Marsden Maritime Holdings' (NZSE:MMH) Dividend Will Be NZ$0.0706

Marsden Maritime Holdings Limited (NZSE:MMH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of NZ$0.0706 per share on the 28th of March. This means the annual payment is 3.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Marsden Maritime Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, Marsden Maritime Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 1.8% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 89%, meaning that most of the company's earnings is being paid out to shareholders.

Marsden Maritime Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from NZ$0.10 total annually to NZ$0.135. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.0% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Although it's important to note that Marsden Maritime Holdings' earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Marsden Maritime Holdings' Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Marsden Maritime Holdings has the ability to continue this into the future. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Marsden Maritime Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

