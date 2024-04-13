Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of £0.057

The board of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of July, with investors receiving £0.057 per share. This means that the dividend yield is 3.0%, which is a bit low when comparing to other companies in the industry.

Marshalls' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 113% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 35%. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 199.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 40% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was £0.0525, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.083. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.7% over that duration. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Marshalls' EPS has fallen by approximately 22% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Marshalls' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Marshalls that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

