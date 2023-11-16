Mars strikes £534m deal to buy Hotel Chocolat at huge premium

customer leaves a branch of Hotel Chocolat

Mars has seized on bargain-basement UK share prices to gobble up Hotel Chocolat for £534m, more than two and a half times its stock market valuation immediately prior to the deal.

The Snickers and Twix maker has offered 375p per share for the British company, representing a 169.8pc premium on its closing price on Wednesday.

Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris, who founded the boutique confectioner in 1993, will receive huge payouts from the deal, potentially worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

Shares in Hotel Chocolat rose by more than 160pc following Thursday’s announcement.

Mars said it had “long admired” Hotel Chocolat, adding that it would help the company to expand its international footprint.

The US food giant, which employs about 10,000 people in the UK, also said the deal would give Hotel Chocolat “better access to committed, long-term capital”.

The takeover highlights a growing appetite among international buyers to snap up undervalued London stocks.

Richard Bernstein, who leads asset manager Crystal Amber, said the deal highlighted the “absurdity” of UK valuations.

He added: “If Mars thinks the business is worth 375p, it is. So many other sitting ducks.”

Retail expert Jonathan de Mello branded the offer “astounding” and said it was a “ridiculous premium for what is fundamentally a business with limited future growth potential in the UK, and questionable performance internationally”.

The deal for Hotel Chocolat, whose shares rocketed 162pc after the announcement, is the latest example of foreign buyers swooping on unloved London stocks.

Earlier this year, payments provider Network International agreed to a £2.2bn buyout by Brookfield Asset Management, while Dechra Pharmaceuticals has been snapped up by Swedish private equity firm EQT for £4.5bn.

It comes after small and mid-cap London firms took a beating in 2022 amid rising interest rates and growing fears of a recession.

The FTSE small cap index fell nearly 16pc last year while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 slumped 20pc – the worst performance since the 2008 financial crisis.

Hertfordshire-based Hotel Chocolat was originally called Choc Express before being rebranded in 2004 to convey the feeling of “a calm sanctuary” akin to a luxury lobby hotel.

It opened its first store in North London 19 years ago, and now boasts about 125 across the UK with more than 20 others globally.

Hotel Chocolat joined London’s junior stock market in 2016, making the founders part of a select group of British business leaders to have created a public company from scratch.

Both made more than £20m in the process and together they still own almost 55pc of the business.

Angus Thirlwell, chief executive of Hotel Chocolat, said: “Hotel Chocolat’s brand destiny is to become a leading premium chocolate brand in major markets through reinventing chocolate for people and nature.

“In Mars we have found a true meeting of minds – in strong cultural values, bold strategy and true long-termism.”

The co-founder added: “We know our brand resonates with consumers overseas, but operational supply chain challenges have held us back.

“By partnering with Mars, we can grow our international presence much more quickly using their skills, expertise and capabilities.”

Andrew Clarke, global president of Mars snacking, said: “We have long admired the fantastic business that Angus, Peter and the Hotel Chocolat team have created.

“Hotel Chocolat is a differentiated and much-loved brand, with an impressive product offering and a deep commitment to its values of originality, authenticity and ethical trading.”

