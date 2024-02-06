Marshalls has a new sign at the former Shopko property in Wisconsin Rapids. Will the store open soon?

Marshalls will open soon in the former Shopko building at 1100 E. Riverview Expressway in Wisconsin Rapids.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Marshalls is getting closer to opening a new store in Wisconsin Rapids.

A company spokesperson told a Daily Tribune reporter Monday that Marshalls expects to open this spring in the former Shopko building on East Riverview Expressway. Marshalls has not yet set an opening date.

Marshalls is a department store owned by TJXZ companies – a group that also includes store brands like TJ Maxx, Home Goods, Sierra and Homesense.

The store offers a variety of clothing, shoes and accessories for men, women, children and babies, along with beauty products, handbags and luggage, toys, books, home décor, furniture, lighting, bed and bath, kitchen items, outdoor products, pet items, gifts and more.

The closest Marshalls locations can be found in Appleton, Beaver Dam, Madison, Middleton and Green Bay.

Plans to renovate a portion of the former department store have been in the works since March 2023 when Tom Richards, a partner with Cool Investment LLC − an Arizona-based business that purchased the building in April 2022 − announced the former Shopko would be split into four retail stores. Harbor Freight, Five Below and Marshalls were announced as three of the retailers at that time. A fourth store was originally announced as Big Lots but the brand has since left the project. Instead, a yet-unnamed retail store will open at the site.

Harbor Freight opened at the eastern end of the building in July, and Five Below opened next to it in November. Marshalls will be on the western end of the department store space.

The four retail spaces inside the former Shopko building are not the only developments happening on the property. Two more will be built at the edge of the parking lot, as well. Valvoline will build a 2,000-square-foot oil change business on the corner of 12th Street South and East Riverview Expressway, likely opening this year. Construction also should begin this spring on a new Tidal Wave Auto Spa carwash near the existing Sudzee Car Wash.

Story continues

More developments to watch in 2024: Noodles & Co., Kwik Trip, former Shopko property and more

More local business news: The votes are in. Find out if Wisconsin Rapids Ocean Spray employees will join IBEW Local 965

Contact Caitlin at cshuda@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @CaitlinShuda.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Wisconsin Rapids Shopko development: Will Marshalls open new store soon?