U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,818.23
    -1.49 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,289.59
    +19.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,944.83
    -52.92 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,191.46
    -16.33 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.36
    +3.08 (+5.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.10
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2048
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4690
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3985
    +0.0033 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.6050
    +0.6030 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,561.52
    -1,194.18 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.54
    +7.33 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,651.73
    -23.74 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.11
    -628.99 (-2.13%)
     

Marshall reveals its first true wireless earbuds

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Marshall is moving into the world of true wireless earbuds. Its first pair, named Mode II, has adjustable ear tips for comfort, touch controls and IPX4 water resistance. The Bluetooth 5.1 buds have 6mm dynamic drivers with adjustable EQ settings, along with a microphone for calls and voice assistant control, but unfortunately no active noise cancellation.

The company's headphones typically have excellent battery life, but Mode II's is similar to other true wireless earbuds. You'll get around five hours of listening time out of a single charge. The charging case can top up Mode II four times, giving you up to 25 hours of total listening time. LED lights will display the battery level of the case, which you can recharge wirelessly or with a USB-C cable.

The Mode II earbuds, which have Marshall's classic rugged design, are available for pre-order starting today. They cost $179/€179/£159.

Marshall Mode II true wireless earbuds
Marshall Mode II true wireless earbuds

Recommended Stories

  • Square is buying a majority stake in Tidal

    Jack Dorsey's Square is buying control of Tidal in hopes of finding new ways for musicians to get paid.

  • Intel ordered to pay $2.18 billion in patent lawsuit

    Intel has been ordered to pay $2.18 billion dollars after losing a lawsuit over two decade-old patents.

  • The CPU from Apple's iMac G3 is powering NASA's Perseverance rover

    When NASA's Perseverance guided itself to the surface of Mars on February 18th, it did so with the help of the same processor that powered the 1998 iMac G3.

  • WhatsApp adds voice and video calls to its desktop app

    One-on-one voice and video calling is now finally available on WhatsApp's desktop app for Window and Mac.

  • Apple's new service lets you transfer your iCloud Photos to Google

    Apple has launched a new service that automates the process of copying your iCloud Photos collection to Google Photos

  • SpaceX's SN10 Starship sticks the landing -- and then explodes

    This Starship prototype was the first one to fly twice, and the third one to blow up.

  • Apple's iPad Air 256GB drops to an all-time low price at Amazon

    Apple's iPad Air 256GB model with WiFi connectivity is down to an all-time low price of $680 on Amazon.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – March 4th, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to revisit early highs would bring support levels into play.

  • Bloomberg: Next Nintendo Switch can output 4K and has a 7-inch OLED

    The 4K-ready 'Switch Pro' (or whatever it's called) seems poised for release this year.

  • The Morning After: SpaceX's latest Starship explodes on the landing pad

    Watch SpaceX's SN10 Starship explode suddenly on the landing pad in Texas.

  • Amazon UK's first checkout-free Fresh grocery store opens in London

    Amazon has opened its first checkout-free Go grocery store in the UK in the West London borough of Ealing.

  • House Democrats ask YouTube to explain extremism policies

    House Democrats on the Energy and Commerce Committee are again pushing YouTube to explain its policies around extremist content.

  • 3 Companies That Were Noticeably Quiet at the FCC's 5G Spectrum Auction

    The three big wireless carriers completely dominated the FCC's $81 billion C-band spectrum auction last month. The three companies combined acquired a single spectrum license: DISH bought a license in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where it's conducting 5G trials. Analysts had expected the three companies to spend up to $20 billion in the auction before the FCC released the final results.

  • Budget 2021: How much will it cost the UK and how will we pay?

    The pandemic is costing the government hundreds of billions of pounds. Where will it all come from?

  • ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021

    ASML Holding NV has extended a deal to sell chip manufacturing equipment to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China's largest chipmaker, until the end of this year, the Dutch company said in a statement on Wednesday. ASML made the statement after SMIC on Wednesday disclosed a volume purchase agreement under which it has already spent $1.2 billion with the toolmaker. In a clarifying statement issued several hours later, ASML said the agreement began in 2018 and was slated to expire at the end of 2020, but the two companies agreed in February to extend the deal to the end of this year.

  • Your next stimulus check may be in jeopardy now

    A new compromise would make millions of Americans ineligible for the third checks.

  • Bond Market Is ‘Powder Keg’ That Could Blow Treasury Yield to 2%

    (Bloomberg) -- The Treasury market may be just one spark away from exploding and sending 10-year yields all the way to 2%, suggesting that the rout of 2021 may not yet be over and raising the chances that other assets like emerging-market bonds might also be living on borrowed time.Analysts are now putting the target on Treasury yields around half a percentage point higher than current levels following the rapid, reflation-fueled selloff that took the market by storm last week. Should that happen, it’s not just developed markets that will be left reeling. Developing-market bonds are increasingly at risk as investor concern grows about stretched valuations and the chances of a policy misstep by the Federal Reserve.“The velocity of the moves in U.S. Treasury yields are now intensifying at a time when both hard currency and local emerging-market bonds are more vulnerable to such a move,” said Lisa Chua, a New York-based portfolio manager on the emerging-markets debt team at Man Group Plc’s hedge-fund unit Man GLG.ING Groep NV say investors’ attitude toward holding longer-dated Treasuries has grown cautious, “to put it mildly,” exacerbating the potential for rapid selling on any sign of weakness in the market. They see yields on 10-year Treasuries rising another 50 basis points, joining the likes of BNP Paribas SA who also expect yields at 2% by year-end. That’s sounding the alarm that there is little to stop yields surging higher.Investor jitters were on display again Wednesday, when a bigger-than-expected bond sale plan from the U.K. caused ructions globally. The U.S. 10-year yield jumped to around 1.49%, closing in again the one-year high above 1.60% that they reached last Thursday in the wake of a sloppy seven-year Treasury sale. The rate was around 1.47% Thursday morning in New York.Concern over supply hitting the market is adding to fears inflation is set to accelerate, which could force central banks to begin tightening policy. Then there’s the risk liquidity evaporates to fuel sharper moves.“The bond market has been sitting on a powder keg since last week,” wrote ING strategists led by Padhraic Garvey in a note to clients. “In this context, we do not blame investors for exiting at the first sign of a selloff.”Liquidity in the $21 trillion Treasury market, which underpins the financial system, is under scrutiny following last week’s startling gyrations and weak auction demand. The gap between bid and offer prices for 30-year bonds hit the widest since the panic of March 2020.All eyes will be on an appearance later on Thursday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to see if he hints at possible action by the central bank to cap recent moves. In comments last week -- before the violent gyrations on Thursday-- he indicated that the Fed sees rising yields as a sign of economic health. But that message could well be shifted.The European Central Bank, meanwhile, has indicated it sees no need for drastic action to curb the rise in longer-term borrowing rates.For ING, the five-year U.S. bond is the key barometer for where rates are going. Mizuho International Plc agrees, having signaled a 0.75% level -- broken a week ago -- as the threshold that could signal a sharp correction in riskier stock and credit markets. Yields were hovering at 0.73% Thursday.Emerging markets though are starting to tell a different story. For bonds there, the crunch point could come with 10-year Treasury yields holding north of 1.5%. For Lisa Chua at Man GLG, that could trigger “major outflows” in both hard-currency and local assets.Not all investors see the path higher for yields. Some, like PGIM Fixed Income’s Robert Tipp, are betting on the Treasury market going the other way and sending rates back down to 1% on the belief that the stimulutive effect from U.S. President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion spending package will fade and the economy will slow down to beyond pre-pandemic levels.Right now though, the selling momentum seems hard to shake, with the eagerness of investors to borrow and short 10-year securities creating a rush within the market for repurchase agreements that’s sent rates there deeply negative.BNP strategists see the market pricing in an interest-rate hike from the Fed at the end of 2022, leading them to raise their year-end Treasury forecast to 2%. While they see the Fed sticking with dovish rhetoric, their risk scenario is that doesn’t work and the central bank has to increase the pace of bond purchases beyond the current $120 billion per month.“A break in asset market correlations and collapse in UST market liquidity (all out taper tantrum or “T”) would likely facilitate a Fed response to limit the deterioration in financial conditions,” wrote BNP strategists including Sam Lynton-Brown. While no Fed rate hikes are expected until the end of 2022, “this does not prevent the market from pricing it in.”(Updates throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher — But You Might Still Influence How Big Yours Is

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • How to claim stimulus money on your 2020 taxes. ‘It’s really the only vehicle that you have right now’

    36% of taxpayers said the Recovery Rebate Credit was the 'most confusing' part of taxes this year.

  • Exclusive: India merchants almost halt exports to Iran as its rupee reserves fall - officials

    Indian merchants have almost entirely stopped signing new export contracts with Iranian buyers for commodities such as rice, sugar and tea, due to caution about Tehran's dwindling rupee reserves with Indian banks, six industry officials told Reuters. "Exporters are avoiding dealing with Iran since payments are getting delayed for months," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading house. Iran's rupee reserves in India's UCO and IDBI Bank, the two lenders authorised to facilitate rupee trade, have depleted significantly and exporters are not sure whether they would be paid on time for new shipments, the dealer said.