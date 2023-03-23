U.S. markets open in 8 hours 25 minutes

Mars Wrigley Asia appoints Kalpesh Parmar as new General Manager

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Parmar to oversee 20 markets in the Mars Wrigley Asia portfolio and build on industry tailwinds to drive purpose-led growth

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Wrigley, a global leader in the treats and snacks category and a business division of Mars Incorporated, today announced the appointment of Kalpesh Parmar as General Manager (GM) for Mars Wrigley Asia. Parmar succeeds Patrick Gantier who, following a 15-year career with Mars, has left the organisation to pursue other opportunities.

Mars Wrigley Logo
Mars Wrigley Logo

Parmar was most recently the GM of Mars Wrigley India and brings with him more than two decades of experience in the FMCG industry, working across multiple geographies in Asia, Middle East and Africa. Since joining Mars Wrigley India in January 2020, Parmar has leveraged his experience in business strategy and brand building to drive growth while focusing on talent development and engagement.

In his new role, Parmar will oversee 20 diverse markets in the Mars Wrigley Asia portfolio. He will lead business operations of the chocolate, gum and fruity confections segments across all Asia markets, as well as the pet nutrition segment in South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Kalpesh Parmar, General Manager for Mars Wrigley Asia said, "I am humbled to take on this role and continue my career at a company that is truly purpose-led. We have an amazing team and we make fantastic products that are loved by many across Asia. I'm excited to see what more we can do in our 20 markets – whether it's continuing to build our billion-dollar brands like M&Ms, Snickers and Extra, growing Asia talent, or delivering on our sustainability commitments. I believe this region has tremendous potential that the Mars Wrigley Asia business can help realise, to become a future growth engine for the company."

Parmar has worked in both matured and emerging markets including South Korea, Singapore, Dubai, Turkey, Nigeria and India, holding senior positions across business development, brand building, distribution and e-commerce. Prior to joining Mars Wrigley in 2020, Parmar was with Unilever for over 12 years where his last role was CEO for South Korea, Pacific Islands and Mongolia.

Succeeding Parmar in his current role will be Tamer Kadry, the current Vice President of New Markets & Future Growth for Mars Wrigley Global Emerging Markets, who has been appointed Country General Manager of Mars Wrigley India.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This common purpose unites our 140,000+ Associates. It is at the center of who we are as a global, family-owned business, and it fuels how we are transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Every year, our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services delight millions of people and supports millions of pets. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®.  We are creating a better world for pets  through nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing, pet welfare and comprehensive veterinary care with AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to act every day to help create a better world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mars-wrigley-asia-appoints-kalpesh-parmar-as-new-general-manager-301779342.html

SOURCE Mars Wrigley

