulia Goreva, Perseverance Return Sample Investigation Scientist, said at the news conference."We can look at the composition and look for tiny inclusions such as ... liquid bubbles or bubble fluids inside the salt. That would actually give us a glimpse of the Jezero crater at the time when it was wet and was able to sustain an ancient Martian life," she said.Two future missions to Mars, to be jointly conducted by NASA and the European Space Agency, are planned to retrieve those specimens in the next decade and return them to Earth, where astrobiologists will examine them for signs of tiny fossilized organisms.Such fossils would represent the first conclusive proof that life has ever existed beyond Earth.

  • Perseverance's first Mars samples reveal potential habitability of Jezero crater

    The volcanic rock the rover drilled into appears to have been exposed to liquid water for some time.

  • Disney's remaining 2021 movies will debut in theaters first

    Disney will release its remaining 2021 movies in theaters first — you'll have to wait at least a month to stream them on Disney+ instead.

  • Hitting the Books: How Florence Nightingale changed medicine using stats and 'rose charts'

    Maladies of Empire by Jim Downs explores how many aspects of modern medicine are borne on the backs of humanity's most abhorrent impulses, though in the excerpt below, Downs illustrates how one woman's unyielding tenacity and fastidious record keeping helped launch the field of preventative medicine.

  • 'Far Cry 6' post-launch drops include Stranger Things, Rambo and Danny Trejo

    Yep, Trejo gets a machete.

  • Analogue's Pocket portable console delayed for a third time, now until December

    The Analogue Pocket has been delayed again.

  • Tech can help solve US cities' affordability crisis

    U.S. cities are in the midst of an affordability crisis. Just between May 2020 and May 2021, home prices saw their biggest annual increase in more than two decades and construction material prices increased by 24%. Construction needs to play a critical role in fixing these pressing issues, but is the industry ready?

  • U.N. accuses Taliban of harassment

    Lyons told the Security Council that U.N. premises had largely been respected, although there were some exceptions."We are ... increasingly worried by the growing number of incidents of harassment and intimidation against our national staff. We will continue to do everything possible to support our staff and keep them from harm's way," Lyons said.An internal U.N. security document seen by Reuters on Aug. 25 described dozens of incidents including veiled threats, the looting of U.N. offices and physical abuse of staff since Aug. 10, shortly before the Taliban swept to power."The U.N. cannot conduct its work - work that is so essential to the Afghan people - if its personnel are subjected to intimidation, fear for their lives, and cannot move freely," Lyons said on Thursday.While the Islamist militants have sought to reassure Afghans and Western powers that they will respect people's rights, reports of reprisals have undermined confidence."We are outraged at reports that members of the Taliban have engaged in reprisals against U.N. staff throughout the country. This is simply unacceptable," senior U.S. diplomat Jeffrey DeLaurentis told the Security Council.He called on the Taliban to respect the independence and neutrality of the U.N.He also said the United States had heard reports that some female U.N. staff and female staff of U.S. aid partners had been prohibited from coming into the office or are being required to enter into their workplaces with a male chaperone."To call these reported incidents 'outrageous' would be an understatement. All U.N. staff members must be able to conduct their work without undue burden and without discrimination as to who they are," DeLaurentis said.

  • Twitch sues two 'hate raiders' linked to automated harassment campaigns

    For much of the last month and a half, Twitch has fought a losing battle against a phenomenon called “hate raids.”

  • Apple's iPad Air is $100 off right now, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

    This week's best tech deals include $100 off Apple's iPad Air, $40 off the Apple Watch SE and $84 off eero 6 WiFi systems.

  • Some Central Valley hospitals on the brink as COVID-19 surge hits crisis point

    As the COVID-19 pandemic ravages California's Central Valley, Fresno County is bracing for the possibility of having to ration healthcare in its hospitals, choosing who will receive lifesaving measures.

  • Bird's first e-bikes arrive in San Diego

    Bird has partnered with San Diego State University to bring its new e-bike, along with Bird Two and Three scooters, to the school’s 280-acre campus.

  • Sony's PlayStation Showcase was a banger

    The show starred Wolverine, Venom, Kratos, Alan Wake, Tiny Tina and pettable crabs.

  • Factbox: Five facts about Japan prime minister hopeful Taro Kono

    Japan's popular minister of administrative affairs, Taro Kono, on Friday formally announced https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/popular-vaccination-minister-kono-enter-race-japans-next-leader-2021-09-10 his candidacy to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and become the next prime minister. Kono, also charged with Japan's vaccine roll-out, is the third candidate to throw his hat into the ring for leadership of the LDP after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would step down. Here are five facts about the 58-year-old Kono.

  • Apple says motorcycle vibrations can damage iPhone cameras

    Apple warned that high amplitude vibrations, "specifically those generated by high-power motorcycle engines," can damage its iPones' cameras.

  • A fleeing Afghan teen, and the UK's border crisis

    The stench of urine hangs in the air and soiled tissue litters the ground.Some are living in tents. The less fortunate rest on plastic sheets.These are the outskirts of Calais, France, on the coast, where for years migrants of many nationalities have tried to cross the water illegally into the UK.Now there's another surge, and it's here we found Ali Husseini."My name is Ali Husseini. I'm from Afghanistan, and I'm 16 years old."Husseini says his parents urged him to flee Afghanistan only weeks earlier, in the chaos as U.S., British, and other allied troops left -- and the Taliban completed their takeover. But the family didn't have the money to get his siblings out. Now he says he doesn't understand why the British government wants to clamp down harder on the crossings. The UK threatened days ago to send any migrant boat it catches back to France. "I'm trying to find somewhere, a new country, a new life, without any war, or someone who telling everything by force, and also we are trying to help our family, who left behind, and some good place to live.""Britain is my final destination, because I think it's the best country. It's very good. I can continue my education and to be safe in that country.""Why are they trying to stop us? Because we really need to be helped by another people, another country, so I don't know. I decided before, and I just want to try it. I don't know what will happen to me, and what will they do with me. But I'm just trying to, just do it, for one time."Over 13,000 migrants have tried to cross into Britain so far this year, sparking daily headlines over the crisis, and calls for action from the prime minister's Conservative party.Part of Brexit was a promise by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take back control of its borders.

  • Jabra actually has more new Elite earbuds, but you likely can't get them

    Jabra actually also released another sub-$100 product called the Elite 2 — we just can't buy it here in the US.

  • Amazon is updating Kindles to make them easier to navigate

    Amazon is rolling out a software update for its Kindle, Paperwhite and Oasis devices that could make them easier to use.

  • What to expect at Apple’s iPhone 13 event

    A selection of the more-credible leaks around so you can catch up on all the iPhone 13 rumors ahead of Apple's Sept 14th keynote.

  • Apple has reportedly appointed wearable chief Kevin Lynch to lead its car division

    Apple has reportedly appointed wearable chief Kevin Lynch to lead its car division