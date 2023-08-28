Marsden Maritime Holdings' (NZSE:MMH) Dividend Will Be Reduced To NZ$0.0882

Marsden Maritime Holdings Limited (NZSE:MMH) has announced that on 29th of September, it will be paying a dividend ofNZ$0.0882, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. The dividend yield of 3.3% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Marsden Maritime Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, based ont he last payment, Marsden Maritime Holdings was earning enough to cover the dividend pretty comfortably. The business is returning a large chunk of its cash to shareholders, which means it is not being used to grow the business.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 3.3% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 89% in the next 12 months which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Marsden Maritime Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was NZ$0.085, compared to the most recent full-year payment of NZ$0.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. It's not great to see that Marsden Maritime Holdings' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 3.3% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

In Summary

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. While Marsden Maritime Holdings is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Marsden Maritime Holdings that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

