Mars shrinks size of Galaxy chocolate bars but supermarkets raise prices

Galaxy

Galaxy has cut the size of its chocolate bars in the latest example of so-called ‘shrinkflation’ across UK supermarkets.

The chocolate brand, which is owned by food conglomerate Mars, has reduced the weight of its Smooth Milk bars from 110g to 100g.

However, while the size has dropped, the price on supermarket shelves has increased.

A 100g Smooth Milk Galaxy bar now costs £1.25 in Tesco, up from 99p for a 110g equivalent in July 2022.

Food manufacturers have been scrambling to fight inflation over the past year, which has led to a steep rise in the price of many ingredients.

Sugar prices, for instance, hit their highest point in more than a decade this year. The price of fuel and labour has also risen.

A Galaxy spokesman said: “We have been actively trying to find ways to absorb the rising costs of raw materials and operations, as we know the increase in the cost of living has impacted both consumers and businesses across the UK.

“Unfortunately, the growing pressures mean that more needs to be done. Reducing the size of our products is not a decision we have taken lightly but it is necessary for shoppers to still be able to enjoy their favourite Galaxy treats without compromising on quality or taste.”

The price of products on shelves is ultimately set by retailers, but it is understood Mars raised its price to retailers in October 2022.

Mars, which also owns Twix and Maltesers, is just one of many food manufacturers to have made their products smaller as costs rose.

Mini Cheddars, for instance, became smaller and less cheesy last December, while four-packs of Magnum ice creams have been shrunk to three by parent company Unilever.

Smaller, upmarket brands are also shrinking products, such as marmalade maker Wilkin & Sons.

Wilkin & Sons, which has a warrant to supply the Royal household, cut the size of its Tiptree marmalade jars in April.

It comes as food retailers and suppliers in the UK have faced scrutiny over their prices amid worries shoppers have not been getting a fair deal during the cost of living crisis.

Story continues

Earlier this year, the competition regulator investigated whether supermarkets were profiteering, but found no evidence.

However, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is now looking into big food suppliers such as Mars, Unilever, and Heinz to discover whether they unfairly profited as inflation soared.

The CMA said in July: “International branded suppliers, such as Mondelez, Unilever and Coca-Cola, do not report the performance of their UK businesses, so it is not possible to assess the performance of their UK businesses in isolation using publicly available information.

“However, at a consolidated level, these companies achieve operating margins in excess of 15pc. For context, the retailers’ operating margins have historically ranged from 1pc to 5pc.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.